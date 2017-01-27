Don't GoDaddy: Too Risky

This lofty valuation coupled with significant headwinds on the horizon leads me to conclude that GDDY is a risky investment.

However, with the influx of competition threatening each of GDDY's business segments, revenue growth and margin expansion will be difficult to achieve.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) made a splash in 2005 by buying commercial time during the Super Bowl. GoDaddy initially had plans for an IPO in 2006, but the company withdrew its IPO plans in late 2006, amid concerns over market turbulence. In 2011, private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake led a $2.33 billion buyout of GoDaddy. Then GoDaddy was finally able to IPO and its shares were first sold on April 1, 2015, and the stock has been steadily increasing since. However, at the current valuation, I believe that GDDY is not a prudent investment.

I will briefly discuss GDDY's recent preliminary Q4 and full year results and then delve into the business operations, and outline my bear thesis.

Preliminary Q4 and Full Year 2016 Results

This morning GoDaddy announced preliminary Q4 and full year 2016 results. Specifically, management expects Q4 revenue to be roughly $486 million and full year 2016 revenue to be approximately $1.85 billion. The company also announced that net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2016 is expected to be about $387 million, with total cash and short-term investments ending 2016 at $573 million. Management also stated that total long-term debt outstanding was approximately $1.04 billion. The full Q4 and full year 2016 report will be released after the bell on February 15.

Lofty Valuation

GDDY has historically produced losses, but was able to turn a small profit of $4.8 million last quarter. However, with the influx of competition in each of its business segments, I am skeptical that it will be able to remain profitable in the coming quarters. Despite generating such little net income and having full year 2016 revenue of about $1.85 billion, GDDY trades at a lofty valuation with a market capitalization of nearly $6 billion.

Summary of Business

GDDY competes in three major market segments: domains, hosting, and applications. Revenue for each of these segments in Q3 was: $236 million, $174 million, and $61 million respectively. On a percentage of total revenue domains represented 51%, hosting was 37%, and business applications was 13%.

Here's a quick primer on each of these segments from GDDY's 10-Q:

Domains revenue primarily consists of revenue from the sale of domain registration subscriptions, domain add-ons and aftermarket domain sales. Domain registrations provide a customer with the exclusive use of a domain during the applicable contract term. After the contract term expires, unless renewed, the customer can no longer access the domain. Hosting and presence revenue primarily consists of revenue from the sale of subscriptions for our website hosting products, website building products, online visibility products, security products and an online store. Business applications revenue primarily consists of revenue from the sale of subscriptions for email accounts, online calendar, online data storage, third-party productivity applications and email marketing tools.

In the most recent quarter, revenue from domains increased 10% on y/y basis, primarily attributable to a 3.9% increase in domains under management, ending Q3 with 63.3 million. Revenue from hosting grew 15% and the business applications segment expanded 36%. All together, revenue grew 14.84% in the quarter on a y/y basis. As shown by the chart below, revenue growth has been in a downward trajectory for the past couple of years.

Expense growth has outpaced revenue growth, with the cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) growing 18% in the same period. One of the primary drivers of the increase was due to higher costs associated with more domains under management. Additionally, GDDY increased its spending on software licensing fees to provide more offerings to its customers and prevent them from flocking to one of the many competitors in the market. I will further discuss the competitive landscape below.

Customer care costs are variable and with each added user, this cost will rise. This cost structure means that even if GDDY is very successful in getting customers, the business is not too scalable. Customer care costs are currently $16 per customer and will continue to rise as GoDaddy must staff its customer care facilities with more representatives. With GDDY also trying to grow in international markets, this cost could increase quickly, due to the requirement of having representatives who speak different languages.

GoDaddy's Market and Competition

GoDaddy's strong brand value has allowed for it to be a huge player for registering domains and for web hosting. However, these markets have become quite commoditized, with an influx of competition from start-ups to established internet companies. This commoditization of the market will hurt GDDY's pricing power and profitability.

Domain Market

In the domain market, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has entered the fray and, although the program is still in BETA, GDDY should be concerned because Google has the footprint to take a huge market share and further commoditize this industry. GoDaddy sells a ".com" domain for $0.99 for the first year, and then $14.99 for each subsequent year. However, Google has undercut them, offering domains for $12.

Hosting & Applications

Moreover, hosting and applications are highly competitive markets, with software and service providers fighting aggressively to gain market share. WordPress (owned by Automattic) has been a big player in this market. Also, recently-public Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) has a simple and cheap platform to use. Rackspace, which was recently taken private by Apollo Global Management, is also a competitor and targets a more tech-savvy userbase.

Additionally, Google entering the domain market also hurts GDDY's hosting business since it has partnerships for hosting with several sites such as Blogger, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Wix. Therefore, Google will likely take market share in domain registering and drive GDDY's market share away to competitors in the hosting and applications industries.

GoDaddy GoCentral

On January 25th, GDDY announced a new platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, called GoCentral. This new service combines a mobile website builder with an integrated set of marketing and e-commerce tools. The idea is to create a simple platform where smaller players can create a professional website in under an hour, even on a mobile phone. GoDaddy is trying to rely on what has worked in the past and "will give GoCentral the center stage in this year's . . . Super Bowl Commercial."

However, with a substantial number of players already providing comparable offerings, GoCentral is unlikely to contribute much to the bottom line. Moreover, it is a red flag that GDDY is spending so much to market this project which will compete in a very competitive market.

Other Notable Negatives

Debt

As of the last quarter, GDDY's long-term debt consisted of a $1.1 billion term loan, due May 13, 2021, with an effective interest rate of 4.9%. GDDY also has access to a revolving credit loan due in May 13, 2019. The company has not borrowed under this facility yet and has $150 million available.

Although this debt level is not alarming yet, it is noteworthy to mention that GDDY also had current liabilities on its balance sheet of $1.26 billion, which is much higher than its current assets of $940 billion. Moreover, although its total asset to total debt level is not too worrisome, a large segment of its assets are not liquid, with goodwill and intangible assets consisting of $2.38 billion of its $3.7 billion in total assets.

If GDDY faces further pressure from competition, and becomes unprofitable, it may face liquidity problems. Although not imminent, this risk is worth mentioning. Moreover, GDDY's term loan is secured by GDDY's assets which could make it more difficult for GDDY to get further borrowing.

International Expansion Problems

A stronger dollar will slow GoDaddy's international business. Moreover, if Trump implements protectionist policies, that will also hamper GDDY's international growth. Finally, GoDaddy faces added competition from local players in the various markets it is trying to enter. For example, HiChina, an Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) company currently dominates the China domain market.

Institutional Holdings

The substantial number of shares that institutional investors still hold, following the buyout in 2011, is another key risk to consider. With 86.4 million shares outstanding, the majority of shares are held by institutional investors. If these institutions begin to sell of their shares to the market, the influx of shares could significantly depress GDDY's share price.

Concluding Remarks

GoDaddy operates in a fiercely competitive market and its business model is not conducive to profitable growth. The simple fact is GDDY does not have a competitive moat and its average cost per customer acquisition will increase and its pricing will come under pressure. With revenue growth declining and margins at a significant risk of declining, I suggest staying away from this stock.

