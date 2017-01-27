Qualcomm: What The Final Bill From An FTC Settlement Might Look Like

If one reads the FTC complaint filed against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 01/17/17 (link here), he will understand why this is an open and shut case.

The investigators at the FTC did not write those 32 pages in a day, and I'm sure the document is the result of many months of investigating and painstaking work. In fact, I think investors who read this document carefully will get a very good understanding of what a monopoly means, and why QCOM is guilty.

Now, if we assume QCOM is guilty and it will have to comply with whatever the courts decide, one question is what will QCOM's final bill be?

Another question is, now that president Trump will appoint a new FTC board, might this change matters for QCOM, as many have suggested?

The final bill

Besides paying Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) the $1 billion that it has withheld, evidence in the FTC complaint suggests QCOM will see its chip and licensing revenue drastically reduced after a settlement.

From the FTC complaint we read (link above):

69. Qualcomm's "no license-no chips" policy also sets Qualcomm apart from other licensors of SEPs. 70. Ordinarily, if a SEP holder and a potential licensee can neither agree on license terms nor agree to submit those terms to binding arbitration, the SEP holder initiates a patent-infringement suit in which a court resolves issues of patent validity and infringement and, if the court deems a patent valid and infringed, determines and awards reasonable royalties. In some instances, a potential licensee may seek a declaratory judgment addressing the same issues. 71. These suits, when litigated to judgment, have resulted in royalties well below those that SEP holders offered prior to litigation. In one leading case, a SEP holder demanded royalties of between $6 and $8 per gaming console. The district court ultimately determined that the FRAND rate for the SEPs was $0.04 per console. (Microsoft Corp. v. Motorola, Inc., No. C10-1823, 2013 WL 2111217, at *99-101 (W.D. Wash. Apr. 25, 2013).) In another case, a SEP holder demanded royalties that exceeded the selling price of the standard-compliant products. The district court ultimately determined that the cumulative FRAND royalty for the patents at issue was 0.19% of the selling price. (Realtek Semiconductor Corp. v. LSI Corp., No. C-12-3451, 2014 WL 2738226, at *6 (N.D. Cal. June 16, 2014).)

As stated above, in the case between Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Motorola, the court established the FRAND rate at $0.04 per console, vs. the $6 - $8 price tag that was previously demanded by the SEP holder.

So while I'm not sure what QCOM charges APPL for modems and for a license, judging from the very recent cases listed above, QCOM will probably lose a lot. Fellow Seeking Alpha writer Alex Cho says Qualcomm's current smartphone ASP is $208 and royalty rates average 2.9%. In the case of Realtek vs LSI corp, the court ordered 0.19%.

Can you imagine the revenue and profit shortfall QCOM might face if in the future a court ruling decides that QCOM only deserves to receive a fraction of what it gets today?

I don't know what a conviction for QCOM might look like, but since QCOM makes most of its money from licensing, it might mean a lot, probably most of the company's profit.

Politics politics ...

The second issue has a political flare to it, but nevertheless it is very important for the final outcome for QCOM.

Many writers and investors here on S.A. seem to think that when President Trump appoints a new FTC board, they will throw out the QCOM complaint, because this new board will be an "America First" board, that will reflect the President's view on the matter.

First of all we do not know what the president's view on the matter. But even when the president appoints a new board, there is not much this new board can do even if it wanted to.

Folks, the FTC is an independent agency that does not answer to Congress or the president. The FTC's mission dictates that its job will not be abstracted neither by the wishes of congress or the president.

In fact, the reason why the FTC has the authority it has is so that personal opinions and daily petty politics do not prevent it from doing its job.

From the FTC's site:

What we do The FTC develops policy and research tools through hearings, workshops and conferences. We collaborate with law enforcement partners across the country and around the world to advance our crucial consumer protection and competition missions. And beyond our borders, we cooperate with international agencies and organizations to protect consumers in the global marketplace. Enforcement In addition to its authority to investigate law violations by individuals and businesses, the Commission also has federal rule-making authority to issue industry-wide regulations. Commission rules - including the commission rules of organization, procedure, and practice - are published in Title 16 of the Code of Federal Regulations. Retrospective Review Since 1992, the FTC has conducted a regular, systematic review of all its rules and guides on a rotating basis. Rules and guides are critically important, but need to be reviewed periodically to ensure they are up-to-date, effective and not overly burdensome. The FTC places each of its rules and guides on a 10-year review calendar. When they come up for review, we ask the following questions: •What is the economic impact of the rule or guide? •Is there a continuing need for the rule or guide? •Are there possible conflicts between the rule or guide and state, local, or other federal laws or regulations? •Has the rule or guide been affected by any technological, economic, or other industry changes? We rely on the public, including consumers, businesses, advocates, industry experts and others to help us decide whether it's time to update a rule or guide, leave it as is, or even rescind it. We've eliminated dozens of rules and guides since we started this process, and modified many others to keep pace with changes in the marketplace.

In fact, no matter who President Trump appoints, this complaint will not be withdrawn. This because the FTC - as every independent agency - has its own procedures and rules that are the product of more than 100 years of molding.

As you probably know, FTC commissioner Maureen K. Ohlhausen made what I called an unprecedented move when writing a letter against her own agency (link here).

Question: Don't you think that the commissioner did everything possible, prior to the FTC complaint, so the complaint will never see the light of day?

Don't you think she voiced his concern and objection to other board members and to the investigating team, with the intention that a formal complaint never ferments?

Of course she did. But even she, the commissioner herself, was not able to prevent the complaint, because the procedures and the internal rules of the agency are such that it is not up to the commissioner to decide.

And that folks is why the FTC, and every U.S. independent agency is respected.

Bottom line

Judging from previous court decisions, if QCOM is convicted (a sure bet I say), then the court will likely impose a licensing scheme that will not only create a humongous revenue and profit shortfall for QCOM, but will probably change the way QCOM will be valued in the future.

As for the possibility that President Trump might appoint a new board, that will do way with the complaint, I think the chances of something like this are slim to none.