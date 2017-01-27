Celgene As Another Amazon.com: Buying The Dips

CELG has high hopes to grow through the 2020s patent cliff for its lead drug Revlimid, an important possibility that keeps me accumulating shares on sell-offs.

This is an AMZN-like characteristic; if investors rotate back to biotech, they might re-rate CELG on that basis.

The Thursday sell-off was accentuated perhaps by bad news from BMS, which is discussed briefly below in relation to CELG's valuation.

Introduction

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), one of our great growth companies, continued its moderate sell-off since leading larger cap biotechs (NASDAQ:IBB) off their pre-election lows. It dropped 2% Thursday on what amounts to expected sales, earnings and 2017 forecast and beyond. Some said that the company's refusal to change its 2020 sales forecast upset some traders, but my guess is that yet another biotech peer's sharp sell-off hurt sentiment in the sector. This stock was BMS (NYSE:BMY), which somehow managed once again to bring its stock down another 5% (actually 5.5%), this time to $46.82. BMY has simply cratered since peaking just over $77 in July, just over six months ago.

BMY is caught up in a combination of legacy declining drugs, a surprising long need to "restructure" until 2020, which usually means to downsize. So even though it has two strong mega-blockbusters, Eliquis and Opdivo, and even though it is receiving upfront money and a stream of royalty income on Merck & Co.'s (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (a similar drug to Opdivo), prospective 2017 GAAP EPS of around $2.60 is now meriting only a 17-18X multiple. That's with low single digit sales gains expected for this year, even though Opdivo and Eliquis are both experiencing very rapid growth.

BMY is not the only comparator that makes me think that CELG may be coiling to significantly outperform all its peers; all, that is, except possibly Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), which has such a low P/E that it's no longer a good comparator.

Before getting both to those comparisons and the concept that CELG is really an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) type of company, and thus could trade much higher, year after year if viewed this way, it's worth looking at CELG's financial results for 2016.

CELG wraps up a stellar year; more of the same on tap year after year

From the lede of the press release:

For the fourth quarter of 2016, net product sales were $2,977 million, an increase of 17 percent, year-over-year. Net product sales growth includes a 0.3 percent negative impact from currency exchange effects. Fourth quarter total revenue increased 16 percent to $2,980 million. Net product sales for the full-year of 2016 were $11,185 million, an increase of 22 percent year-over-year. Total revenue for the full-year of 2016 was $11,229 million, an increase of 21 percent year-over-year.

The yoy comparisons were skewed a few percent against 2016 because a large Russian order occurred in Q4 2015 but was fulfilled in Q3 2016, not in Q4. Thus, there is no significant deceleration in Q4 compared to full-year results.

Rapid growth is projected for this year; and I'd bet it's conservative. Also from the press release:

2017 Guidance Year-over-Year

Change* Total Revenue Approximately $13.0B to $13.4B 18% REVLIMID® Net Sales Approximately $8.0B to $8.3B 17% POMALYST®/ IMNOVID® Net Sales Approximately $1.6B 22% OTEZLA® Net Sales Approximately $1.5B to $1.7B 57% ABRAXANE® Net Sales Approximately $1.0B 3% GAAP diluted EPS $5.85 to $6.21 NM** Adjusted diluted EPS $7.10 to $7.25 21%

I will take the "over" on at least sales growth for this year. That's basically because when three major products are growing very fast, companies routinely guide conservatively.

The yoy GAAP EPS comparisons are not relevant due to a number of expensive acquisitions last year resulting in large upfront charges. I'll discuss those briefly later.

With Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid and Otezla expected to continue rapid growth at least through 2020, CELG appears to be able to grow sales and EPS far above 10%, and more like 20%, at least through then, even without meaningful contributions from its massive pipeline. This is unusually strong when comparing its P/E and PEG to its peers. Since comparisons are much easier to make with the self-serving "adjusted diluted EPS," I'll review the peers of CELG to show why I believe that simple arithmetic shows it to be relatively undervalued versus them. Then I'll point out why CELG is also undervalued versus other large-cap growth stocks apart from biotech.

Comments on P/E and PEG for CELG versus other large-cap biotechs

If we take $7.20 as CELG's expected "EPS" this year, then at the $112 price, it's trading around 16X. That gives it a PEG of around 1.0, maybe less than one.

I see nothing as attractive from any of its peers, including AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), BMY, Gilead , and others.

More broadly, the reason I have begun to accumulate large-cap biotechs (slowly) is that a realistic macro view of the US and global economy means that with the SPY trading at 23X 2016 GAAP EPS, neither GAAP nor non-GAAP earnings can sustainably grow faster than nominal GDP. S&P itself projects that operating margins in Q4 last year were the highest of any quarter since at least Q1 2006, which is where its spreadsheet's data on its website begins.

Even if corporate tax rates are cut, these high profit margins will temporarily go higher and then, per Warren Buffett, revert downward as competition intensifies.

So even if US nominal GDP growth increases back to 5-6% per year, I just can't see the giant companies growing EPS faster than that; thus their PEG ratios are in the 3X range based on guesstimated 2017 EPS.

Therefore, as a growth stock estimating PEGs, I find CELG to be unusually undervalued on a relative basis (though the market is so high, it's not dirt cheap).

Next, a discussion of the Amazon.com model and why CELG may be a superior stock than AMZN, with a superior business model at this point.

The same reasons Mr. Market gives a pass to AMZN apply even more so to CELG

AMZN bulls (which I went on record as being in an article on Amazon Go early last month) argue that AMZN is much more profitable than its P/E suggests, because AMZN continually expands geographically and into new businesses. Why share some of the profits with the taxman, it is argued, when profit can be turned into future growth?

The same thinking applies to CELG, but it does so with 97% gross profit margins, as opposed to the pitiful margins AMZN must work with.

We can look at a deal that CELG announced yesterday, the day it also reported earnings:

Celgene to Acquire Delinia, Inc. The transaction expands Celgene's Inflammation and Immunology pipeline through the acquisition of Delinia's lead program, DEL106, as well as related second generation programs... "Delinia is at the forefront of advancing new approaches to treating patients with severe and debilitating autoimmune diseases," said Rupert Vessey [of CELG]. "We look forward to progressing DEL106 into the clinic next year." Under the terms of the agreement, Celgene will make an initial payment of $300 million. Delinia shareholders will be eligible to receive up to an additional $475 million in contingent payments upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones.

This shows some of the good and difficult parts of being an aggressive innovator that is trying to dominate a large space. AMZN has had its share of blind alleys, some of which, such as its proprietary smartphone, we learned about; probably most of its failures were quietly buried. The same applies to CELG. Is a compound that's at least one year from any human testing really worth $300 MM right now, plus the investment that CELG needs to make, "fair" to CELG shareholders? There's no way to know, and CELG does not know. Delinia describes itself positively on its website, but all we have is optimism. So, should CELG keep that $300 MM in the bank, buy back stock with it, pay down debt, or was this an optimal use of the money?

If the latter, then if the $300 MM is charged against 2017 earnings, there will be a hit to GAAP EPS without a hit to non-GAAP earnings. To argue against this deal involves in essence arguing that a successful company should spend a specific amount on R&D, but no more. CELG spends heavily on R&D as a percent of revenues, and this gives it immense flexibility to generate GAAP profits if desired. If it judges that money is better spent on new R&D assets rather than cash assets, it's an interesting question as to whether GAAP gets it right in the big picture.

In other words, just so sales and operating margins meet or exceed expectations, there is no easy way for an outside investor in CELG to judge whether it's better that CELG avoid deals this year and actually earn $6/share under GAAP, or should spend $3/share (e.g.), earn $3/share and bulk up the R&D assets even more. In the first example, CELG is trading around 18.5X this year's earnings; in the second example, it is trading around 37X.

Which is better, 18.5X or 37X?

Simplistically, lower is better. But then, what does CELG do with the money? Earn 1% on it in a cash-like investment? Or 3-4% by purchasing a longer term corporate bond? Buy back more of its stock (not a bad thing in my humble opinion)?

This is the sort of decision that AMZN bulls argue informs management's thinking. Just stay aggressive, don't build up cash a la some of the tech titans, but keep your eye on the ball of dominating one space, then another, and then yet another.

An exchange in the Q&A shows CELG's thinking.

CELG is really trying to win the future big-league

(I hope readers recognize my bipartisan spirit by including verbiage in that line that is associated with both the current and immediate past president.)

As background, CELG is dependent on Revlimid, which is primarily used for the blood cancer multiple myeloma, and which is expected to go generic in both the US and EU in the 2020s. Thus, it has been expected that perhaps around 2025, perhaps a bit earlier, EPS would drop off; the (in)famous patent cliff effect.

This was addressed by the first questioner in the Q&A, with what I thought was a surprising, and very upbeat response from CELG (emphasis added):

Mark Schoenebaum, Evercore ISI - Analyst -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- My question is a fairly simple one. I'm not sure who to direct it to, perhaps Jackie, but I think during the JPMorgan presentation you mentioned that you that you could grow and I think it was earnings from time period 2020 to 2030. And I know that is a long way a way. But I would be curious if you can provide any other color on that. Do you think for example, Jackie, that you can grow earnings every year in that time period despite what would be the probable expiration of Revlimid exclusivity? Thank you. Jackie Fouse, Celgene Corporation - President & COO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thank you for the question. You said simple, I'm not so sure. But I think when you look at the totality of our portfolio both with respect to where we are right now and the tremendous momentum that we have not only in the existing business, but the momentum that the teams have generated across the pipeline and how our business development activities continue to feed into that, we've got a ton of optionality in this portfolio. And no matter how you go through it and do risk adjustments and things like this, I think we have a very, very strong chance of growing annually, each and every year throughout the decade beyond 2020. There are a number of compounds that are very specifically not in our financial models. I think we highlighted some of those during the conference. They include the JCAR 017, luspatercept MDS, durvalumab, ABRAXANE IO, BB 2121, marizomib, demcizumab, CC-122. I can go through 8 or 10 different products that are not included in the models yet at all. And I think everybody will remember that we put a placeholder in the 2020 targets after the Receptos acquisition, but the potential of value to Celgene of the Ozanimod indications is not by any stretch of the imagination yet modeled in our numbers. And we're going to start to have data from those trials that do that soon. So it's very exciting and I think we're going to go for a long, long, long, long time progress.

I think it's realistic, though uncertain, to think this way. That's primarily from the combination of cancer and inflammation/immunology pipeline programs. Specifically, the CELMoDs, of which Revlimid is the leading example, could provide substantial growth for the next 20 years. I discussed this recently in The Most Important Keys To Celgene's Pipeline.

Translating to dollars, if CELG can, in essence, double the size of its business by 2021-2021 from its 2016 level, which I think is entirely doable, and then grow annually from there, I believe that strong shareholder returns, including dividend payouts, are likely.

There was some positive breaking news this morning.

The importance of a new indication for an old drug

First, remember that strange though it sounds to us in the US, in some ways, Revlimid is still ramping up internationally. Second, it may be the case that more US use occurs beyond strict label indications for extremely expensive drugs such as Revlimid compared to international use.

That background noted, the press release from CELG is titled Celgene Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand REVLIMID® (Lenalidomide) Indication as Monotherapy for the Maintenance Treatment of Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (MM) after Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation.

That's a mouthful. It means that for patients who are diagnosed with myeloma and then are treated with stem cell transplant, final EU approval is likely to allow treatment with Revlimid after transplant is completed.

The financial impact can be significant. While I do not have the numbers for stem cell transplant procedures for myeloma in the EU, the press release provides a yearly incidence of 39,000 new cases, an average of diagnosis of 65-70, and the thinking that many patients under age 65 are eligible for transplants.

Completely making up numbers now, if 10,000 additional patients were to receive Revlimid at $100,000 per year, that would translate to $1 B additional yearly revenues. I suspect that's too high a number, but it's just one indication. Increasingly, Revlimid is dominating more and more of the myeloma space. As more patients with this fatal cancer live longer and stay on Revlimid, with different stages of the disease, its patient-years grows rapidly.

Risks and context

This commentary is occurring in a stock market which has widely been observed to have high to very valuations by a growing number of criteria. All bullish comments from me are in the context of macro caution on equities.

That said, I have invested through what is acknowledged to be the worst valuation bubble in US history, the tech/telecom/large-cap growth bubble in the late 1990s. What I observed was that the overall economy was OK, and patiently buying value worked out, though the timing of when traders would shift their enthusiasm could not be predictable.

Thus, so long as I can be patient with an investment, and by "patient" I mean having a multi-year time frame, not just a few months, I try to think of specific stocks without undue concern for what downside some other stock prices, especially stocks in other sectors, might carry.

All that said, as noted CELG is an aggressive company with a heavy focus on R&D, much of it deal-driven. For both company-specific, sector-specific, and big picture reasons, CELG may turn out to be a poor investment on all time frames. I'm not a financial adviser, but I will opine that this stock may not be suitable for all investors, and may work out badly for all CELG longs.

Concluding thoughts

As stated, CELG is like AMZN in that it acts strategically with a long-term time frame. Its goal is not to focus on current year profits, just so it can grow profitable sales and reinvest in future growth. With nearly 100% gross profit margins and extensive patent and regulatory protection, though, CELG, in my view, has a superior business model than AMZN, and CELG's stock is much less expensive. I also see CELG shares as best-in-breed now within the large-cap biotech/biopharma space; this judgment requires subjective analyses, of course, and actual results have significant degrees of unpredictability. Thus, it will be no big surprise for CELG to end up underperforming some or even many peers. But, based on what's known now, CELG has a projected PEG and then longer-term growth possibilities that I find very attractive.

There were no big surprises from the largely pre-announced quarterly results and guidance. I'm hopeful that as the year rolls along, an upside surprise or two may surface. This year and next should be data-rich for the pipeline. Slide 35 of the Power Point presentation accompanying the conference call lays this out in a big picture way.

The biggest surprise coming from the conference call was the company's thinking that it can grow every year from 2020 onward, despite Revlimid sales dropping sharply to presumably negligible levels by 2026-7. No guarantees, and I'm not signing on to that concept; neither am I disagreeing with it.

Between all the acquired and partnered products, the internally-developed products such as CELMoDs, CELG may be well-positioned to replace Revlimid over time. It is trying again with a new Phase 3 study for Otezla in the autoimmune spinal disease ankylosing spondylitis, but even with no new indications, Otezla for psoriatic diseases looks to be on track to be a huge success, and should have a once-daily formulation coming that will make it sell even better.

If I had to guess, what really excites CELG executives and gives them hope to grow so strongly in the 2020s are the CELMoDs. The company has begun to discuss them more prominently. These are platform technology drugs with seemingly endless possibilities. These are not just potential drugs; as I interpret the terms, the IMiDs Revlimid and Pomalyst are members of the broad CELMoD class. Now, better drugs for a broad list of diseases that can extend far beyond cancer may spring from the CELMoD class.

Given strong and rapid growth from current products, I think that CELG may be able to emerge from its two-year consolidation and the many well-publicized threats to biotech drug stocks and breakout to new all-time highs before the 2020s begin. Thus, I buy the dips on this name, understanding both the fundamental risks to the bull thesis and the trading risks to biotech stocks and the market as a whole.

