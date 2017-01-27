How To Fight Killer Robots

Welcome to the Terminator issue of M&A Daily

Google

Google (GOOG/GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and now Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are teaming up against any potential Skynet. Their Partnership on Artificial Intelligence confronts the issues in the field of AI and machine learning.

Is this kind of thing a real threat? Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking have both warned that it has the potential to end our species, so it is worth paying attention to. Humans could soon create machines that can surpass humans at learning. Hawkins cautioned that,

It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever increasing rate. Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn't compete, and would be superseded.

For a rebuttal, I asked Apple's Siri if AI is a threat. In a somewhat menacing monotone, she said only that it is an,

Interesting question…

Lattice

The definitive proxy was filed for the Canyon Bridge acquisition of Lattice (NASDAQ:LSCC). Lattice shareholders vote February 28. The $1.10 arb spread offers a 59% IRR if the deal closes by May.

Level 3

A revised proxy statement was filed for the CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) acquisition of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT).

Endurance

Endurance (NYSE:ENH) shareholders approved their acquisition by Sompo (OTCPK:SMPNY).

Brocade

Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) shareholders approved their acquisition by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

LifeLock

LifeLock (NYSE:LOCK) shareholders approved the acquisition by Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Stillwater

Today is the HSR, CFIUS and preliminary proxy filing deadline in for the Sibanye (NYSE:SBGL) acquisition of Stillwater (NYSE:SWC). The $0.91 arb spread offers a 16% IRR if the deal closes by June.

WGL

The definitive merger agreement was filed for the AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) acquisition of WGL (NYSE:WGL).

Moneygram

The definitive merger agreement was filed for the Ant Financial acquisition of Moneygram (NYSE:MGI).

FairPoint

The preliminary S-4 was filed for the Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) acquisition of FairPoint (NASDAQ:FRP).

Cascade

The preliminary S-4 was filed for the First Interstate (NASDAQ:FIBK) acquisition of Cascade (NASDAQ:CACB).

Rite Aid

Today is the walk date for the Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) acquisition of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

