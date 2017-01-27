Symantec Loses Flagship Customer, Trades At Irrational Valuation

Finally, Symantec trades at a high valuation to its earnings, even though these earnings come nearly all from a structurally-shrinking segment.

However, Symantec has zero organic growth, and all reported growth comes from acquisitions.

This valuation is supported by the story of it being a web security growth story.

This is a short thesis on Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC). The reasoning will be simple:

Symantec trades at a high valuation on account of being a supposed security growth stock.

However, Symantec has no organic growth.

Furthermore, 90% of Symantec's reported operating profitability comes from a structurally shrinking segment.

And finally, all of Symantec's growth comes from sequential acquisitions whose rationale seems to be to prop up overall and segment reported growth.

Let's go over each of these points.

Symantec's Valuation

After the recently proposed $2.3 billion Lifelock (NYSE:LOCK) acquisition, Symantec will have roughly the following metrics:

$17.7 billion market cap, from around 650 million diluted shares at $27.20.

$4 billion in net debt.

This gives it a $21.7 billion EV (Enterprise Value).

Supporting this valuation, it will produce around $1.1 billion in yearly EBITDA. Thus, SYMC trades for around 19.7x EV/EBITDA.

Note that my EBITDA estimate does not include stock-based compensation. SYMC is now paying out an extraordinary amount in stock-based compensation. In the last quarter alone, SYMC had $80 million in SBC for non-GAAP revenues of $1.015 billion, so it paid out 7.9% of revenues as stock-based compensation. At these levels, it would put itself on a course to expend more than $300 million per year in SBC.

This kind of valuation is only compatible with growth stocks. Symantec, obviously, is "sold" as one such stock, in the supposedly very attractive cybersecurity sector.

Symantec Has No Organic Growth

While Symantec is sold as a growth stock, Symantec actually has no growth whatsoever. Organically, Symantec's growth is zero.

For instance, take last quarter (Q2 FY2017). Last quarter Symantec reported 8% GAAP revenue growth or 12% non-GAAP revenue growth, from $906 million in Q2 FY2016 to $979/$1015 million in Q2 FY2017.

However, Q2 FY2017 included 2 months from its Blue Coat acquisition. These two months added roughly $88 million in GAAP revenue and $124 million in non-GAAP revenue. Striping out this effect, both GAAP and non-GAAP revenues dropped. This can be confirmed just by checking the Q2 FY2017 10-Q, where Symantec provides a pro-forma reconciliation of what would have happened if Blue Coat had also been included in Q2 FY2016.

Here's how it looks:

90% of Symantec's Reported Operating Profitability Comes From A Structurally Declining Segment

Symantec divides its business into two segments:

Consumer security, where it's better known for its Norton anti-virus apps

Enterprise security

Consumer security is a high margin business, but it's been declining steadily over the years.

There's a powerful reason why it's steadily declining: Ever since Windows 8, anti-virus and anti-malware protection has been integrated into Windows. With the Windows 10 success, which has now surpassed Windows 7 in installations (Windows 7 did not have integrated security), consumers have little to no incentive to look for better anti-virus solutions. It's a bit like buying Netscape stock after Windows started shipping with Internet Explorer.

Now, the problem here is that this shrinking segment, which continues to be guided down for more shrinkage, is a massive contributor to Symantec's profitability. Indeed, it represents ~90% of its reported operating income:

Again, remember: Symantec trades at nearly 20x EV/EBITDA, and most of the EBITDA is coming from this segment, which is actually in structural decline.

So How Does Symantec Show Growth?

Symantec shows growth purely from acquisitions:

It acquired Blue Coat for $4.6 billion and that's what will provide overall growth throughout FY2017 and up until August 2017 (already into FY2018), as well as reported growth in its enterprise segment.

And now it announced it will acquire Lifelock for $2.3 billion, which will provide growth for another year. Lifelock is expected to show $750 million in revenues for 2017, and that compares with Symantec's $4.6 billion expectations, so Lifelock can add 16% in apparent growth (some of it will overlap with Blue Coat, thus providing even higher revenue growth for around 4-5 months).

Of course, these acquisitions come at a cost. They represent nearly $7 billion in net cash outflows (I say net cash, because some of it is paid with debt issuance). They're unsustainable over time as the company cannot keep on increasing debt this rapidly when its cash generation is supported by a declining consumer business. As a result, Symantec is likely to see its credit downgraded.

Also interestingly, if one looks at the acquisitions, they look made to provide optical growth in both segments. Consider the following:

Blue Coat was bought to transform Symantec into an enterprise security/cloud security growth story (even though there's no underlying organic growth in the segment, ex-acquisition).

And now Lifelock was bought to do the same for consumer security, since nearly all of Lifelock's revenues are in that segment. Furthermore, Lifelock is growing revenues at a ~$90 million yearly pace, whereas Symantec's consumer security business is shrinking at a ~$80 million pace. See the point? Not that it matters much, because profitability in the outgoing business is much higher than in the incoming one.

A Bonus, Symantec Lost a Flagship Customer - Google

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has decided to operate its own Root Certificate Authority. Previously, Google had been operating a subordinate Certificate Authority, using certificates issued by GeoTrust. GeoTrust is a Symantec corporation, part of its enterprise segment. Symantec got this business when it acquired Versign's security operations for $1.28 billion back in 2010. At the time this was a ~$400 million/year business, but this should have grown meaningfully since then.

It's not a particularly profitable business (hence Verisign getting rid of it) because of competition - for instance, Google immediately bought two other existing Root Certificate Authorities, GlobalSign R2 and R4, to make for a speedier transition.

Perhaps as interesting as Google operating its Root Certificate Authority, and Symantec losing an (undisclosed) proportion of Google's business, might be the reason why. It's reasonable to speculate that Symantec's recurring failures to secure its own HTTPS issuance might have been a factor.

Risks to the Thesis

There are a few risks to this bearish thesis, namely:

Symantec is being built to be shown as a security growth stock. This story is then promoted to the market, and has already allowed the stock to move significantly even though it carries an absurd valuation for its actual organic growth. The promotion might well continue.

The two strategic acquisitions will allow Symantec to have reported growth in both its segments, including its high-margin consumer security segment. This will be artificial growth stemming from acquisitions, not organic growth, but it might be enough to fool the market. This apparent growth, in the case of consumer security, will come at a much lower margin.

Google and others are pressuring the web to go "HTTPS only," or fully encrypted. This can provide a boost in demand for SSL certificates and thus provide a "story" for investors to latch on to, even though Symantec's Certification Authority is under fire for its performance and just lost a flagship customer.

It's noteworthy that these risks basically aggregate around the possibility that Symantec can be bid higher (and to higher valuation multiples) on a story instead of its actual organic growth.

Conclusion

Symantec trades at an absurd valuation, in spite of having no organic growth. All of Symantec's growth comes from expensive acquisitions. Nearly all of Symantec's operating profitability comes from a structurally challenged segment.

Thus, in short, Symantec trades at a high multiple to earnings coming from a structurally challenged segment. This makes no sense, in spite of the artificial acquisition-derived growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SYMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.