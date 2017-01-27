Real Estate Weekly: Higher Mortgage Rates Begin To Affect Housing Markets

We note that consumer confidence remains near 10-year highs after the election, an interesting contradiction from the prevailing "doom and gloom" mainstream media narrative.

Q4 GDP was also weaker than expectations, dragged down by the largest trade deficit since 2010 and a continued slowdown in residential fixed investment.

Both existing and new home sales were solid, but shy of expectations. The negative effects of rising mortgage rates have begun to show up in the data.

REITs finished the week down slightly as Q4 earnings season began. The major storyline so far has been the less-than-perfect results from the high-flying industrial REIT sector.

Homebuilders led the charge this week, recording one of their best weeks in recent history. Strong earnings from DR Horton and Pulte showed rising orders of new homes.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) finished the week lower by 0.75%, coming off a 0.5% gain last week. Meanwhile, S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained 1%. Construction ETFs were sharply higher on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) gained 4% while the homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) gained 5.75% on strong earnings from DR Horton and Pulte. (Read: Homebuilders Surge on Strong Earnings, Low Inventory Levels)

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 0.5% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 1%. Through two weeks of 2017, REITs are essentially unchanged, slightly underperforming the S&P 500. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) finished the week down slightly after mixed economic data.

The REIT/Rate correlation that has dominated movements in REIT shares over the past several years subsided this past week. Rolling 20-day correlations between REITs and the 10-Year Treasury remain near their lowest level since late last summer. Historically, REITs had been largely uncorrelated with bonds until the Taper Tantrum of 2013. Generally, REIT investors would prefer correlations to be low to increase the diversification effects of real estate equities.

Sector Performance

Hotels, Single Family Housing, Office, and Storage REITs led the way this week. Hotels were led by Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB) and LaSalle (NYSE:LHO). Single Family Housing was led by American Homes (NYSE:AMH). Offices were led by Paramont (NYSE:PGRE) and Corporate Office (NYSE:OFC). Storage was led by ExtraSpace (NYSE:EXR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Mall REITs continued to struggle after a strong month of December. Lower-quality mall REITs were the worst performers. CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) are both down 10% over the past month while high-quality mall REIT Simon (NYSE:SPG) is up 2.5% in that time.

The Yield REIT sectors underperformed for a thrid straight week after a three-week stretch of outperformance. The net lease sector was led to the downside by Verreit, (NYSE:VER), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC). Healthcare also underperformed led down by Omega (NYSE:OHI), HCP (NYSE:HCP), Welltower (NYSE:HCN) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR).

Real Estate Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into some of the more interesting trends we see occurring in the real estate markets.

Q4 GDP Grew 1.9%, Short of Expectations

Fourth quarter GDP grew at a 1.9% annualized rate, falling short of expectations of 2.2%. Most components of GDP remained strong, though, particularly consumer spending. Trade imbalances were behind the weakness as net exports subtracted 1.7% from GDP, the worst trade imbalance since 2010. Real GDP growth has averaged 1.95% since 2011.

The recent slowdown in GDP growth can be linked to the decelerating growth of residential fixed investment, a trend that we have been discussing for many months. Real private residential fixed investment surged between 2014 and late 2015, led by a mini-boom in multifamily starts. Growth in the residential investment category has declined to just 1.2% YoY.

Looking at this another way, residential investment was over 6% of GDP in 2006 during the housing boom before plunging to just 2.5% in the aftermath. In 2016, private residential fixed investment was 3.5% of GDP.

Existing Home Sales Continue to Be Steady

Existing home sales come in slightly short of expectations, but 2016 was still the strongest year for existing home sales since 2006. As existing home sales data is more delayed than new home sales data, we have not yet seen the full effect of the post-election rise in interest rates on this data series. We expect to see moderation in 2017 from the effects of higher mortgage rates.

Inventory levels of existing homes continue to be very low due to the anemic growth in new single family construction and the institutionalization of the single family rental market, which has removed nearly 6 million existing homes from the traditional homeownership market.

New Home Sales Showing First Signs of Rising Mortgage Rates

New home sales were weaker than expected in December, the first sign that higher mortgage rates may be keeping marginal home buyers out of the market. There are reasons for optimism, though, as the first of the homebuilder's earnings were better than expected. DR Horton, the largest homebuilder, reported a 15% rise in orders.

Mortgage Rates Rise, Now Up 75bps From Summer Lows

30-Year Mortgage rates, which tend to track movements in medium and long term Treasury bonds, climbed 5 basis points this week after a 9 basis point climb last week. Mortgage rates surged after the election on higher interest rates, but have retreated slightly off of the recent highs. All else equal, higher mortgage rates moderates home price appreciation and makes the economics of renting more favorable to buying, potentially driving rents higher.

Consumer Confidence Remains Near 10-Year Highs

Consumer confidence has remained near 10-year highs after the election. Consumer sentiment and expectations both rose on the month, while current conditions fell slightly. Higher consumer confidence is generally seen as a leading indicator for growth in consumer spending.

Bottom Line: Q4 Earnings Continues

Fourth Quarter REIT earnings season kicked off this week and reaches high gear over the next two weeks. The major storyline so far has been the less-than-perfect results from the high-flying industrial REIT sector, which traded at elevated valuations heading into this earnings season. Both Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Duke (NYSE:DRE) reported solid results and maintained guidance, but the street was clearly expecting more. Industrial REITs fell 5% on the week.

Two other high flying-sectors, manufactured housing and student housing, had mixed weeks. The manufactured housing sector got a positive reading after a beat-and-bump from Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS). Student housing REITs fell after an in-line report from EdR (NYSE:EDR).

We eagerly await results from the major apartment REITs next week for guidance on rent growth, which we expect to be rather dim in 2017 as the result of the mini-boom in luxury multifamily completions that will continue over the next 12-18 months.

