Crude Oil Prices, Oversupply And Currency Risks

Currency headline risks are on the rise and add to the volatility of crude prices as government officials are at odds over how strong the U.S. dollar should be.

The rising U.S. crude oil supply may cap crude at around $60 per barrel, or the top of the range for the average breakeven prices for U.S. shale producers.

The WTI crude oil price is stuck in a trading range between $52 and $53.96 per barrel but needs to break out soon or else risk a pullback.

The price of WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) has surged about 27% from its November low of $42.20 per barrel, after the U.S. elections and is now stuck in a trading range between $52 and $53.96 per barrel, or the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level. The rally, which was fueled by expectations that the oil market may balance after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, and non-OPEC producers agreed to cut their output by 1.8 million barrels per day, or bpd, beginning January 1, has stalled despite the significantly high bullish crude oil speculative positions traded on New York Mercantile Exchange, or NYMEX.

According to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, report, there were 403,021 contracts of speculative long light sweet crude futures, compared to just 59,606 short positions in the week of January 17. From a technical perspective, the WTI crude price needs to break out the $53.96 resistance soon, or else take a risk of pulling back down to the $48.63 support, or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

The U.S. crude oil supply may be on the rise, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration, or EIA, in its January Short-Term Energy Outlook, or STEO, report, forecasted an increase in U.S. crude oil production to an average of 9.0 million bpd in 2017 and 9.3 million bpd in 2018, from an average of 8.9 million bpd in 2016.

The EIA also said that the WTI crude price will rise to an average of $52.50 per barrel in 2017, from an average of $43.33 per barrel in 2016, while the average Brent crude price would be $53.50 per barrel in 2017, up $9.76 per barrel from last year. In our view, downside risks for crude oil prices, due to FX currencies, may increase and that cannot be explained by just the effects of a strong dollar.

U.S. Crude Oil Production is on the Rise

WTI crude oil, currently traded at $53.80 per barrel, is near the top of the range for the average breakeven prices for U.S. shale producers, such as Eagle Ford, Bakken and Niobrara, which are at about $45 and $60 per barrel, according to the Financial Times and other sources. The breakeven prices for Brazil deepwater and Canadian oil sands are also ranging in the same neighborhood of between $50 and $55 per barrel.

Everyone is well aware that the U.S. oil shale producers have been ramping up their production, even before OPEC and non-OPEC producers began their official output cuts. The U.S. oil rig count now stands at 551 as of last Friday, according to Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. (NYSE:BHI).

There is no direct correlation between the number of restarted oil rigs and an increase in crude oil production. Nonetheless, the EIA's U.S. Field Production of Crude Oil data shows that U.S. crude oil production has surged an average of 155,000 bpd, on a month-over-month basis, since November, to 8.945 million bpd from 8.485 million bpd recorded at the end of October. If this trend continues, the U.S. could be producing well over 10 million bpd before the end of the year.

The Impact of FX Currency and Yield Spreads on Crude Prices

The U.S. dollar index (NYSEARCA:UUP), or DXY, a weighted index of the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of six major currencies and essentially the USD/EUR exchange rate, has fallen about 3.7% from the January 3 high of 103.82, while the WTI crude price is up just 0.7% during the same period. As the graph shows, the correlation between the U.S. dollar and crude oil prices has diminished since the beginning of 2015, when the DXY began its range bound movement between 93 and 100.

As pointed out by Jeffrey Currie, global head of Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs in October 2014, a drop in oil imports has dramatically reduced the correlation between oil and the USD, to around 0% from historical highs near 60% during 2008 and 2009. In fact, U.S. imports of crude oil have dropped an average of over 3.1 million bpd per week since 2008, to about an average of 6.9 million bpd per week in 2016, according to the EIA's weekly data.

Although there is no direct correlation between the U.S. dollar and the WTI crude price, the yield spread between the 10-year and 2-year U.S. Treasury Notes shows a positive correlation with both the WTI crude price and the USD/JPY exchange rate. The yield spread and the crude price, which began to decouple in March last year after the U.S. oil shale producers started cutting their production below an average of 9.1 million bpd, appeared to recouple after the U.S. elections in November.

A weak U.S. dollar or strong Japanese yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) basically narrows the yield spreads, which puts selling pressure on crude oil, and vice versa. Investors move away from risky assets, like commodities, into safe-havens, such as the Japanese yen and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), when yield spreads narrow, as a flattening yield curve signals worsening economic conditions ahead. Since 1960, each time the yield spread went from flat to negative, a recession in the U.S. followed approximately 12-months later.

Currency Headline Risks

President Trump's remarks about the U.S. dollar sent the DXY tumbling 0.92%, while the WTI crude rose about 1.7%, after Mr. Trump told The Wall Street Journal over the weekend two weeks ago, "Our dollar is too strong,"... "And our companies can't compete with (China) now because our currency is too strong. And it's killing us.".

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen managed to do some damage control and may have tried to rescue the dollar from weakening further, when she told the audience at the Commonwealth Club of California in San Francisco last Wednesday that the U.S. risks a "nasty surprise" if it waits too long to continue raising interest rates. Yellen also said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research last Thursday that, "I think that allowing the economy to run markedly and persistently 'hot' would be risky and unwise.".

The Fed wants a strong dollar to keep inflation down but takes a risk of putting a drag on U.S. exports and the broader economy. Here are excerpts from the December FOMC minutes, "Inflation had increased since earlier in the year but was still below the Committee's 2 percent longer-run objective," … "several others (FOMC members) pointed out that a further rise in the dollar might continue to hold down inflation. "

Currency headline risks could continue to increase the volatility of the price of crude oil, as government officials are at odds over how strong the U.S. dollar should be. According to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said on Monday, in a written response to a senator's question about the implications of a hypothetical 25% dollar rise, "The strength of the dollar has historically been tied to the strength of the U.S. economy and the faith that investors have in doing business in America," … "From time to time, an excessively strong dollar may have negative short-term implications on the economy.".

While a strong dollar gives Americans more buying power for products made overseas, the appreciation of the dollar has a negative impact on U.S. exports of goods and services. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said in early January that the U.S. trade deficit surged to a 1-1/2 year high in November, as exports of goods and services fell 0.2% to $185.8 billion, while imports increased 1.1% to $231.1 billion.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in December that the core capital goods new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, also known as core capex, an important gauge of business spending, increased 0.9% month-on-month in November, but declined 3.2% year-on-year. Core capex has been in technical recession since the first-quarter 2015, when DXY began to trade in the 90 range.

Crude Price Support From Yen Cross Rates

Strong cross rates from a weakening Japanese yen broadens yield spreads, which puts upward pressure on crude oil prices. The GBP/JPY currency pair bounced off the January low at 136.40 yen level on January 16, just before UK Prime Minister Theresa May's speech to confirm Britain's exit from the European Union. The currency pair continues to recover after the UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that their parliament must vote on whether the government can start triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to begin the Brexit process.

The GBP/JPY rally, which began after the U.S. elections in November, was rejected at the 147.06 yen resistance level, or 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, and may turn bullish if May's plans are not a hard Brexit as many people thought.

The EUR/JPY currency pair, which also began its rally after the Trump presidential victory, stalled out at the 121.90 yen level, or 50% Fibonacci retracement. The currency pair could break out the 121.90 yen level, following the yield spread between the 10-year and 2-year U.S. Treasury Notes, which rebounded off the January low after plunging over 10% earlier this year.

Conclusions

The spot price of WTI crude oil is stuck in a trading range between $52 and $53.96 per barrel, or the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level, despite the significantly high number of bullish crude oil speculative positions. From a technical perspective, the WTI crude price needs to break out the $53.96 resistance soon, or else take a risk of pulling back down to the $48.63 support, or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. The rising U.S. crude oil supply, however, may cap the WTI crude price at around $60 a barrel, or the top of the range for the average breakeven prices for U.S. shale producers.

Although there is no direct correlation between the U.S. dollar and the WTI crude price, a weak U.S. dollar or strong Japanese yen can put selling pressure on crude oil when the yield spread between the 10-year and 2-year U.S. Treasury narrows, and vice versa. Currency headline risks could increase the volatility of crude prices, but FX currency downside risks cannot be explained by just the effects of a strong dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.