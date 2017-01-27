It's Time To Give Fitbit A Shot

I think it's time to give Fitbit shares a shot; shares are getting to a level where even if it is just another hardware company investors can see stock appreciation.

We can look to the Japanese consumer electronic hardware companies of years past to get an idea how Consumer Electronics Companies with no moat have faired.

Hardware is a rough business. It typically plays out like this. A company makes a new device in potentially a new category entirely. People flock to the new gadgets and the companies who make them like clockwork; customers buy the new "have to have" gadget often bragging to friends on the purchase.

Copycats come into the picture with a competing product, often with more features or just a better product. The company who made the first product tries to build their moat with product X V2.0 with varying degrees of success. Other companies flood the market with more "me too" products diluting the first mover's advantage further. The product hits a point of saturation where it can be considered "commoditized" meaning nobody cares much what brand product X is as long as they have one and it works.

Then the product usually gets diluted even further as 3rd, 4th and 5th tier manufacturers gain the ability to produce the product at price points once thought laughable. Rinse, wash, repeat; product X becomes something we can pick up at Wal-Mart or Amazon for under $20 in some cases. Everybody has one, nobody cares who made it first, and only manufacturers with the best cost structure can continue to wring any profit out of the product, if they even can.

One reason short-sellers are targeting the company we are writing about, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), is because they see this story playing out once more in the fitness band/wearables space.

We have seen this narrative play out in more devices I care to remember, but some of them include, VCR's, DVD players, flat-screen TVs, and now it appears that smartphones are the next category to suffer this fate.

Why does all this even matter? Well, it's quite effective in answering the question on why hardware companies tend to trade at such low multiples.

What makes a category or product that lasts through the ages vs. one that gets diluted away in the above manner? It typically involves some form of a moat around the hardware device, and that moat often looks like an ecosystem around said device.

If Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox or Sony's (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation didn't have a moat around their products, competing companies might have pumped out hundreds of models of gaming systems of their own. Microsoft and Sony were able to make sure the game makers had to give them some exclusivity around their products and were able to keep their devices secure to a degree. The actual platform was considered propriety, meaning somebody couldn't just make their own PlayStation or Xbox that would play the games meant for those systems.

We'll look at some of the moats Fitbit is attempting to build and weigh the potential of such moats in Fitbits quest to stop history from repeating.

As many of my followers know, I've been an analyst focused on Asia for well over a decade. Japan has a lot of interesting companies, but the country is also chock full of another type of company: consumer electronics companies with no moats. Canon (NYSE:CAJ), Casio (OTCPK:CSIOY), Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY), JVC Kenwood (OTCPK:JVCZY), Kyocera (NYSE:KYO), NEC (OTC:NIPNF), Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY), Olympus (OTC:OCPNF), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) are the best examples of Japanese consumer electronics company with very little moat.

I'm not saying all of these are to be avoided; I actually like some of these names as they have good dividend yields and solid balance sheets. These names have already gone through their de-rating in many cases and are so diversified they are likely not going anywhere (some have survived huge scandals like Olympus and now Toshiba). Regardless, they give us interesting comparative to see what happens when hardware companies see any form of exclusivity evaporate in front of their eyes.

I think Fitbit has a shot at building more than just another hardware company. As we will see the CEO of the company is well aware how hardware stories have played out in the past. They are numerous initiatives that might take hold and create the moat or differentiation the company yearns for.

Fitbit shares have been so aggressively punished I think the company presents an opportunity even if it ends up being nothing more than a hardware company. We'll see its valuation is no longer inflated, in fact it could be considered pretty cheap vs. some peers. Let's look at what Fitbit has to offer.

Fitbit

So where does Fitbit stand on the spectrum of hardware makers related to ecosystem, exclusivity, and moats? The brand is almost synonymous with fitness bands and trackers. I've heard friends call their Jawbone and Razer brand bands Fitbits. I don't think it's quite on the Kleenex level of eponyms, but it certainly sounds better than "my Company X fitness band" when trying to explain what is around your wrist. How do you value an eponym? There are some hugely successful ones — Band-Aid, Kleenex, and Tabasco come to mind — and some that are still with us, though the companies that borne them are gone or close to it — Tivo and Polaroid come to mind there.

Sony made the moniker "Walkman" and did very well in the market for some time. The Walkman even jumped a format change as the name was alive and well in portable CD players as well. The name finally died as the iPod squashed any portable MP3 player that tried to wiggle into the marketplace, even a name with two decades of clout couldn't match the power of the iPod brand.

Will Fitbit become even more synonymous with fitness trackers than it already is? Hard to say but it's done quite well out of the gate. I could write a PhD. dissertation on what the market leader and one with an eponym brand premium should be vs. other players, but for this article, it's safe to say, because of Fitbit's position in the fitness tracking market it should trade at some form of premium.

With Fitbit, we run into the "premium to what?" question as there is no other pure-play listed fitness tracking/band company. If Jawbone was publicly listed it would be close, at the very least the private market valuation of Jawbone is not unlike Fitbit; Jawbone's valuation in the private market got cut in half from 2014 to 2016 (source: fool.com) which is the same period in which Fitbit saw its shares plummet.

We can look at Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Apple, Sony and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which all have offerings in the space. The problem is these companies offerings are buried with a whole bunch of others, their offerings in fitness band/wearable category vs. the others are minuscule in nature. No, it won't be easy to apply any premium valuation to Fitbit for being the market leader vs. just about anybody.

Another way a hardware company might get a premium valuation is by having some ecosystem moat around that piece of hardware. As we discussed earlier, we've seen this before with the PlayStation, Xbox, iPhone and iPad. GoPro tried to do it with a media station, and while I like GoPro's YouTube channel, it's not a significant revenue driver for the company.

Fitbit's app to go with its hardware is sharp and works well, but it's not something that would hinder me from trying someone else's solution. I can't buy apps to go with my Fitbit that I might not want to buy again on a different network; there are no apps to buy. I guess having all my data in one place is something, and people may go back and look at past days, I doubt it would stop someone from leaving.

Fitbit's ecosystem doesn't hold people hostage in the app. When you think about it, especially with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) or Apple, that's just what they have done. You don't want to leave because you have invested so much into the platform, you've bought apps you don't want to buy again, and you probably don't want to move all your photos from one network to another. The longer you stay with an iPhone or Android, the harder it becomes to switch.

I've had two Fitbits, and if a better product came along, I can't think of anything from the platform I would miss. When you leave iOS or Android, you feel like you are losing money that was invested, and that's exactly how the companies want you to feel. If I left Fitbit, I'd lose my badges, seen here:

OK, maybe I would be a bit bummed out about losing my Penguin March badge, but other than that, it would be pretty easy to leave. I did some field research, a.k.a asking friends with Fitbits what they thought. I found out two things: First, That none of them would have any qualms giving up the app, any runs logged or badges they have earned. Second, unfortunately, is a lot of people said theirs broke a couple of times, but Fitbit was pretty good about making things right. We'll have to come back to the latter finding, but if anybody would dread losing their Fitbit App data, I'd love to hear about it in the comments below.

So far, at least in this article, Fitbit has taken one step forward and one step back. They have the first mover advantage thing going, and they are the market leader, they are also more or less the name of the entire genre. The company, unfortunately, lacks a moat of the ecosystem side, there very little holding back consumers from trying a different product. What else does Fitbit have going for them on the positive side? Let's look at some of the firm's initiatives that may be positive but are hard to quantify, for the time being at least.

Positive Fitbit Developments:

At CES 2017, which is typically more of a hardware focused convention you'd expected Fitbit to come armed with a host of new products for the coming year. They came with offerings that added waterproofing and a heart rate monitor, but these products had been out for months. Fitbit was more vocal on its new "services" the company hopes will power the company in future years.

The CEO of Fitbit said "A key thing for the company is how we move from being perceived as a hardware company to a services company" to Barron's at CES 2017 (source: barrons.com) showing management of the company is well aware of the hardware company curse. Some of these initiatives are pretty clever.

They have partnered with UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) where the insurer would pay customers up to $1500 per year back for hitting certain targets on their Fitbit Charge 2 (the first Fitbit fitness band with a heart rate monitor). Health tracking is unexplored territory for health insurance companies, but insurers have been looking to track their customers ever more in recent years. Nearly every auto insurer has a tracking device customers can choose to install in their car for lower premiums (assuming they are telling the truth to their insurance company).

If this UnitedHealth/Fitbit partnership is well received and effective, I'd expect to see nearly every health insurer try to jump on the bandwagon. Fitbit would be the natural beneficiary for massive adoption of this type of tracking.

Smartwatches and wearables haven't taken off like predicted, leaving fitness trackers as the only device most people need or even want. Somewhere, privacy advocates were likely screaming when the United Health Fitbit partnership was made public.

It's hard to argue that it would be better for all the customers in an insurance pool for the members of that pool to lead healthier lives. People may have genetic defects that prevent them from participating in fitness or other disabilities. When you are dealing with insurance, at least now that pre-existing conditions are allowed, you generally have to extend the same offerings to everybody.

I haven't heard much backlash yet on this partnership, but it won't surprise me if it comes. Regardless of all the issues that may or may not come up this is a really clever partnership and will help Fitbit become a hardware AND software company if the partnership is well received.

The UnitedHealth tracking partnership wasn't the only new software idea Fitbit brought to CES. The company also showed off its new Virtual Reality workout logging ability with a partnership with VirZOOM VR bike. The VirZOOM VR bike is an interesting piece of hardware, seen here:

(Source: pcworld.com)

The VrZOOM works much like any stationary bike; you pedal against varying levels of resistance. What makes the bike different is its integration with VR headsets that show different programs or games that users view while working out. They can ride a flying horse, compete in an F1 race or ride around the old west all while working out.

Fitbit will let users track what they are doing as if it was happening in the real world with common workout metrics such as distance and calories burned. At its core it just a way of having a bit of fun and looking at something other than a rider in front of you when doing a stationary bike workout. The VrZOOM is a clever little gimmick, but I have to say I don't see it taking the world by storm.

Another big Fitbit development I want to tackle is regarding their integration with SNS (Social Networking Services) that can help Fitbit's drive to be more than just a hardware company. People love sharing that they worked out. Anyone who has been to a gym in the last 5 years will likely tell you the gym selfie is as common as elliptical machines at the gym near you.

It's cool to be healthy right now. The number one category of clothing is by far the sport athletic casual category. Workout clothes have become acceptable at offices across the country as business owners, and even the government, have realized a healthy employee is, more often than not, better than an unhealthy one.

Companies like Under Armor (NYSE:UAA), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been dominating the fashion scene as people are proud of showing off they work out with the very clothes they wear. In my Facebook feed, I see people posting gym selfies, screen shots of their runs, and more crossfit photos than I ever wanted to see.

Fitbit makes it easy to affix workout stats to photos users post on social media, texts, or email. So why is that even important? Post's like the above build brand engagement, and it allows Fitbit to track the users of their products more effectively. When you think about it, one reason Google does so well not because it's a great search engine but because they can track you after you search for something. Everybody who's used the internet is familiar with being bombarded with ads for the products you briefly looked at for days after you looked at said product. Google knows you searched for something and plans on throwing it before your eyeballs as much as possible until you finally throw in the towel and just purchase it, taking their cut along the way. With social network engagement Fitbit is better equipped to track users of their products, interact with their customers directly and see what they users are doing.

While we are on tracking of customers, Fitbit has partnered with a company called Habit that uses this data to suggest the optimum nutrition plan for the type of activity you engage. Before a customer would just fill in blanks about their life the best they could remember; they might be prone to overestimating how active they are with this model. With the Fitbit partnership, there's no hiding from your level of activity.

I believe partnerships like this are just scratching the surface of where fitness trackers can go in the future. I still believe there will be a day when you visit your doctor that you'll take off your tracker and the doctor will be able to download all your information and analyze it. In fact, this data will probably be submitted to your health provider daily in the future.

One of the biggest issues doctors have is feedback when you are sick and go to the doctor. When they cure you how often do you go back? You probably don't you just keep on living your life. Doctors will be able to track their solutions to health issues easily, and diet is often an aspect doctors ask patients to change most.

Fitbit has loads of initiatives that are impeding the company from becoming just a regular hardware company. Why doesn't the market seem to buy it? Where should Fitbit trade if it's more than just a hardware company? Let's look at Fitbit's valuation.

Fitbit Valuation

I wanted to look at some typical valuation metrics of Fitbit vs. some other hardware makers and the S&P Hardware Index (NYSEARCA:XTH) to see what the companies metrics looked like after a year and half of the stock moving lower. Below is a table with some of these:

Name P/E EV/EBITA Px/Sales Px/Book Gross Margin Profit Margin Op Margin FITBIT INC - A 11.97 3.39 0.67 1.42 48.5% 9.5% 18.7% S&P Hardware Index 21.17 10.62 2.56 3.39 41.3% 0.9% 3.8% APPLE INC 11.89 6.26 3.05 5.00 39.1% 21.2% 27.8% CORNING INC 15.00 7.72 2.88 1.53 40.1% 14.7% 14.5% GARMIN LTD 17.97 9.80 3.10 2.70 54.6% 16.2% 19.5% GOPRO INC-CLASS A N/A N/A 1.20 2.53 41.6% 2.2% 3.4% LENOVO GROUP LTD 9.50 4.33 0.16 2.27 14.7% -0.3% 0.1% SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 8.76 3.02 1.19 1.35 38.5% 11.1% 14.5% SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY 9.62 6.70 0.98 7.14 23.4% 2.2% 4.0% UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP 48.24 22.79 15.45 5.85 64.2% 7.7% 16.9%

We need to take some things into consideration when looking at these figures. One is that all the PE ratios are unadjusted meaning they are not Ex-Cash PE ratios. When I was a super junior analyst, I was pitching a stock that made smartphone guts that were growing its sales at a 50% clip.

In my valuation slide, I suggested price targets with a range of PE ratio's and the PM stopped me in my tracks right there in front of everyone. The PM said "Hardware companies with little to no moat trade a PE's of around 8 ex-cash" basically blowing up my entire analysis. This wasn't just one PM's opinion as the other PM sat there and nodded in agreement. When you look at a company like Apple who has an absolute war chest of cash, it trades at a PE closer to 9.

I don't think many people think Apple lacks any moat and I would think it deserves better than just a moat less hardware company valuation. That's probably why so many heavy hitters have pounded their heads on the table for so long on the name, but I'm not here to talk about Apple. Fitbit has a net cash position more than 650mm USD meaning its ex-cash PE for 2017 is actually in the low 7's not the 12 level in the comp sheet. I think for comparison's sake this table works out well enough as lots of these hardware companies have large cash balances.

Fitbit's PE, after moving from 50 to 7 in the last 1.5 years, is now only higher than Lenovo, Sammy, and Seagate, at least on this list, and it's significantly lower than the index at 21. The company's EV/EBITA looks compelling vs. peers as only Samsung beats out the company on this metric.

Moving on to Price to Sales, things look extraordinarily good for the company as only Lenovo has a lower multiples (and yes that's not a typo on Lenovo's Px/Sales). The company's price to book value is solid, but much of that is due to the company's large as a % of market cap cash balance.

Gross, Profit and Operating margins all look good vs. peers, with only Apple (who has had great margins since the iPod), Garmin (Who has one of the deepest moats in the tech hardware space) and Corning (NYSE:GLW) posting better figures on all three. On paper, Fitbit looks cheap even considering the basement multiples hardware companies tend to receive. So what gives?

What Wall Street Thinks is Wrong with Fitbit

The Street clearly thinks something is awfully wrong over at the Fitbit. At 7 bucks you can start to argue the company is cheap even if it's nothing more than a hardware company. The company has failed to impress with its guidance numerous times, that's just a fact. The Fitbit Blaze also underwhelmed analyst yet the company's CEO, James Park, has recently gone on the record and said the Blaze is the best-selling smartwatch on Amazon. Even Wall Street's own analysts that seemingly hate the story still think Fitbit will grow revenues in the next 4 years by over 11% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) which is stronger than just about every "hardware" company out there. So what do Wall Street and Investors for that matter hate so much about the company and story?

Wearables were disappointing: You know how excited everyone gets for New Year's Eve every year. All the planning, hearing the stories about how many people will be out, and the trying to get in the right location when the clock strikes midnight? The reality of it just never seems to be as exciting as the energy that goes into it beforehand. Wearables were like that X100, we were promised life-changing devices, and we got a vibrator with a screen on our wrist that's battery often doesn't even last a day. I think Fitbit should be celebrated for making a product in what is a completely busted category that's useful and makes life easier and healthier. I think much of what happened the last year is Wall Street and Investors collectively throwing in the towel on a new category that was meant to change the world and be the next "big thing." What if Apple gave up on touch screens after the failure of the Newton? We'd be living very different lives I would imagine, they didn't give up, and now we have all things touch screens. If you like Fitbit's story this is nothing more than an opportunity. The shell shock of wearables not changing the world overnight will pass when it does perhaps investors will take another look at Fitbit.

You know how excited everyone gets for New Year's Eve every year. All the planning, hearing the stories about how many people will be out, and the trying to get in the right location when the clock strikes midnight? The reality of it just never seems to be as exciting as the energy that goes into it beforehand. Wearables were like that X100, we were promised life-changing devices, and we got a vibrator with a screen on our wrist that's battery often doesn't even last a day. I think Fitbit should be celebrated for making a product in what is a completely busted category that's useful and makes life easier and healthier. I think much of what happened the last year is Wall Street and Investors collectively throwing in the towel on a new category that was meant to change the world and be the next "big thing." What if Apple gave up on touch screens after the failure of the Newton? We'd be living very different lives I would imagine, they didn't give up, and now we have all things touch screens. If you like Fitbit's story this is nothing more than an opportunity. The shell shock of wearables not changing the world overnight will pass when it does perhaps investors will take another look at Fitbit. Market Share: In the first quarter of 2015 Fitbit had 33% of the fitness band/wearable market, one year later that share stood 24%. This loss of share isn't that surprising when looking at the sheer number of wearables that shipped over the last couple years. Statista estimates 26mm wearables were shipped in 2014, 55mm in 2015, 78mm in 2016 and estimated 100mm and 130mm will be shipped in 2017 and 2018 respectively (source: statista.com). If you take these figures at face value, it means Fitbit saw very little volume growth in 2016 vs. 2015, but there is a more happening under the surface. These are global figures, and Xiaomi started ramping in the space in mid-2015 with a budget minded product, they currently own the Chinese market. The good news for Fitbit is they haven't been able to penetrate the US and European markets as both their product and the software that runs it are completely inferior to Fitbit's and Jawbones offering for that matter. For the time being US and European consumers aren't interested in a $20 band that counts your steps and nothing else.

In the first quarter of 2015 Fitbit had 33% of the fitness band/wearable market, one year later that share stood 24%. This loss of share isn't that surprising when looking at the sheer number of wearables that shipped over the last couple years. Statista estimates 26mm wearables were shipped in 2014, 55mm in 2015, 78mm in 2016 and estimated 100mm and 130mm will be shipped in 2017 and 2018 respectively (source: statista.com). If you take these figures at face value, it means Fitbit saw very little volume growth in 2016 vs. 2015, but there is a more happening under the surface. These are global figures, and Xiaomi started ramping in the space in mid-2015 with a budget minded product, they currently own the Chinese market. The good news for Fitbit is they haven't been able to penetrate the US and European markets as both their product and the software that runs it are completely inferior to Fitbit's and Jawbones offering for that matter. For the time being US and European consumers aren't interested in a $20 band that counts your steps and nothing else. Fitbit Blaze: This one is still quite a shocker to me, Wall Street HATED the blaze. Even before it came out people were disappointed. I think this has to do more with my first point as people were expecting just too much out of the first volley of smartwatches. Who knows what happened, maybe the analysts were sick of being wrong about wearables. Sell through of Fitbit's four new products have been solid with Blaze, Alta, Charge 2 and Flex 2 compromising 79% of Q3 2016 revenue. Fitbit doesn't break out individual SKU's revenue, perhaps they should, though that might further confuse things. It also could have been because the blogosphere hated the Blaze so much as well. At the end of the day who cares about that? Some in the blogosphere mocked the first iPhone. The Blaze has an average rating on Amazon of 4.5 stars vs. most of the blog reviews at 3.5 out of 5 units or lower. I'd rather trust real consumers on Amazon than paid bloggers. I have 3 friends with the Blaze and all 3 like it, not a statistically significant population but I have to use what I have. Nearly everyone I know who bought an iWatch returned it because it drained the battery of their phone too quickly. Maybe Fitbit will get a warmer welcome with Blaze 2.0; the only constant request is for it to be water/swim proof, a capability Fitbit is starting to offer on their devices. I think the Fitbit Blaze is a pretty good product; it's still the best-selling smartwatch on Amazon. Maybe if they integrate some of Pebbles (whose patents Fitbit recently acquired) features like the always on screen, the masses will be more interested. At the end of the day, the Blaze is selling and selling quite well.

This one is still quite a shocker to me, Wall Street HATED the blaze. Even before it came out people were disappointed. I think this has to do more with my first point as people were expecting just too much out of the first volley of smartwatches. Who knows what happened, maybe the analysts were sick of being wrong about wearables. Sell through of Fitbit's four new products have been solid with Blaze, Alta, Charge 2 and Flex 2 compromising 79% of Q3 2016 revenue. Fitbit doesn't break out individual SKU's revenue, perhaps they should, though that might further confuse things. It also could have been because the blogosphere hated the Blaze so much as well. At the end of the day who cares about that? Some in the blogosphere mocked the first iPhone. The Blaze has an average rating on Amazon of 4.5 stars vs. most of the blog reviews at 3.5 out of 5 units or lower. I'd rather trust real consumers on Amazon than paid bloggers. I have 3 friends with the Blaze and all 3 like it, not a statistically significant population but I have to use what I have. Nearly everyone I know who bought an iWatch returned it because it drained the battery of their phone too quickly. Maybe Fitbit will get a warmer welcome with Blaze 2.0; the only constant request is for it to be water/swim proof, a capability Fitbit is starting to offer on their devices. I think the Fitbit Blaze is a pretty good product; it's still the best-selling smartwatch on Amazon. Maybe if they integrate some of Pebbles (whose patents Fitbit recently acquired) features like the always on screen, the masses will be more interested. At the end of the day, the Blaze is selling and selling quite well. Just a Hardware Company: Most about what I was harping about earlier in this article can easily be applied to Fitbit. The idea is, it's just a hardware company with no moat to speak. Fitness trackers could get cheaper and cheaper until they are a completely commoditized product. I could see a future where they pass them out in bars much like the rubber bands supporting X brand or Y cause you see passed out today. For Fitbit to arrest itself from this future, they need to get both their software and their partnerships on point. We talked about how while Fitbit's software is good it's not serving as the moat the company likely wants it to be. Similar apps by Garmin, Under Armor and Samsung all have similar features as Fitbit's app, also keeping people's workout records. Their insurance company partnerships are much more interesting and could help the company convince Wall Street that it's more than just another hardware company. These partnerships are agreements than the budget fitness tracker manufacturers just aren't going to get. I very much doubt United Health will dole out what is essentially a healthcare discount because $10 fitness bands from China said person X took more than Y number of steps per day. For these partnerships to work these fitness bands need to pull in real, quantifiable data. These Health Insurance companies need to convince their investors that it makes sense to charge less if a customer hits certain goals. Insurance companies need to think about their customers, their investors and even their employees when making actuary decisions based on data from a rubber band. They need to get their data right, and only a big, established and honest company could be expected to provide that data. It's initiatives like this that will make Fitbit look like more than just a run of the mill hardware company.

Conclusion

So what's my conclusion on the Fitbit story and shares of the company as a possible investment?. I believe the time is now to start building a position in shares of Fitbit. I believe shares are finally banged up enough that going long presents investors with a compelling risk vs. return opportunity.

The cash balance means the company will have more shots on goal to convince Wall Street it's not just a hardware company. Even if the company doesn't convince the Street of this, Fitbit is getting to the point where you could see a decent return even if going forward, its valued like a hardware company.

With a short interest nearing 40%, shorts are attacking the company like it's going to go out of business. I have to think net-cash at around $4.20 a share or 40% lower than current prices has got to be the floor. I still think Fitbit makes an interesting acquisition target for many tech companies and if its Health Insurance partnerships take off, maybe even an Insurance company might buy.

I'm starting out with a ¼ position for right now, and for me that's a 5% position. I'd like to add shares lower and may do so before its next earnings call. I think the long term outlook for this company is bright, and I'm willing to be wrong in the beginning. I guess I'm trying to catch a knife.

I don't see fitness bands becoming a $20 product, because there will also be another sensor they can add. Heart rate sensors are what's being added today, but in the future, they'll be able to track blood sugar, pressure and even stress levels. Data collected by wearables will increase people's health over the long term, and Fitbit is just scratching the surface with what can be done in this regard.

Social amplification is the key to getting inside millennials' minds (and subsequently, their wallets) and Fitbit has its bases covered there. Fitbit hasn't executed perfectly, that much is clear, but if they had, you wouldn't be getting this opportunity to pick up shares at these levels.

Fitbit is in this for the long haul, and to be around for the long haul, it needs to be more than just a hardware company. The information collected with Fitbits could ultimately lead to longer/fuller lives for its customers, tapping into this will be key for the company.

I think it's time to take that Fitbit out of the drawer it's been sitting and give it another try. Replace its position in the drawer with shares of the company. If your Fitbit band finds it way back into that drawer, make sure to take the shares out and sell them, because if everyone ends up doing that, the shorts may be right. For the time being, however, I'm wearing mine.

