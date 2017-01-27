GE Earnings - Caution: Entering Construction Zone

GE continues to move with all deliberate speed and laser focus to establish itself as the preeminent digital industrial company.

GE is in the midst of a voluntary, carefully scripted transition; its quarterly earnings reports are of limited use during this period of change.

A recent Seeking Alpha article on General Electric (NYSE:GE) by William Stamme carries the brilliant title: "General Electric: The Restructure Of GE Is Like Watching Mountains Form." With just a title it gives voice to the epoch scope of GE's current restructuring. I give the title an A+ for communicating the comprehensive character of GE's undertaking.

However, we are only ~20 months into the process and major components are close to completion. In terms of mountains' formation, GE is moving at warp speed, insofar as I consider the start date of GE's current restructure to be April 19, 2015, when it issued a press release including the following:

GE and its Board of Directors have determined that market conditions are favorable to pursue disposition of most GE Capital assets over the next 24 months except the financing "verticals" that relate to GE's industrial businesses. Under the plan, the GE Capital businesses that will remain with GE will account for about $90 billion in ending net investments ... excluding liquidity - about $40 billion in the U.S. - with expected returns in excess of their cost of capital.

GE has not only completed divestiture of the bulk of GE Capital as announced, it has also undertaken another equally significant and far more challenging task. Again, not so very long ago, in September 2015, GE announced the creation of GE Digital. In so doing it took a major step forward on its decision to transform the reformed GE into the world's foremost digital industrial company.

A comment to the Stamm article asks what a digital industrial company is. I have written a series of articles over the last year attempting to answer just that question, beginning with an article titled "GE Digital: GE's Secret Competency" and continuing here and here.

GE is a corporation in transition. It has a solid corporate core of top flight industrial divisions. It is in the process of on-boarding numerous bolt-on acquisitions, some huge, Alstom, Baker Hughes, some tiny, Bit Stew Systems (~$150M) and Concept Laser (~$600M); and it is off-boarding hundreds of billions of dollars worth of others including its appliances' division and most of its big Kahuna, GE Capital.

GE is not closing up shop and waiting for the disruption to pass. No, just like you and I do when we remodel our houses, GE is continuing to make the best it can of an inherently messy operation. In other words, GE's earnings for the next year or two are going to be decidedly uneven. The company's true course will be, and is, difficult to monitor beyond general overviews.

sdavid04191 summed up the situation quite elegantly in his comment to GE's Q4, 2016 earnings report as follows:

With all of these changes afoot, it can be tricky to evaluate GE as a whole, or to measure its current performance against past results.As CEO Jeff Immelt pointed out in the earnings call, because the Alstom deal closed in November 2015, it's technically organic revenue for Q4 2016, but you'd be justified in excluding it from the organic calculation ... or just including it in November and December. Depending on how you decide to count it, quarterly revenue was either flat, down 1%, or up 4% YoY. When evaluating GE moving forward, investors will need to keep an eye on the whole picture ... a picture that's constantly evolving. Orders and services Organic revenue growth for the year was tepid (between 0% and 4%, depending again on how you count the Alstom acquisition), and growth in organic orders, including Alstom, sat at a modest 5%. However, those numbers don't tell the whole story.

Different analyses fit different situations. This article contends that rather than parsing through the mare's nest as described in GE's earnings report, simpler is better, or if not better it is sufficient under the circumstances. This article steps back and looks at two distinct aspects of the transitioning GE.

The first is the most basic prerequisite. GE must continue to qualify as a highly profitable mega-cap industrial conglomerate with top-tier offerings in a diverse group of industrial enterprises. The second provides the extra sauce that makes GE stand out against whatever competition may exist for your investment dollar. GE has set for itself the task of filling a niche as the leading digital industrial company. Investors need to evaluate how GE is measuring up to this ambition on a regular basis all the while realizing that this is a process with many moving parts, and one that will unfold over a period of years, much more than one of quarters.

GE continues to qualify as a highly profitable mega-cap conglomerate with top tier offerings in a diverse group of industrial enterprises.

As the story goes, GE missed analyst expectations, yet again. Investors are at risk. Watch out below.

To which I say, "balderdash." Cover your eyes and plug up your ears, rather then listen to such siren songs. GE's seven industrial divisions combine to generate solid profits and enticing cash flows.

For growth junkies the answer is simple -- come back in 2019. At that time we should be able to make solid Q-on-Q comparisons between divisions that have comparable operations for the periods being compared. Until then the comparisons will often be less than straightforward.

In the meantime, GE is a construction zone; it is not a greenfield project where everything is new and starting to take a clear shape. No, GE is in the midst of one of the corporate world's historic remodels. This is a voluntary remodel. It is being designed by planners at the peak of their powers. It is not some desperate restructure or dire scenario.

Of the seven industrial divisions, four are performing well in reasonable markets. These four: power, aviation, healthcare and renewable energy, were able to spin out revenues of >$21 billion. By GE's reckoning they are all growing at healthy clips per its Q4 2016 earnings slide 8 below.

Five of the industrial divisions, notably excluding oil and gas, showed an operating profit. I find oil and gas' failure to show a profit forgivable insofar as oil and gas has been going through a sustained rough patch. So rough indeed that during its recent Q4 2016 earnings call, Halliburton's CEO Dave Lesar opened his conference call with the following:

Never before in my nearly 40 years in and around the oil and gas industry have I seen a more difficult year for the industry. The down cycle in the 1980s was bad, but 2016 represented the sharpest and deepest industry decline in history.

CEO Lesar's comments put GE's recent oil and gas woes in perspective. They also hint to a possible rebound. Steep descents can give rise to steep ascents. With its Baker Hughes deal in formation, such a steep ascent would create a scenario of great and happy renown. As for energy connections and lighting this division has been radically reshuffled with the sale of the appliances division and it should not be cause for alarm at this point.

GE shows growth and quarterly operating profits approaching $8 billion. The operating profits are coming through while these division are in the midst of remodeling. The hero of the bunch is power, $2 billion of profits on $8.4 billion of revenue, with a profit growth of 27%. However, as noted above in sdavid04191's comment, the comparison is not really apples to apples.

When it comes to growth, I have no expectations for the next several years. I am counting on the fact that GE is incubating a suite of attractive capabilities which will enable GE to enjoy growth above its peers in the intermediate to longer term.

The excerpt opposite shows digital industrial's share of GE's major 2016 accomplishment graphic.

The frustrating reality is that GE is undertaking its major digital industrial initiatives but investors have no way of effectively tracking them. This is a construction zone and will remain one for several years.

If I had been crafting this graphic I would have added a number of other accomplishments. The first and foremost of these would be GE's tally of digital twins which stood at >500,000 as revealed at GE's Minds and Machine Conference late last year. I would also have touted accomplishments in 3D manufacturing.

GE's digital transformation is taking place in every nook and cranny of the company. It took more than a dozen slides in GE's closing 2016 Investor's Presentation to give a proper update on the company's digital work, including slides 10-14, 17-19, 26-29, and 33. Rather than set them out I provide a link to them here. I picked out two, slide 10 and 26, to provide a flavor of the scope and content of this fledgling endeavor.

Slide 10 sets out GE's estimates for its 2016 metrics toward creating its digital infrastructure next to its forecast for 2017. It also lists its 2017 priorities and orders forecast. The graphic above with the blue background shows that GE beat its developer goal by ~10%.

Moving on to slide 26 from its investor Presentation:

it shows the interconnectedness of digital with each of the different industrial divisions along with the aspirational nature of the endeavor as represented by the lighter checkmarks.

Conclusion

GE bulls remain bulls, bears remain bears, some restless sorts get bored and sell, and Immelt haters keep on hating. The better course is to hold and nibble more on downdrafts. The simple fact is that GE's transcendence is a work in progress. If you believe in the story as I do, it presents one of the investing world's most intriguing prospects. If you need proof, come back in a few years. We will find out then if skepticism paid off for you.

The reason I like it is because a GE investment covers two important slots. If GE's digital ambitions go the way of all flesh, an oxymoronic proposition, simple old GE with its slow moving dividend and its dwindling future buybacks is well worth the ~$30 per share price of admission. On the other hand, if GE becomes the digital industrial powerhouse as per its aspirations, its multiple should see a healthy boost, along with its revenues. When that happens, Immelt will become the toast of the town.

