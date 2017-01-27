Terrible News For Peabody Energy Investors

Mangrove Partners has sold almost all of its Peabody Energy Corp. (OTCPK:BTUUQ) stock. Mangrove that uses to own 5.2% of the stock was the hedge fund that was behind the attempt to get an official equity committee appointed, which was denied by the judge. At a hearing on January 26, the bankruptcy judge approved the adequacy of the amended disclosure statement. Management filed an amended disclosure statement that finally included a valuation analysis.

Mangrove Partners Sold

Mangrove Partners on January 27 filed a Schedule 13D which stated that it sold almost all its stock this week and currently hold only 17,238 shares.

It is interesting to note the timing of its sales. Mangrove was selling BTUUQ at the same time that it and the Ad Hoc Committee of Non-Consenting Creditors filed an Alternative Plan that would have given seven-year B warrants to purchase 5% of the new stock to shareholders and seven-year A warrants to purchase 20% of the new stock to the 4.75% 2066 convertible bond holders.

Mangrove in its filing also included an exhibit regarding its participation in the backstop agreement, which indicates that it has not completely abandoned Peabody.

Valuation Analysis Filing

Management filed an amended disclosure statement (docket 2178). Included was a valuation analysis by Lazard Freres. This was in response to the outrage by investors that it had not bothered to include a valuation analysis in its original disclosure statement, but just used an "agreed" upon valuation without any formal independent input.

Lazard estimated an enterprise value of $4.225-4.925 billion. Management's "agreed" upon value was at the very low end - $4.275 billion. Using net debt of $1.17 billion when it exits bankruptcy, Lazard estimated equity valuation at $3.055-3.755 billion. This compares to management's estimated equity value of $3.105 billion. Management justified its number by stating:

While the Plan Enterprise Value and Plan Equity Value that were agreed as part of the Global Settlement are in between the midpoint and low point of the ranges developed by Lazard, they are within those ranges.

Possible Convertible Bond Recovery

While BTUUQ's shareholders are not getting anything, the holders of the 4.75% 2066 convertible bonds may get "penny" warrants to buy 1% of the new stock if their bankruptcy class approves the plan. This change was included in the amended disclosure statement. It is not just if that individual holder approves the plan. Prior to the amendment, convertible bond holders were getting no recovery and not even entitled to vote on the plan. They need 2/3 of the dollar amount of the bonds and a majority of the holders for approval. There could be an issue getting the majority of holders because some retail holders may feel that they should be getting more and foolishly vote "no". A non-approval means no recovery.

Using the high $3.755 billion equity valuation and $732 billion convertible bonds outstanding, the value of the recovery for these bonds from the 1% warrants would be about 5.2 (Again if the class votes "no" - no recovery).

Hearing January 26

The bankruptcy judge approved not only the disclosure statement, but also other motions including Private Placement Agreement, backstop agreement, Plan Support Agreement, rights offering, and the break-up fees.

This approval was despite strong objections from various stakeholders. In my opinion, it seems that Judge Schermer is just a "rubber stamper" to this entire process. I find it very unlikely that this judge would be open to considering that the plan does not comply with Section 1129 because the plan does not meet the "fair and equitable" standard for all within the same claim class. The fact that retail noteholders are not allowed to participate in the privately placed preferred stock agreement will most likely have no impact on him given his approval of the PPA.

Confirmation of the Plan

The hearing to approve the confirmation of the plan is set for March 16. After the judge signs the order confirming the plan, there is a 10-day automatic "stay", which is often followed by a few days of various filings. Peabody could exit bankruptcy the first week of April.

All you need is for just one of the bankruptcy classes to approve the plan, and already 94% of the dollar amount of the 2liens have stated that they support the plan (unknown about the number of holders who support or oppose the plan), this plan will meet the requirement. A majority of holders within a class and 2/3 of the dollar amount of the claim class are needed to approve. Even if other classes vote against approval, the judge could still confirm the plan.

Conclusion

Mangrove Partners sold its BTUUQ common stock holding and so should other investors. Remember that Peabody is only selling for about $0.15 per share based on a reverse stock-split basis. That penny stock price is typical for a stock a few weeks prior to being cancelled when a company exits bankruptcy.

There is a risk still that the convertible bonds will get no recovery because it is not certain that they will get a majority of convertible bond holders voting for approval. I would not pay more than 4.0 for these bonds.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.