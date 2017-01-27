Is Sherwin Williams The Ultimate 'Trump Play'?

Shows how the merger of Sherwin Williams and The Valspar Corporation may give the merged company a 50%+ market share in its industry.

On January 26, 2017 Seeking Alpha's News Editor Yoel Minkoff reported the following: Sherwin Williams beats by $0.13, beats on revenue

Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) recently released its earnings report and beat Wall Street estimates by a healthy margin. This caused its share price to go up $21.58 or +7.61% on the same day. I own Sherwin Williams for my clients as I consider it to be the ultimate "Trump Play". I can say that because Sherwin Williams, currently is America's biggest paint company with about a 40 percent market share, and has agreed to a $113-a-share deal to buy The Valspar Corporation (NYSE:VAL), the US's No. 4 paint maker. Therefore, I would estimate that the new combined company may have more than a 50% market share in its industry when all is said and done. That means that half of all paints sold in the USA will put money into the coffers of Sherwin Williams.

Now if President Trump can get his infrastructure plan implemented then Sherwin Williams will be selling a lot more paint in the coming years as it will supply the paints for the schools, bridges, hospitals etc. that the President's plan aims to refurbish or build. Sherwin Williams is also a major supplier of weapon coatings for the defense industry and with President Trump being so "gung ho" on boosting the size of the military, then that too would also make Sherwin Williams a "Trump Play" or what we can actually call a "Double Trump Play". That is why I consider Sherwin Williams the ultimate "Trump Play" as it is in the unique position to benefit from two separate agenda's of the new President. I don't know if President Trump will paint his planned "Mexican Border Wall" but if he does then Sherwin Williams will benefit there as well as it has the following products ready to go:

The merger with The Valspar Corporation will also allow Sherwin Williams to enter the low-end paint market in a big way and sell its paints in:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Lowes (NYSE:LOW)

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)

Ace Hardware as well as most independent "Mom and Pop" Hardware Stores and for the first time sell all types of paints for every budget.

Sherwin Williams is also crushing its competition and that can be seen when comparing it to its main competitor PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), which recently reported its earnings and while it beat slightly on profits it missed on revenue and actually had revenues go down -1.4% year on year. By comparison Sherwin Williams is performing much better than PPG is as its year on year revenues went up +6.9% and it beat Wall Street estimates by 13 cents.

Here is a PowerPoint slide from PPG summing up this past quarter's results as well is as its guidance for the first quarter of 2017:

In all the slide fails to inspire much confidence in PPG, while if you look at this news flash recently published by Seeking Alpha's News Editor Clark Schultz you will see that Sherwin Williams pulled off a "Hat Trick", where it beat on earnings, revenues and guided higher, coming in with the following guidance.

The company sees Q1 EPS of $2.03-$2.13 vs. $1.92 consensus and FY17 EPS of $13.60-$13.80 vs. $13.48 consensus.

So having such powerful news to work off of let us now analyze the company and see what our own Friedrich research shows.

In this article, I will present a real-time quantitative analysis of Sherwin Williams employing a unique ratio that will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process and then give an opinion on how an investor should act based on our results.

When analyzing almost any company, concentrate on its free cash flow generation, as that is where the rubber hits the road when it comes to finding out the truth. Before I show you a long-term Datafile for Sherwin Williams, let us first do a TTM (trailing-twelve month) analysis of its Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow and then compare it to its current price.

Here are the two ratios that we will be using in our analysis, and for those new to this type of analysis, one can get a good introduction by reading my analysis of Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL) by clicking here.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherwin Williams

Market Price Per Share = $306.28 (at time of analysis)

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $3,708,200,000

Total Current Liabilities = $2,515,800,000

Working Capital = $1,192,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $1,909,700,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 94,800,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $306.28 - (($1,192,000,000 - $1,909,700,000)/94,800,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $306.28 - $-7.57 = $313.85

Since Sherwin Williams has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must punish it and use the $313.85 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $313.85

Net Income per diluted share = $1,109,900,000/94,800,000= $11.71

Depreciation per diluted share = $242,300,000/94,800,000= $2.56

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-249,500,000/94,800,000= $-2.63

$11.71 + $2.56 + ($-2.63) = $11.64

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $313.85/$11.64 = 26.96

Now if you go to my Friedrich Legend (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 26.96 is an average result.

We last ran our Datafile for Sherwin Williams on January 26, 2017, and our Friedrich Algorithm gave a recommendation to our subscribers to hold it as our Algorithm's sell price is $439.54

Here is the chart of our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio results for Sherwin Williams:

The Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, from the current results in the chart above, Sherwin Williams is no bargain right now and is close to being overbought.

Going forward, using our Friedrich Investing System, Sherwin Williams is ranked a "Hold" and as mentioned above has a "Sell Price" of $439.54. Sherwin Williams, though not a bargain at these levels, can go a lot higher, as it should do very well if President Trump can successfully implement his programs. If he can, then we will need to upgrade our analysis and guide much higher as Sherwin Williams profits and revenues should explode to the upside, benefiting from the expansion of the military as well as the huge projected spending on upgrading the US infrastructure. This would make Sherwin Williams not just a "Trump Play" but actually a "Double Trump" play. Once its merger with The Valspar Corporation goes through, the new merged company will be the 800 pound gorilla in the room, as it will have a 50% market share and there are very few companies that you can say that about.

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Friedrich Research username on top as we plan to do many more studies like this one in the near future.

