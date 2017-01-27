Reagan Vs. Trump: A Simple Look At P/E Multiples

When it comes to fiscal stimulus, let's look at where valuations stood in the early 80s versus where they stand today.

One of those reasons is that valuations are so stretched I think investors need (no, "deserve") a consistent reminder.

Let's be clear, I don't like talking about stocks. But I have to for three reasons.

For someone who doesn't care about stocks, you sure have talked a lot about them lately.

That's a sort of pseudo-criticism I've gotten over the past week or so. The reference is to a post in which I derided equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) as akin to "training wheels" on a bike. "You have to keep them on until you're ready to talk about rates, FX and credit," I chided.

I stand by that assessment. There's (usually) a method to my perceived madness and indeed there's a reason I've spent so much time looking at equities recently. In fact, there are three reasons.

stocks are part of what I've called the "reflation trinity", and the reflation narrative is what's driving markets (or at least that's the story we tell ourselves each day when we try to assign a "because" to this or that market outcome) equity volatility is instructive when it comes to evaluating the extent to which markets are mispricing political risk stocks are so absurdly overvalued that it's difficult to keep quiet

When it comes to analysis, I generally rotate between those three points depending on i) the extent to which one leg of the reflation trinity is diverging from the other on any given day, and ii) the topic of whatever new research happens to come across my desk.

Well, after skimming the latest from Citi, I turn to the third point above in what will be a quick snapshot of valuations.

We hit Dow 20,000 this week or, as I like to say, the market finally summited Mount Siegel. As Deutsche Bank noted on Wednesday morning, "this is the quickest ever between round number thousand point increments as it only took 64 calendar days to go from 19,000 to 20,000" (clearly that analysis is kind of meaningless since 1,000 points means a lot more in percentage terms from say, 5,000 to 6,000 than from 19,000 to 20,000, but the bank wasn't trying to do a deep dive).

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

I don't know if this is actually the case, but it feels to me like people care less about valuations (i.e. whether the buying they're doing makes any sense from a fundamental perspective) now than ever.

The fact that Dow 20,000 happened during the first full week of Donald Trump's presidency bestows meaning on an otherwise meaningless milestone. It was "psychologically important", as they say, and the Trump connection made it even more so as suddenly a random number has been attached to the "unleashing" of the American economy (to quote Vice President Mike Pence).

As I've said before, equity analysis is simplistic and dull by nature, but the same qualities that make it so are its saving grace when you're not in the mood to try and untangle the rates research or sort out the likely consequences for this or that currency pair should this or that political outcome occur.

With that in mind, let's look at a few straightforward visuals that illustrate for the umpteenth time how overpriced the market is.

First is the usual historical P/E chart. This one is trailing multiples and it's got the one standard deviation channel marked so you can put a z-score to the numbers:

(Chart: Citi)

So on a trailing multiple, we're one standard deviation expensive and stretched versus history. Period.

Citi goes on to make an interesting comparison between now and the early 80s (because everyone seems desperate to draw a parallel between Trump and the Gipper). "Does the starting point matter?," the bank asks, before noting the following (my highlights):

When the first wave of fiscal stimulus hit the economy in 1980, the US stock market was trading on a P/E multiple of 6. In 1982, after a double-dip recession and when the second, much larger wave of fiscal expansion came through, the market was trading at 7.5x (Figure 11, LHS). Fast-forward to today and fiscal policy is coming into the equation seven years into a recovery, with valuations at 23x and almost a standard deviation stretched. Clearly a different starting point in terms of the valuations backdrop!

Yes, "clearly a different starting point."

If you think about it, it's not really clear what people are expecting out of this. There are three ways fiscal stimulus under Trump plays out: 1) stimulus piled atop an overheating economy causes more inflation than growth and we get stagflation, 2) by some Trumpian miracle, stocks climb higher and end up stretched to the point where multiples enter tail event (i.e. multi-sigma) territory, 3) the Fed moves in to short-circuit surging inflation and the cycle turns.

This is obvious to anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of the interplay between markets, policy, and the economy.

Hell, it's even obvious to Citi (my highlights):

Fiscal policy, if Trump delivers, is hitting the outlook at a very different juncture to what has historically been the norm. Often, expansionary fiscal policy is seen during and coming out of recessions. Risky assets such as equities will have priced in a bleak earnings backdrop, fiscal policy arrives, the recession ends, and with the benefit of hindsight cheaply valued stocks of course do well in the coming months and years. But the US fiscal stimulus will probably mainly impact late this year and into 2018 and 2019. Certainly that fits our 1980-85 template where fiscal deficits deteriorated in 1982-83 following the Reagan election a couple of years earlier in November 1980. With US unemployment and the output gap falling, there is a risk that this boost to economic activity comes very late-cycle. Citi Chief Economist Buiter thinks this could result in sharp late cycle Fed tightening and the end of the US business cycle in 2019.

The bank ran some regressions "based on tailing P/Es, P/B and dividend yields" in order to "understand 1-year ahead returns" - so they're kind of "front testing" instead of back testing - and wouldn't you know it, the models spit out some decidedly downbeat projections for US equities:

(Table: Citi)

You'll note that these returns are not consistent with Citi's own estimate. But I'm not sure how that makes sense because after all, these are all Citi estimates. Here's the bank arguing with itself:

Regionally there is some dispersion, but interestingly the US shows up as the underperformer in both these models (3.5% total return) and Citi forecasts (7.5% total returns).

Amusing, right?

Anyway, the overarching point is that when it comes to perhaps the simplest possible method for valuing stocks - a trailing P/E multiple - we're one standard deviation stretched and the fiscal stimulus we're all counting on to take us to the 4% GDP promised land is coming at P/E 23X versus P/E 6X in 1980 and P/E 7.5X in 1982.

See, this is why I have to talk about stocks. Because these are the kinds of discrepancies that investors need to be made acutely aware of, lest they should get swept up in the hype around "psychologically important" things like Dow 20,000.

