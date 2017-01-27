T. Rowe Price As A 'Low Bar' Investment

Maryland-based asset management firm T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) strikes me as a "low bar" type of investment for a number of reasons. What I mean by that is you don't need exceptional strides in business results in order for an investment to turn out reasonably.

In my view, everything in the investment world comes back to quality and valuation. Neither aspect is going to be perfect (you have to make guesses about the future) but it gives you a logical framework when you consider these two factors as your building blocks.

On the valuation front I often think in terms of past, present and future. What that means when you're looking at a business is the balance sheet, pricing power and future staying power.

The balance sheet of T. Rowe Price is excellent. Charlie Munger had this quip about a balance sheet: "The liabilities are always 100% good. It's the assets you have to worry about." To work with this notion, that often means taking liabilities at face value and discounting various assets.

We can take that to an extreme with T. Rowe Price. The company recently reported $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents (forget receivables, investments, property, etc.) against $530 million in total liabilities, with no long-term debt. T. Rowe has demonstrated that it understands the value of a dollar well.

On the current margin front, so far so good. During the past decade T. Rowe Price has had a net profit margin in the 23% to 31% range, with something near 30% being fairly typical. Granted the industry is conducive to this sort of thing due to its fee structure, but still, you have seen a good deal of consistent for a long period of time.

Perhaps the one quibble on the quality front could be how someone perceives the company's long-term staying power. For decades this hasn't been a problem, but there's a continuing threat in the way of either asset outflows and / or fee pressure. Assets could flow to 1) other firms and / or 2) more passive vehicles. In that same vein, even if assets stay at T. Rowe Price, the general inclination has been towards lower, not higher fees for the more and more price conscious investor.

This doesn't mean the company will not succeed in the decades to come (there's built in growth via simply managing productive assets) but it does illustrate why someone might pause on an investment. Unlike say See's candy, you can't raise the price of your service year-after-year and expect to attract more business.

With those three factors combined, T. Rowe Price seems to be at least above average in the quality department, perhaps higher depending on your view of the company and industry moving forward.

The second aspect is valuation. Any business can be "good" or "bad" depending on the current value proposition being offered.

For this part I like to start off with a fairly downbeat scenario. Over the past decade T. Rowe Price has grown company-wide profits by about 8.7% per annum. And it's conceivable that this component could continue to grow. However, for our illustration let's think about what a "no growth" demonstration could look like.

As of the most recent report, T. Rowe Price had 250 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (the actual number is now lower, but this serves as a nice, round starting point). The company generated $1.2 billion in profits, so for our example we'll use that number going forward.

The dividend payment sits at $0.54 per quarter (which is likely to be increased shortly), equating to a payout commitment of about $540 million (45% of earnings). The share repurchase program has been a bit sporadic, but has averaged around $300 million in net buybacks during the last half decade. Let's use those three numbers over the next five years: $1.2 billion in earnings per year, $540 million in dividends and $300 million in annual repurchases.

This leaves ~$360 million in "extra" funds each year, that could go towards other productive areas. Given that the company is already debt-free, you could even make a case for another special dividend like we saw back in 2012 and 2015. Yet we'll stay conservative and go with these numbers.

I'll skip the underlying math and go to the punch line. Under the assumptions noted above, T. Rowe Price could retire perhaps 20 million shares or about 8% of the firm during the next five years. Earnings, dividends and repurchase amounts stagnate under our scenario, but the per share metrics would be increasing. With a similar earnings multiple, you might presume a future price near $75 with $11 or so in collected dividends. That's a total of $86, or an anticipated return of about 5% per annum.

You can get to that number another way: a 3%+ growing dividend plus a percent or two in share repurchases (or special dividends) leads to ~4% to ~6% annual returns. Now the point is not that this is an exceptional gain. Instead, it creates a reasonable baseline. T. Rowe Price has put together a solid growth record, and yet you know that even a "no growth" situation could still turn out all right.

A secondary consideration could be what a more positive scenario could imply. For instance, analysts are presently anticipating the company to grow by 7% or so over the intermediate-term. Even if you discount this to say 5% annual growth, using the same ~70% total payout ratio highlighted above, you'd get to an expectation of 10% annual returns.

To be sure, T. Rowe Price has some challenges; all businesses do. However, I would also point out that the "investment bar" is not especially high. In order to see "poor" results, you'd likely need to simultaneously see a declining business in the years to come. This is certainly possible, but we haven't gotten there so far. Otherwise, downbeat business expectations still turn in reasonable gains. And moderate anticipations could lead to a rather solid outcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.