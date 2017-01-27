Elio Motors Serves As Example Of What Can Go Wrong With Equity Crowdfunding

After its mini-IPO last year, Elio Motors (OTCQX:ELIO) became a JOBS Act darling. As a startup, the company made headway in attracting investors to its innovative trike vehicle, earning it a place in the crowdfunding space.

However, Elio now finds itself in a place where companies never want to be - under the suspicion of its investors. While it has tried to downplay its financial woes to ease investors' concerns, doubts are weighing on its stock.

Elio serves as a prime example of the pros and cons of investing in startups through this new era of equity crowdfunding that was made possible by the JOBS Act.

Here, we'll discuss how this industry darling has turned sour, and let it be a wakeup call to those pursuing Regulation A+ - startups and investors alike.

JOBS Act

Short for Jumpstart Our Startup Businesses, the JOBS Act was signed into law by President Obama in 2012. The Act lays the groundwork for startups to raise money for their businesses.

Regulation A+ of the Act levels the playing field for these businesses that had traditionally ban the average Joe Blow to invest in public offerings. The Securities Act of 1933 limited the investment pool to high net worth individuals (at least $1 million). These people are referred to as accredited investors.

In addition to opening the investment world to more people, i.e. non-accredited investors, Regulation A+ loosened burdensome restrictions for startups. Regulation A+ allows startups them to raise capital, and offer equity to investors via mini-IPOs. Gone are the days of Kickstarter campaigns, and the like, in which investors were only offered t-shirts or coffee mugs, for their dollars.

Elio gives it a try

Elio was the first startup to give Regulation A+ a try. It trades over-the-counter.

Regulation A+ allows for companies to raise up to $50 million from non-accredited investors. Elio's mini-IPO closed in February 16, and it raised nearly $17 million.

In a Seeking Alpha Pro article, the author noted that Elio's stock soared to a high of $75 per share. That pushed the enterprise value of the development stage company past $1 billion. In that article, dated April 4, 2016, the author warned that the stock was over-hyped and poised for a sharp decline.

Plans were to use some of that funding to build prototypes for use in testing and validation for the three-wheel vehicle. Also at the time, the company boasted that the trike could get up to 84 MPH. Originally the price was $6,800, but earlier this month, Elio announced the base price had increased to $7,300.

Red flags

As the company eagerly promoted the company, those interested in owning one of its trikes piled in. They not only became investors, but they put down money to reserve one of the vehicles.

In a regulatory filing to the SEC in November, Elio reported several eyebrow-raising happenings. For example, the company reported that for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2016, operating expenses increased by 242% compared to the same period in 2015. Engineering, and R&D costs soared 891%.

The filing also stated that the company had about $101,000 of cash and a working capital deficit of roughly $26 million. Elio also has a $23 million outstanding loan from 2013 from the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response ("RACER").

Elio has been able to keep its operation running partly by reaching agreements with its lenders to defer cash outlays. It has funded its operations through the money from customer reservations and the proceeds from the Regulation A+ offering.

The most unnerving statement in the filing was this:

Our continuation as a going concern is dependent upon our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet our obligations on a timely basis to retain our current financing, to obtain additional financing, and, ultimately, to attain profitability. Should any of these events not occur, we will be adversely affected and we may have to cease operations.

Good Night, the sky is falling

Sophisticated investors may shove off these kinds of numbers because it's what the street expects of startups. However, for those who are new to investing, such as the non-accredited investors that took part in Elio's mini-IPO, these numbers are frightening. Coupled with the fact that Elio has not produced any vehicles for purchases, and it keeps pushing back its delivery dates, many investors are saying, "good night, the sky is falling; better sell."

Such sentiment is reflected in how Elio's stock has traded since the SEC filings were done in November. Since then, Elio's stock price has steadily fallen from $12 a share where it had been trading for most of 2016. It reached a 52-week low of $5.75 a share on Jan. 10. It's recovered some at trades around $7, but it did not enjoy a bounce from the DOW topping 20,000.

Elio's surreptitious response

On blogs, and in response to media reports about its financial situation, Elio has downplayed its issues.

Elio's go-to response has entailed comparing itself to Tesla. See this comment.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA), a company starting up in the same space, has an accumulated deficit of over $2.8 billion, according to its Form 10- for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Starting a business, especially an innovative transportation company in a capital intensive industry, takes a lot of resources to get a product ready for sales to the public.

Elio's use of Tesla as an example to explain its situation is somewhat disingenuous. First, Tesla's early investors were of the sophisticated, accredited crowd. They were not the Kickstarter investor who may have been unaccustomed to the ups and downs of startup investing.

Most sophisticated investors understand that investing in a startup is substantively different than investing in an established company. Startups are raising money to make their products, which is why they advise in their regulatory filings that their products are in the pre-planning stage.

When the JOBS Act and Regulation A+ came on line, one of the biggest concerns raised by observers was that companies would try to fraudulently scheming unwitting people into investing in their fake projects.

That concern ran neck and neck with concerns that unsophisticated investors would not recognize the full nature of the risks of investing in startups. Such is proving to be the case with Elio. Investors are flocking to the company's social media pages to voice their concerns.

Let Elio be a guide to sophisticated and novice investors when it comes to the new era of equity crowdfunding. What seems like the next best thing as Elio touted itself as being, may not be the next best thing for a novice's investment dollars.

