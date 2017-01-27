Why Did Biogen's Earnings Drop?

Biogen is not expensive, but I believe shares are less attractive than those of Celgene.

Earnings are down more than 20%, but this was due to a one time effect.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported fourth quarter results today, and is up quite a bit despite net income declining on a year on year basis. Let's take a closer look.

Biogen is up 2.4% right now to $280, which is in the middle of the company's 52 week trading range of roughly $220 to $340.

Biogen reported revenues of $2.87 billion, up one percent year over year. For a biotech company like Biogen that has experienced a lot of growth over the last years that doesn't sound too great, but expectations were not very high (still, Biogen missed revenue estimates by 3%). The company's full year revenues increased by 6%, and by an even better 9% when we exclude the impact of currency swings (the dollar strengthening over the last months is a negative impact for International sales results).

Biogen's net income totaled $650 million for the fourth quarter, which equals a 22% decline year on year. This does, however, include a one time charge that should better be excluded for better comparability: Biogen recorded a (pre-tax) charge of $455 million in the fourth quarter related to the settlement with Forward Pharma. Adjusting for that item, Biogen's (non-GAAP) net income has increased by 10% to $1.09 billion in the fourth quarter.

Biogen's share repurchases added some fuel to the company's earnings per share growth (up 12% to $5.04), but that impact was less meaningful than in some of the past quarters, when Biogen has been a lot more active regarding stock buybacks:

The steep share count decline in 2015 is now lapsed, and as long as Biogen does not ramp up its buybacks in the coming months, earnings per share will move in line with the company's net income. As Biogen's share price is higher than it was in some of the past quarters, the company's scaling back regarding share repurchases could be the right move, as long as management starts buying back shares once the share price is lower again.

Biogen's guidance for 2017 sees revenues coming in at $11.25 billion (down 1.5% from 2016), but we have to factor in that Biogen will spin off its hemophilia business next week, thus a small revenue decline in the current year is not a big surprise. Since Eloctate and Aprolix, Biogen's products that will be spun off, are contributing about $800 million in sales annually, Biogen's management apparently believes that its other products will grow by roughly $650 million (or about 5.7%) this year. This does not sound bad, although the growth rate is a lot lower than it was over the past years, and it is also a lot lower than the expected revenue growth rates of other biotech companies such as Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), which guides for revenue growth of 18% this year.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to come in at $20.85 this year, which represents a three percent increase over 2016's earnings per share of $20.22. This, again, shows that management sees further gains for its products excluding the hemophilia business, thus the outlook for 2017 is better than the fourth quarter's results, where Biogen did have a hard time growing at all.

Biogen is not expensive, shares are trading at 13.3 times forward earnings right now, and 12 times forward (1 year) earnings. As long as Biogen manages to grow its revenues a bit and its earnings by a bigger amount (through better operating leverage) I don't believe there is a lot of downside, but Biogen is not the most attractive biotech growth stock, I believe. Celgene trades at 16 times forward earnings, is thus just a little bit more expensive, but grows at a vastly higher pace, with revenue increases of roughly 20% annually, and at the same time Celgene's pipeline and growth collaborations should be able to keep the momentum going a lot better than Biogen's rather mediocre pipeline.

Since Biogen's investors do not get any dividends, its stock is only attractive for those seeking capital appreciation, but for those it could be a rewarding investment.

Takeaway

Biogen did not manage to grow a lot in the fourth quarter, but investors should not worry about the net income decline, as that was only based on the settlement with Forward Pharma.

With share repurchases at a minimal level and no dividend payments, it will be interesting to see how Biogen will choose to utilize its cash flows as well as its cash balance, some M&A action is not unlikely.

With the forward guidance seeing some EPS gains and analyst estimates being positive for the next two years Biogen could see some share price gains, but it is less attractive than other (faster growing) biotech stocks such as Celgene, I believe.

