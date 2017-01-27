Reviewing My Top Silver Mining Picks For 2016

As any of my readers would know I have been quite bullish on silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) for some time calling it one of the best precious metals trades of the decade as early as 26 May 2015. Since then silver has remained relatively flat and this I believe provides long-term investors a significant opportunity to acquire silver at a discount to its indicative fair-value and have myself been stocking up on physical bullion.

As a result of this conviction, over the course of 2016 I made a number of recommendations on silver mining stocks and now appears to be the best time to review those picks to see just how they performed for investors.

Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW)

Silver Wheaton has to be one of the best opportunities for investors seeking exposure to silver and the tremendous potential upside. This is because it offers investors the same leverage to silver as a miner but with significantly less risk than the miners.

I first recommended Silver Wheaton in an article published on 26 May 2016 and since then it has delivered a return of almost 12% for investors.

Silver Wheaton continues to perform strongly, over the course of the year completing a number of deals adding to its portfolio of streaming contracts. One of the most important was the purchase of an additional 25% of the gold (GLD) production from Vale's Salobo copper mine. This significantly boosted Silver Wheaton's exposure to gold to the point where it now generates 49% of its revenue.

While this was decried by some analysts as a bad move because it took its focus away from silver, it allowed Silver Wheaton to benefit from the solid gold rally that occurred in the wake of the Brexit. It also helps to stabilize its earnings because gold is not as volatile as silver.

More importantly, Silver Wheaton's production continues to grow by 33% for the third quarter when compared to a year earlier. This solid increase in production leaves it well positioned to take advantage of higher silver prices and give its earnings a healthy bump in coming months.

Because it is a streamer and not a miner it has a significantly lower cost structure than miners and carries far less operational risk.

For the third quarter cash cost per ounce of silver produced was $4.51 and for gold $390, which is far lower than any of the miners, being roughly a third of the mining industry average. This makes it a superior investment for risk averse investors seeking exposure to silver.

Because of its strong 2016 results Silver Wheaton boosted its dividend by 20% to now see it rewarding investors with a 1.1% yield.

These strong results should continue into 2017 because of growing gold production which will allow Silver Wheaton to cash in as gold prices firm over the later-half of 2017.

Silver Wheaton remains embroiled in a dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency which is seeking CDN$353 million in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest from the company. With the exception of the CRA commencing an audit of Silver Wheaton's accounts there has been no material change in the matter since my last article on Silver Wheaton.

Even if an adverse finding is delivered against Silver Wheaton the company has sufficient liquidity to resolve the matter and it will have little material impact on its operations or long-term value.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

I first analyzed First Majestic in an article published 14 June 2016 and it has fallen sharply in value since then returning -27%.

Out of all of the silver stocks I recommended this is the worst performing and the only loss.

It is hard to get every selection right and I unfortunately made a classic mistake of getting caught up in the hype surrounding the significant run-up in First Majestic's share price in July 2016 following the rally in silver in the wake of the Brexit.

The big question for investors now is whether First Majestic's share price will recover?

The sharp decline in its value over the last seven-months can be attributed to the decline in silver, because lower silver prices will have an impact on earnings. It also appears that First Majestic's share price grew at a pace that was not supported by the true state of the market.

Nonetheless, Silver Majestic is well positioned to benefit from higher silver prices because it has focused on reducing costs at its operations. This saw it report third quarter 2016 cash costs of $5.84 per ounce which was 9% lower than the previous quarter and an impressive 33% lower than a year earlier. All in sustaining costs have also fallen by 4% and 27% respectively to be a respectable $10.52 per ounce of silver produced.

For 2017 First Majestic has forecast all-in-sustaining-costs of $11.96 to $12.88 per ounce which is a marginal increase over those reported for 2016. These higher costs can be attributed to the company increasing the amount of spending on mine development and drilling in order to support its future growth strategy.

With silver at $16.70 per ounce even after the slight increase in AISCs, First Majestic will earn a healthy margin and even more so once the price of silver rebounds.

Production also continues to grow quite strongly up by 16% YoY for 2016, although for 2017 it is expected to remain relatively flat.

For these reasons while it has been my worst performing pick I do expect its share price to appreciate, particularly because First Majestic has continued to grow its production. It is unlikely however, that its share price will bounce back to the heady heights witnessed post-Brexit which saw it reach over $18 per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur was another one of my additional recommendations in the article dated 14 June 2016 and since then it has delivered an impressive return of 28% for investors.

Coeur's third quarter 2016 results were disappointing.

Third quarter silver sales dropped by 15% QoQ and 16% YoY, but revenues remained essentially unaffected because of higher silver prices.

Nevertheless, fourth quarter 2016 production grew by 16% QoQ and 9% YoY which will give earnings a bump despite weaker silver prices.

More importantly, Coeur expects 2017 production to grow by 13% compared to 2016 which will help to compensate for the recent weakness in silver and as silver rallies will give its earnings a healthy bump.

Costs are also expected to trend lower after all-in-sustaining-costs rose during the third quarter to be 11% higher QoQ and 9% YoY because of lower production, higher sustaining capital expenditures, and increased exploration activities at Palmarejo, Kensington and Rochester. This will give its margins a healthy bump, helping to grow earnings.

When these factors are coupled with a focus on cost reduction and generating greater efficiencies Coeur will continue to perform strongly throughout 2017.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

I first mentioned Hecla Mining in the same article as Silver Wheaton and since then it has delivered an outstanding return of 53% for investors.

I believe that Hecla still represents a solid opportunity for investors seeking leveraged exposure to silver.

Production during 2016 rose quite significantly with silver output up by an impressive 48% and gold by 24% YoY. Hecla has been able to reduce costs and while 2017 is not yet available there are signs that this process should continue throughout 2017.

It is also worth noting that all four of Hecla's mines continue to replace and replenish reserves extending their productive lives and giving the company the ability to continue growing production. This can be seen from the strong production growth at each of its mines.

For the Green Creek mine 2016 output expended by 19% YoY, whereas for Casa Beradi gold it was up by 22%, Lucky Friday Silver by 33% and San Sebastian silver production came on lien during the year delivering 3.4 million ounces.

Cash costs across all of Hecla's mines are low with silver production being between $1 to $10 per ounce and gold at $700 per ounce.

All of these factors bode well for Hecla to continue performing strongly over the course of 2017.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL)

One of my more controversial and troubling picks was Great Panther. The small-cap miner offered considerable potential and was being touted by many analysts as being one of the best silver mining stocks.

Since analyzing Great Panther in the same article as Silver Wheaton and Hecla it has delivered a return of a mere 14% for investors. This is despite it being touted as one of the best plays on silver.

Sometimes it is hard to predict the future and get every pick right and Great Panther has been battling a range of issues that are impacting on its operations.

Key among these is declining production with 2016 silver output falling by 14% and gold by 2% YoY because of declining ore grades that varied from the mineral resources modeled. The decline in metals output can be attributed to lower ore grades at San Ignacio and to shutdowns at Topia.

Importantly for the full-year 2016 Great Panther delivered an impressive 60% YoY reduction in all-in-sustaining-costs.

The outlook for 2017 remains positive despite Great Panther flagging that all-in-sustaining-costs will rise. Production guidance is 4 million silver equivalent ounces which represents a 3% increase over the 3.9 million ounces produced in 2016. The increase in costs will occur because of a renewed focus drilling that is aimed at lifting ore grades.

These factors bode well for improved operations and financials in 2017 which once silver recovers should support a moderate bump in earnings and increased share price.

Bottom-line

The aggregate return for all five picks comes to 16% which is almost double the 9% returned by Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for the same period. This proves that even after allowing for the error in picking First Majestic that the judicious selection of high quality high potential silver miners delivers a better return than a broad-based basket of silver mining stocks. This return on an annualized basis is in excess of 19%.

Overall with the exception of First Majestic silver I expect the stocks to continue performing strongly once the enthusiasm surrounding Trump's fiscal stimulus dissipates and the fundamentals for precious metals strengthen towards the later-half of 2017.