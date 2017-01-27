LSC Communications - Be Careful About This Spin-Off, Despite A Strong Current Cash Flow Yield

Even if equity looks relatively appealing, be mindful of the leverage and declining business, which makes me very cautious at these levels.

While the company is still profitable and delivers strong cash flows, the business appears to be in secular decline with debt being elevated if pension liabilities are included.

LSC Communications has been spun off from RR Donnelley, yet its shares have failed to gained ground, unlike most spin-offs.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) is the printing and office supply business that was spun off from RR Donnelley (NASDAQ:RRD). While spin-offs can often flourish if they are freed from their parent company and can make their own decisions, this case might be different. LSC is already well-run, the issue is that it simply operates in markets which are in secular decline, with exception of the books printing market which makes up just a quarter of sales.

While cash flow generation is very strong, sales are under pressure, leverage is high once pension liabilities are included. It will furthermore be hard to halt the declines in sales and to boost margins, as the business is well run already. So while the valuation looks reasonable given a 4% dividend yield, and appealing earnings number, time is not running in the favor of investors amid declining sales and cash flows.

What Is Left After a Complicated Deal?

LSC Communications is the product of a complicated spin-off from RR Donnelley, which actually involved two spin-offs at the same time. RR Donnelley has spun off LSC Communications as well as Donnelley Financial Solutions. The former parent company RR Donnelley will hold a 19.25% equity stake in both of these companies for the time being.

LSC focuses on publishing, retail and office products. The company is quite large, but is operating in secular challenged industries. It generated $3.7 billion in sales with 22,000 employees in 2015. Nearly half of these sales are generated from producing magazines, catalogs and retail inserts. Books make up a quarter of sales and the remainder of sales come from directories, its European operations and office products.

Sales of the print segment (85% of total sales) have steadily fallen from $3.5 billion in 2012 to $3.2 billion in 2015, yet adjusted EBITDA margins of 10%-11% were remarkably stable. Within this challenged segment, the books printing business is actually growing, in part driven by the 2015 acquisition of Courier, and it now has surpassed a billion in sales on a trailing basis. These achievements are more than offset by revenue declines at the core magazines, catalogs and retail inserts business, declining at high single digits.

The office product segment is responsible for the remaining 15% of sales. The segment posts EBITDA margins of 12% on sales of $550 million a year.

The Financial Performance

So while the business of LSC Communications does not appear very attractive, other than perhaps the book segment, in the end it is the valuation in relation to the prospects which matters. When the company presented itself to investors, it reported trailing sales of $3.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $423 million and capital spending of just $38 million. This trailing period ran until the second quarter of 2016.

At the time of the spin-off in early October, shares traded at $35 per share. In traditional fashion for spun off companies, shares sold off as investors in the parent company were selling their holdings. Shares nearly halved in the first month of trading and hit a low of $17 in November, at the time when the company released its third-quarter result.

From that point onward, shares have recovered toward $26 per share, in part because the $1 annual dividend per share looks quite attractive to investors. With 32.5 million shares outstanding at $26, equity is now valued at $850 million. It should be said that the enterprise valuation is nearly double that, with net debt standing at $750 million.

The bottom in the share price coincided with the release of the third-quarter results, as mentioned above. While sales results were pretty flat up until the second quarter, third-quarter sales were down by 5.1% to $948.5 million, as organic sales fell by 3.9%. Worse, adjusted EBITDA margins fell by 190 basis points to 10.6% of sales. The only bright spot was a 0.5% increase in organic sales for the book segment, offset by painful declines of 12% in the office products segment, among others.

What About Earnings and Cash Flows?

Based on the third-quarter results and trends, I see revenues come in at $3.5 billion in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margins might easily fall to 10% on the back of sales deleverage and $7-$12 million in dis-synergies from the spin-off. That suggests that adjusted EBITDA might fall from $423 million on a trailing basis to $350 million in 2017. I model $60 million in interest expenses based on the issuances of LSC's standalone bonds following the spin-off. The company furthermore guided for depreciation and amortization charges of roughly $175 million this year.

All of this yields earnings before taxes of $115 million, or $75 million after applying a 35% tax rate, equivalent to $2.30 per share. That yields a 11-12 times multiple which is not necessarily very cheap for a business with leverage of more than 2 times EBITDA, as the outlook is highly challenged. Worse, the company has a large pension plan with $2.5 billion in obligations, with an underfunded status of little over $350 million. Including those liabilities, leverage stands at 3 times EBITDA.

On the other hand, cash flow generation is much better than the earnings numbers suggest. Depreciation charges come in at $175 million, yet capex stood at just $40 million at the moment, creating $135 million in cash flows on top of the earnings. That suggests that free cash flow generation stands at nearly $200 million at this point in time, which is very appealing of course at over $6 per share. That said, most of it will go to working down debt.

As the company is net divesting, it is no wonder that the company is shrinking. This is in part offset by occasional acquisitions, yet they should really be regarded as capital spending. They do not grow the overall business, but are used as a mean to halt the declines of the core.

Looks Better Than It Is?

Earnings power now trends at $75 million a year, but is moving down amidst the declines in the business. While it can be argued that D&A surpass capital spending by a huge degree, which is true, these cash flows will end as well. Goodwill and intangible assets stand at $225 million, as real PP&E stands at $640 million. As the company will always need some assets to conduct its operations, cash flows being provided from depreciation and amortization charges surpassing capital spending are at a maximum seen at roughly $500 million in the coming years. After that, all of the assets simply run out.

These half a billion in cash flows go a long way to reduce the $750 million net debt load, but we should not forget completely about the pension liabilities as well. That said the earnings power of the business still has to support $250 million in debt, the pension liabilities, and the current market value of $850 million. In other words, future earnings power has to be able to support a +$1 billion valuation. This seems challenging to say the least given that I see EBIT fall to $115 million in 2017 on sales of $3.5 billion, resulting in after tax earnings of $75 million at this point in time.

With sales falling in the mid-single digits, and I have no great confidence in the ability to halt declines without excessive dealmaking, this number will only come under pressure going forward. Worse, the company is quite leveraged if pensions are included, the valuation is not dirt cheap yet and the outlook is dire.

The company touts the benefits of conducting its operations as a stand-alone entity, including own capital allocation, freedom, operational excellence, among others. I see few drivers which make me believe that the company can really deliver on sustainable or flat revenue growth and sustainable margins. That does not mean that shares should be avoided at all costs, yet I would not buy into this valuation. While cash flow generation from D&A will go a long way to alleviate leverage concerns in the coming years, and pension deficits might be aided by the jump in rates and got stock market returns, equity is still not valued as a call option.

Depending on the developments in the coming quarters and the share price developments, I might consider a modest position if shares fall in the teens again. For now, I'm refraining from buying at this point, despite an appealing 4% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.