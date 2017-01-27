'Steady As She Goes' For Microsemi

Midway between my estimates of its standalone and M&A value, Microsemi shares aren't really a compelling buy unless you want to play the prospect of a bid above $60.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) has some good things going for it. As a very large (if not the largest) supplier of chips to the defense industry, Microsemi stands to benefit from spending growth, and the company is seeing good growth in higher-margin product lines acquired in its buyout of PMC-Sierra. What's more, content is increasing in its commercial aviation business, the satellite market is finally looking good again, and the 100G rollout should support its optical components business.

That's all fine, but Microsemi shares aren't cheap on a standalone basis, and I'm not entirely sure how the market will react to a "steady as she goes" quarter and guidance with no real news on the M&A front. There are still multiple potential bidders out there that could acquire this company at a meaningfully higher price and still reap attractive earnings accretion, but relying on M&A to support a valuation is at best risky. While I'm still a willing holder of these shares (largely on the prospect for a bid), it's harder to recommend that new buyers come in unless they are comfortable with the risk/reward trade-off between a firm bid and M&A speculation evaporating.

All In All, A Solid (But Not Spectacular) Quarter

Microsemi did what it needed to do this quarter, and a little bit more, but it was not a perfect report.

Revenue rose 32% from the year-ago period and declined 3% sequentially, basically matching the average sell-side estimate. The datacenter business was the only one to grow sequentially, with 7% growth largely coming from healthy demand for hyperscale SSD controllers. Aerospace and defense was down about 4% sequentially (and up year-over-year on a pro-forma basis) due to what management described as normal seasonality. Industrial sales were down 7% sequentially on seasonality. Communications was the somewhat concerning item, with sales down 7% sequentially despite outperformance in optical products and no particularly good explanation as to why.

The best news from the quarter in my opinion was on the gross margin line, where the gross margin improved almost a point sequentially. The hoped-for margin leverage from the PMC deal is coming through, and the company is seeing an attractive trade-off insofar as the stronger products from a sales perspective are also some of the higher-margin products in the company's portfolio. Operating income was down sequentially, though, with a 5% decline on a non-GAAP basis and a 13% decline on a GAAP basis. While shy of the company's new medium-term target of 35%, non-GAAP operating margin is now above 30% (a long-held target for management prior to the PMC deal).

Management basically confirmed pre-existing expectations for the second quarter, which may end up being a little lackluster on a relative basis, as I think some chip companies like Maxim (NASDAQ:MXIM) and ON (NASDAQ:ON) will have beat-and-raise quarters (we already know that Maxim did...). Microsemi's book-to-bill for the quarter was "slightly less than 1" which doesn't concern me overly much at this point, but also isn't a positive driver.

What's Next?

Leaving aside M&A, there are some reasons to believe that Microsemi's business can and will continue to grow and improve in the coming quarters and years.

Microsemi is a large player in the defense space, and poised to benefit from increased spending in the U.S. on retrofits, as well as possible expansions in the budget, as well as increased spending from foreign governments. As a supplier to companies like L-3 (NYSE:LLL) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), as they go, so will Microsemi to at least some extent. Microsemi is also seeing higher content in commercial aircraft and is seeing long-awaited growth in satellite orders. Management indicated that they expect 2017 to be a record year for the satellite business, with gross margins in the 80% to 90% range (the highest of the company's products/markets) and a strong competitive moat, this can be a good tailwind for the company.

Communications should continue to benefit from 100G deployments, while datacenter spending likewise continues on an upward (albeit choppy) trajectory. Industrial, the company's smallest segment at around 15% of sales, should see good demand from semiconductor capital equipment companies (provided the expected fab orders and deliveries materialize in 2017), as well as good demand in imaging from customers like GE (NYSE:GE) and Philips (NYSE:PHG). Energy could, perhaps, be a bit of a wildcard too. I'm not expecting a sharp rebound in E&P spending, but energy was a $35 million/year business for Microsemi before the bottom fell out and regaining some of that could still had a half-point or more to growth.

With strength in satellite, defense, and optical products, I would expect ongoing improvement in Microsemi's margins. I think going over 65% on a sustained basis is probably too much to expect, but there could be some quarters where that's possible and I think management can hit its 35% non-GAAP OPM target in time. My one concern here, though, is that management may find that it needs to spend more on R&D to maintain the competitiveness of the businesses it has acquired.

M&A The Wildcard

Insofar as M&A goes, who knows? The pace of transactions in the semiconductor sector has slowed, but that's because a lot of companies were bought up and the acquirers still need some time to digest what they've acquired. There are still several companies that would make some sense as potential acquirers. I talked about some of these when I last wrote about Microsemi, and there are still solid arguments as to why companies like Infineon, Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), and Maxim would be interested, as Microsemi would be strategically attractive to most of these companies (albeit arguably less so for STM and Marvell).

I would be very surprised if Microsemi management seriously entertained an offer below $60/share, and a price up toward $70 would still allow those aforementioned companies to at least have a credible shot at double-digit earnings accretion.

The Opportunity

While Microsemi did a little better on gross margin than I had expected, all in all nothing changes to a meaningful degree in my model. I still believe that a mid single-digit revenue growth rate and a low double-digit FCF growth rate are reasonable assumptions, but none of my assumptions support a standalone fair value in the mid-$50's. That said, factoring in the cost savings available in a buyout (looking at past results of semiconductor M&A) and assuming management insists that Microsemi investors get a piece of that, a deal-driven fair value in the $60's is at least plausible.

The Bottom Line

Should you buy Microsemi if you don't own it? I've had some success in my own investing career with buying into anticipated M&A situations, but I've also had some failures doing so and it's not something I would recommend to readers as a general practice. At the risk of sounding condescending, I'd put it this way - if you're wondering whether or not you should pursue this strategy, you probably shouldn't.

For current shareholders, I still have mixed feelings. I'm not in a rush to sell, as I do think the odds favor Microsemi getting an attractive bid. But when I say "odds", I do mean that - there is definitely a risk that no deal materializes and that the shares drift down from here back toward what the business can sustain on its own. With the shares roughly midway between a deal-based fair value and a standalone fair value, it really is a toss-up at this point and it's only my respect for management (earned over a long time) that leads me to regard that as an acceptable risk/reward trade-off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.