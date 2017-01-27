Screening For Profitable, Robustly Growing Companies Suitable For Long Term Buy And Hold

These screens are given with the understanding that they will be useful again when the market corrects.

Currently the screens that have turned up several of these stocks for me are coming up dry due to overvaluation of profitable growing mid-sized companies.

In my last article I mentioned that my usual screens for quality stocks, which have served me well over the past three years, were not turning up any suitable investment candidates. Several people asked me what those screens were, so I will describe them here.

I use the finviz screener. I like it because it is free and if you create an account it will save your screens for you, so you can reuse them. There are probably other tools that would do just as good or better of a job. If you use one of them, you can apply the same parameters that you will see below displayed on the finviz screener page.

Why I'm Looking for Stocks with Long Term Growth Capacity

I'm investing in a taxable account and live in a state that taxes capital gains and dividends. This means that any sale of a profitable stock, even if held long term is going to mean the loss of more than 20% of the profit to taxation. Short term capital gains are taxed at a punitive rate by my state as are profits from selling options, too. So the most tax efficient investment for me does turn out to be a broad based index fund.

I have tested this concept with a portfolio of individual stocks that were a mix of growth stocks and dividend payers over the last four year, a period of robust market returns, and verified this fact by carefully tracking my returns. Even with the opportunities provided for tax loss harvesting, the broad based index fund turned out to be the most efficient. Hence, my core taxable stock investment now is distributed between the Vanguard Total Stock Market (MUTF:VTSAX) and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (MUTF:VFIAX).

But I continue to study individual stocks for several reasons. One is that I feel very strongly that holders of mutual funds need to understand exactly what is in their funds so they aren't surprised by the fund's future performance. Since I am a value investor, I periodically evaluate the top 100 holdings of my index funds, which make up about half of their market cap, to see how their valuations look. I also use the valuation of the entire S&P 500 index as a way of determining whether it is time to add to my index fund investments.

The other reason I study individual stocks is that I hope to find a few stocks whose share price appreciation over a long-term holding period will be high enough that even with the erosion caused by taxation they will provide a boost to the assets I leave my heirs. I'm hoping that doesn't happen for another couple decades, as I still have a lot more things I'd like to do, but I'm at the age where you never know.

My attitude towards these stocks is drawn from reading Peter Lynch. If I find ten prospects having just one of them turn into a roaring multi-bagger would make up for the rest going to zero. I don't put more of my own money than $13,000 in a single holding, and I have learned to scale into these positions slowly to avoid costly errors.

What I Define as a Value Stock

Though many investors here on Seeking Alpha call themselves "value investors" what they might define as "value" can differ greatly from investor to investor. The same is true of funds that identify themselves as "value" funds. When I have looked at the holdings of several of the larger "value" funds, for example, I have found that their holdings look way over valued by the metrics I use. So let me explain what I consider a value stock.

To me a value stock is a high quality stock that is trading at a bargain price--one that should over time rise as the market comes to appreciate the quality of the company but is currently low enough that even if the company doesn't live up to all my expectations for it over the next couple years I won't lose money.

Screening is only the very first step in identifying this kind of company. It depends entirely on numbers taken from the company's public filings which are useful for eliminating companies that are unlikely to be quality companies priced at bargain prices but leave a lot more work for the investor to do before a stock can be selected.

Still it is a useful first step. So when I set up my screeners I am screening for two really unrelated factors. The first is company quality the second is how today's price stacks up against the future prospects of the company.

Screening for High Quality Companies

Numbers don't capture a lot of what makes a company a quality company. That is determined by qualitative issues like what products the company sells, what the prospects are long term for those kinds of products, it's business model, the intelligence of its management and how well they are aligned with shareholder concerns. But there are some factors that can be screened for.

An important on is how well the company sells its product. Though it could be argued that there are 10 baggers out there that haven't yet earned a cent from sales, I don't believe there is any simple way to identify them in advance and that most of these companies are more likely to fail than become blockbusters. So I screen for a history of growing sales.

I also screen for growing earnings, because I want a company that can turn those sales into profits. But this is a bit trickier. I have run a business for many years so I am very aware that costs matter and that costs are a huge part of the bottom line, but I see too many companies whose growing shareholder profits are achieved by cutting costs or by cutting the number of shares outstanding. I don't believe this kind of "growth" is sustainable over the decades over which I'd like to hold an individual stock. So I am more flexible about the importance of growing earnings per share.

I also am cautious about companies that are growing sales buying up other companies rather than innovating and adapting their products to changing market conditions. Sometimes this can be a very successful policy, if the companies being bought provide innovation that is aligned with the company's existing customer base and if the company's management has a track record of successfully integrating acquired companies. But figuring out if that is the case can only be done with qualitative analysis of the company's current business model and that of the companies being bought.

The best way to eliminate companies entirely reliant on acquisitions seems to me to be to look at the debt load as serial acquirers tend to pile up debt. Hence, I screen on several parameters that measure debt, such as current ratio and the ratio of debt to equity. Current ratio is defined as the ratio of Current Assets divided by Current Liabilities and is a rough measure of the company's ability to pay off its debt. Debt to equity is the ratio of the debt the company owes to the shareholder equity, which is what would be left to be distributed to shareholders if the company were to liquidate its assets and pay off all its debts.

I also screen for a high Return on Equity, which roughly measures how well the company has turned the money shareholders have put into the company into earnings. This should eliminate companies that rely too heavily on stock dilution to keep growing.

Screening for Price

Price is the least important issue at this phase of screening so I set relatively loose parameters for P/E ratio. Ideally I want to buy companies buying at modest P/Es but I allow my screener to show me everything up to a 30 P/E because this makes it more likely I will turn up quality companies that are worth watching as I wait for a time when their price becomes more reasonable.

Over the past 4 years stocks I have found through screening that fit this description have been: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) which doubled for me, Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) which also doubled for me but would have doubled twice had I bought it when it first showed up on my screens, and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) which I just sold at a 107% profit. I made a smaller, but still very acceptable gain on two other screener-identified stocks: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL). I have had a much more modest gain on LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), which is a serial acquirer but which has a very good record for integrating its acquisition.

The Screens

Aggressive Growth

This is my original screen which produced most of my current winners. As you can see, I am looking mainly for mid cap companies and larger small cap companies. finviz's parameters are set so that selecting the Mid Cap size option would eliminate larger small cap companies that might interest me. But setting it to Small Cap as I do turns up some very small companies that are too small. I want companies with a market cap over $1 billion. I also want enough daily trading to suggest it wouldn't be hard to dispose of the $2500 to $5000 lots I might need to sell.

Note that I focus very strongly on robustly growing past sales rather than robust past earnings growth and on very manageable debt levels. Though I set P/E ratio to 30 but am much more interested in stocks that have good PEG ratio. The PEG screen provided by finviz is a bit too crude for me to apply it, so I will check PEG out later when I put the candidates that this screen identifies into F.A.S.T.Graphs.

Here is the "Description" tab for this screen.

Here is the "Fundamentals" tab for this screen.

Strong Sales

My second growth screen is a bit more conservative. It varies from the first by requiring that a company be at least 5 years away from its IPO and that it pay a small dividend. It is looking for less aggressive EPS growth but focuses more on sales and manageable debt.

Here is the "Description" tab of this screen:

Here is the "Fundamentals" tab of this screen:

Note that you can play around with any of the variables found on these screener tabs. For example, you can loosen the requirement for 5 years of 10% sales growth and just specify a history of any positive sales growth. This might identify companies with more room to grow, though it may also bring in a lot of lesser quality companies you'll have to eliminate in the second step of screening.

How to Proceed When You've Identified Candidates

Screening is just the very first step in the process of identifying quality stocks priced at a good price. The next step for me is to run each candidate stock through F.A.S.T.Graphs.

When I do this, I carefully examine the history of the company's GAAP earnings--less easily manipulated than operating earnings, it's free cash flow history, it's actual debt level and S&P debt rating, all of which F.A.S.T.Graphs makes very easy to see in a graphical manner. I then check out the "Analysts Scorecard" which shows how accurate analysts have been at predicting the company's future prospects. I also look at the shape of the company's earnings trajectory, as I am not interested in strongly cyclical stocks.

If a company makes it through a preliminary F.A.S.T.Graphs scan, the next step is to investigate more qualitative aspects. This means learning exactly what the company does, what its products are, who its competitors are and what it brings to that competition that makes it likely that it will continue to succeed over the long time period I'd like to hold the stock. Doing this means reading the company's annual report, checking out articles here on Seeking Alpha, and then applying my own common sense and business understanding to whether the company's stated methods of growing are likely to succeed.

The final step is to determine what would be a fair price for what has been determined to be a quality stock. I use F.A.S.T.Graphs to help me do this, but have learned over time to be extremely cautious in assumptions about future earnings growth. So I am looking for a price that is much lower than what many people using F.A.S.T.Graphs who comment and write on SA might recommend.

How Actionable is This Methodology Now?

As I mentioned in my earlier article, these screens aren't coming up with anything I find actionable right now, because stocks with these kinds of desirable qualities have been bid up to valuations that seem far too high to me. But at some point the market will dip, and when it does, the quality companies that make it through these screens will be well worth your consideration.

I plan do more screening for quality alone over the next few weeks to start putting together a shopping list for a future downturn. I'll keep you updated if I find anything of interest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS LKQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.