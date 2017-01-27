Bank Of America: The 2 'Other' Reasons To Buy

Besides a rising rate environment, which is a catalyst that everyone is talking about, there are two 'other' reasons to buy BAC shares.

In a recent article, I described the reasons why I believe that Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) shareholders should not sell their shares, even after the ~30% gain since the election, and I actually recommended for prospective investor to consider layering into a position at the current levels because the bank's long-term story is still intact. I also covered the bank's better-than-expected Q4 2016 results, reported adjusted EPS of $0.41 compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38, and I touched on the main catalyst that everyone is currently talking about --a rising rate environment.

Within this article, I want to spend some time discussing two other reasons why investors should be excited about BAC prospects in 2017: (1) expense management and (2) capital returns.

(1) Declining Expenses - Management previously communicated to investors that their goal is to have BAC's expenses be around the $53b level by 2018, which may not sound like much of a movement from today's ~$55b figure (see table below), but let's not forget how far this bank has come over the last five years.

$ - in billions 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Noninterest expenses $55.0 $57.7 $75.1 $69.2 $72.1 % Chg -5% -23% 9% -4% Total revenue, net of interest exp $83.7 $83.0 $84.2 $88.9 $83.3 Expenses as % of revenue 66% 70% 89% 78% 87%

(Source: Data from Q4'16 Earnings Presentation and 2015 10-k; table created by W.G. Investment Research)

As shown, BAC has reduced noninterest expenses by ~$17b, or 23%, from 2012 to 2016. The majority of the decline is a result of fewer legal fines and settlements that were largely related to the Financial Crisis, but management has also devoted a great deal of time, effort and resources to right-size the bank's expense base over this period of time. For example, BAC was able to report an ~5% YoY decline in expenses for full-year 2016 by reducing the number of full-time employees and by focusing on digitalization to cut unnecessary costs.

So, management's projection for BAC to reduce expenses to around the $53b level by 2018 is meaningful, as ~$2b could potentially drop straight to the bank's bottom-line, with all other things being equal.

Therefore, investors should closely monitor BAC's quarterly results throughout 2017 to determine if the bank is making progress towards its 2018 goal because, in my opinion, management being able to reduce expenses over the next eleven plus months will act as a catalyst for the stock. The bank's "easy comps" are a thing of the past so any meaningful expense reductions made in 2017 should be viewed as a very positive development.

(2) Returning More Capital To Shareholders - BAC currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.075, which translates into an annual dividend yield of ~1.3% based on today's stock price. BAC is trailing its two main peers - Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) - when it comes to both dividend yield and the amount of earnings that are paid out to shareholders, i.e. payout ratio.

Moreover, BAC's dividend growth prospects appear brighter when you begin to factor in analyst earnings estimates for 2017 and 2018, which is a topic that I discussed in "Is BAC An Undercover Income Play".

Also, let's not forget that the bank recently added $1.8b to the share buyback program, which brings the total available for the first six months of 2017 to $4.3b, so this bank will have an opportunity to greatly reduce the shares count in the months ahead. For example, BAC could buyback ~183m shares over the next five months and this is after the bank was already able to reduce the share count by ~2% in 2016. However, there is still a lot of work to do before the share count is anywhere close to the pre-crisis levels.

BAC Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

BAC has the potential to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders over the next two years, especially when considering the prospects of an improving operating environment in 2017, i.e. rate hikes and regulatory reform.

Valuation

There are many reasons to own BAC shares in today's environment, so I believe that the bank's current valuation is icing on the cake.

Current Price T/BV BV BAC $23.44 $16.95 24.04 Current Valuation 1.38 0.98 C $57.36 $74.26 64.57 Current Valuation 0.77 0.89 JPM $86.75 $64.06 51.44 Current Valuation 1.35 1.69 WFC $57.18 $35.18 29.25 Current Valuation 1.63 1.95 Average 1.28 1.38

(Source: Q4'16 Earnings Presentations for BAC, C, JPM, WFC)

Based on BAC's tangible book value, the bank is trading inline with its peer group; however, the bank is trading at a steep discount to the average price-to-book value. If you remove Citigroup from the analysis (a bank that has continued to underperform the other large financial institutions), the average price-to-tangible book value and price-to-book value would be 1.45 and 1.54, respectively. Therefore, BAC is even more attractively valued when compared to only JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

Bottom Line

Bank Of America's stock price has shot straight up since the election but shares still have a lot of room to run, as it appears that the Trump train is not going to stop anytime soon. There are many catalysts in place that will help propel BAC's stock price higher, but I believe that expense management and returning more capital to shareholders will play a big role in the quarters/years ahead. As such, long-term investors should use any pullbacks as buying opportunties.

Full Disclosure: I hold a sizeable BAC (stock and warrants) position in my R.I.P. Portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.