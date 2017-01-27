How Trump Could Be Big For Tesla - Analyzing The Impact Of An Import Tax

HyperChange 8 - How Trump Could Be Huge For Tesla

Intro

As a Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholder I was initially very worried of what a potential Trump presidency would mean for my favorite electric car company.

His harsh comments debunking the myth of climate change along the campaign trail didn't exactly jive with Musk's vision of taking swift action to curb fossil fuel emissions.

Then the flip switched. Post election, Donald Trump quickly built on his campaign to buy American products and hire American workers. In terms of the car industry, there isn't another automaker that is even close to fitting this bill, other than Tesla. That gave me a little hope.

On December 14th news began to surface that Elon Musk had joined Trump's advisory board (I guess he was following the old adage, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em). This gave me a little more hope.

The Ultimate Made In America Car Brand

Say what you will about Elon Musk. He's a job creating machine. In the past decade he has created more than 35,000 new jobs, and plans to another 6,500 at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory alone, by 2020.

Tesla's Model 3 already has racked up a whopping 500,000-plus reservations, and they will be building every single one of those cars at the Gigafactory. More people buying Teslas means the company will have to hire more Americans to build them.

Trump's goal to create 25 million new jobs is lofty to say the least.

His main plan to do this is a buy American, hire American mantra. In his ideal world, we won't just be consuming anymore, we'll actually be manufacturing.

To enforce this policy and have companies like GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) bring back manufacturing operations to the US, Trump may tax any incoming cars that are manufactured abroad.

Border/Import Taxes Will Force Other Automakers To Either Lower Gross Margins Or Raise Prices

The advantage for Tesla is that it's the only automaker making all of its cars domestically. Many of the luxury brands it competes with are foreign entities and manufacture their cars abroad (Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lexus, etc ...).

To top it off, the US companies Tesla does competes with like GM and Ford are also manufacturing their products abroad (in Mexico).

If Trump follows through with his plan, it's likely that all of these manufacturers will face a hefty import tax that wasn't there before.

Super car brands like Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Maserati and Ferrari may not have the most price sensitive consumers, but will also all be facing similar regulatory hurdles to import their products under the Trump administration.

This isn't as crazy as a policy as it may sound. In fact, China taxes auto imports, a problem Tesla knows all too well.

Trump's Impact On The Long-Term Thesis of Tesla

As the Trump administration continues to press on with its potential import tax, it is looking closer to reality than ever.

Previously, I've written about Tesla's marketshare dominance in the automotive categories that it currently competes in (with the Model S and X) and how that insinuates the Model 3 could sell hundreds of thousands of units annually. Tesla has enjoyed all of this success and its current growth trajectory without any of the regulatory help that Trump is proposing.

Rumors have pegged potential import tariffs between 20%-35%. In theory this would raise the consumer facing prices for the majority of automakers by a similar degree (unless they decided to take a direct hit to gross margins).

For example, a car like the Toyota (NYSE:TM) Prius is built in Japan. Even a 20% bump on the standard ASP (Average Selling Price) of $25K would result in the sticker price climbing to $30,000. Given Tesla's base Model 3 is projected to be priced at $35,000, that 20% tax just cut the $10K price difference between the two cars in half. If this happens across the board it's easy to see how a lot of consumers who were on the fence about purchasing a Tesla due to price may now decide to go with Elon.

With the Model 3 being Tesla's most competitively priced car yet, a tax couldn't come at a better time for the company. Tesla's new potential Model 3 consumers are by definition more price conscious, therefore even a 10% improvement in the Model 3's price relative to the competition could drive tens of thousands of incremental new orders.

In short, it looks like any import tax would serve to accelerate Tesla's already rapid growth rate by making its products relatively cheaper compared to other automakers.

In the case where no tariff or import tax is actually enacted, it doesn't really harm Tesla. The company already is enjoying tremendous momentum and would not be negatively impacted by keeping the regulatory environment how it is today.

The Wild Card Risk, An Import Tax Is Only A Tiny Piece Of A Much Bigger Shift In The Political Landscape

The political landscape is changing rapidly as Trump takes office. His administration has hinted at a number of dramatic policy shifts including large investments in US infrastructure and a lowering of the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15%, among many other things. These initiatives could have the potential to drive earnings growth for a lot of US companies. However, the implications of Trump's unorthodox policies and the potential for left-tail events leaves a lot of uncertainty. The dispersion of possible economic outcomes over the next four years will likely lead to heightened volatility.

A proposed import tax on foreign goods is just a fraction of the change occurring on a much broader geopolitical scale right now.

Conclusion: Trump Could Be Huge For Tesla

If the newly elected president decides to tax automakers who are manufacturing abroad, Tesla has a lot to gain.

As the only car company building all of its products in the US, Tesla has the potential to be exempt from a significant import tax that the majority of its competition will have to face head on, if implemented.