Security National Financial Corporation: An Emerging Potential Giant

Security National Financial Corporation outperforms the industry average and can be measured against giants in the insurance business.

"Better safe than sorry." A phrase which every insurance company learns to love. This article will help to understand why I believe this stock is a safe investment opportunity. Firstly this small cap company needs a proper introduction. Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) is a well-established insurance holding company which focuses on life insurance, mortgage loans and cemetery and mortuary insurance. The mortuary segment, which primarily grows due to acquisitions, is located mainly in Utah (5 cemeteries) as well as California (1 cemetery). A recently opened mortgage branch in Reno Nevada also reveals their expansive intentions in other branches.

One first reason why I believe Security National Financial Corporation provides strong growth prospects is an increasing interest rate. The companies life insurance branch is heavily dependent on the interest rate as it is interest-sensitive and higher interest rates relate to higher profits. With interest rates expected to rise in the coming years, profits are likely to following its tracks. By 2020, Interest rates are expected to rise to 2.25 percent, a positive future sight.

Forecast Actual Q1/17 Q2/17 Q3/17 Q4/17 2020 Interest Rate 0.75% 1% 1.25% 1.25% 1.5% 2.25%

Sector analysis

For comparative purposes this small cap insurance company (mkt cap 111.77M) is reflected against the industry average and the three largest U.S. insurance companies by market capitalization being Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) mkt cap 413 billion, American International Group (NYSE:AIG) mkt cap 66 billion and Metlife (NYSE:MET) mkt cap 63 billion. The fundamentals which will be assessed are their most recent annual price-to-book ratio, return on equity, P/E ratio and debt to equity. The measurements are taken on January 26, 2017. Security National Financial Corporation is the only company in this comparison which outperforms the industry average on all fronts with a lower Price-to-book, higher ROE, lower P/E and lower Debt-to-equity.

Company Price-to-book Return on average equity P/E ratio Debt-to-equity Berkshire Hathaway 1.59 9.72 17.40 32.98 American international Group 0.88 2.23 123.54 32.62 Metlife 0.91 7.36 17.23 85.63 Security National Financial Corporation 0.97 12.12 7.64 36.76 Industry average (Financials) 1.60 8.21 15.80 110.38

Management and strategy

Personally I like to measure management efficiency by the Return on equity. To gain a greater understanding of management capabilities it's good to look at its competences with more scrutiny. The key players in Security National Financial corporation are CEO Mr. Scott Quist and CFO Mr. Garrett S, Sill. A short overview of their activities is presented below. Quist has acted as CEO since September 14, 2012. Quist studied at the Brigham Young University and has a bachelor of science in Accounting and a Law Degree. Quist made $628,848 in total compensation over the last disclosed fiscal year (2015).

Mr. Scott Quist, CEO Date Function Company 1980-1982 Tax Specialist Marwick, Mitchell, & Co 1986-1991 Treasurer and director The National Alliance of Life Companies November 1993-present Regional Director Key Bank of Utah December 1998 Director National Alliance of Life Companies July 2002 President Southern Security Life Insurance Company September 2012 CEO and Chairman Security National Financial Corporation

The CFO, Mr. Garrett. S. Sill, has been CFO and treasurer since July 12, 2013. Sill has a bachelor degree in Accounting from Weber State University and a degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah. Sill accounted for $215,004 in compensation in the last disclosed fiscal year (2015).

Mr. Garrett S. Sill, CFO Date Function Company 1997-2002 Vice president and controller Security National Mortgage Company 2002-2011 Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Security National Mortgage Company 2011-January 2013 Vice President and Treasurer Security National Life Insurance Company January 2013-July 2013 Acting Chief Financial Officer and Acting Treasurer Security National Financial Corporation July 2013-present Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Security National Financial Corporation

In the conference call concerning the Q4 2015 results Mr. Quist reported a massive sustained increase in earnings as compared to earlier years and revealed why Security National Financial is expected to have sustained massive earnings in the future:

We paid more attention - I shouldn't say more attention, we've accomplished better results in the quality of our business, meaning persistency and mortality if better on our life products. And then secondly our investment income has produced better results. And then I should add a third subset and that of course is that our asset base is bigger, so you are beginning to achieve economies of scale.

Business quality, efficient results on investment income and economies of scale are expected to lead to stronger future performance. And with its expansive drive these three strategic goals may lead to even higher profit margins. With the large cap insurers already achieving benefits from economies of scale, expansion may be the most important strategy to face the competition and the management takes it seriously.

Valuation and Balance Sheet

Over the past few years Security National Financial Corporation has proven itself to be making and continuing to make money. Revenues have risen consistently annually as well as quarterly.



The most eye-catching significant risk are the stagnating investments as of 12/31/2015 as disclosed in the in the cash flow statements. The resulting positive cash flows however seem to have been used for expansive purposes. Personally I prefer companies taking on loans to invest instead of skimping on investments as this will most likely negatively impact future earnings. However, quarterly cash flow statements in 2016 reveal increasing investments again. The Investment gap from 2015 is show in the cash flow statement below.



The stockholders equity shows a steady increase in net tangible assets. However the common stock has been relatively stable over the last 4 months. The increase in retained earnings also hints at sufficient funds for investment opportunities.





Conclusion

With rising interest rate expectations, financials (insurers specifically) are expected to boom in the future. Security National Financial Corporation seems to have healthy financials and room to grow and to fulfill its strategy. I believe it is a safe long term investments and has potential to be a giant in the insurance business. Increasing efficiency from economies of scale in conjunction with an expanding company will likely result in growing revenues and a stronger competitive position.

