Amgen: A Compelling Buy

When I come across a company that is trading at a 40% discount to the overall market, while offering a dividend yield approximately 35% higher than the overall market, I assume the business is cheap for a reason.

After looking at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), I can't fathom why it's trading at the discount to the overall market that it is. In this article, I'll go through some of the fundamental and technical factors that I think make Amgen a compelling investment at this price.

Track Record of Returning Value to Shareholders

It's fairly plain that Amgen is a shareholder friendly investment. For instance, since 2010, Amgen has distributed about $31 billion to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. In addition, an investor who buys in now could reasonably assume that the recent trends in dividend payments would continue. Dividends paid by the company have grown at a CAGR of about 21%. These dividends, plus the company's aggressive stock buyback program will act as a reasonable support for the stock over the next few years.

As of October, 2016, the board of directors authorized another $5 billion that remained available under the company's stock purchase program. Taken in conjunction with the dividend, this will buoy the stock price somewhat over the next few months.

Capital Structure

Those who follow my stuff know that I obsess over the capital structure, and I must do so here also. The fact that long term debt and equity are approximately even is problematic for me (debt:equity is 1.04), but it could also be said that the margins are high enough here that some leverage makes sense. Also, 62% of the debt outstanding is due after 2020, so there's little chance that the company is heading toward a credit crisis in the short term.

Margin Improvement

It seems that not only have the top lines and bottom lines at Amgen improved since 2011, but the margins are improving. In other words, profitability is increasing at a faster rate than revenue, meaning that this is a business model that is "scalable" as you would expect. This is the sweet spot for me: this is a company that is growing profitability on growing revenue. A company that has these characteristics doesn't deserve to trade at a discount in my view.

The Stock

As I've said many times, we investors can't invest directly into the equity of the company. We need to invest via the proxy of the business, the stock. This is both a blessing and a curse. When great businesses are trading at a discount to the overall market, it is a blessing. In my view, that is the case with Amgen. The company is trading at a deep discount to the overall market while offering a much higher, sustainable dividend yield.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model the trend for AMGN turned Bullish on January 25, 2017. After popping to the $160.00 level on January 6 on the blocked sale of a competitors drug, the stock has dripped lower. It found support at the $152.00 level and has now started a bullish run. We see the stock rising to $170.00 over the next six months.

Today we will buy the AMGN 17MAR17 150 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $151.50.

For investors in the shares we recommend you hold for six months or to $170.00, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

There is likely some reason for the discount here. There is likely some "hair" on this stock, but investing isn't about investing in companies that are problem free, because such companies will typically trade at a premium. The price we pay for a future stream of cash flows is as important, if not much more important, than the health of the underlying business. For that reason, we need to find "hairy" companies that are acceptable to us, and Amgen fits the bill. It has a history of increasing margins, dividends, stock buybacks, and the capital structure is acceptable to me. Most importantly, the stock is trading at a significant discount to the overall market, and this discount is unwarranted in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMGN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.