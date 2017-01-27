Synergy's Prospects Are Better Than Recent Price Action Suggests

On January 19th, the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved Synergy Pharmaceutical Inc.'s (NASDAQ: SGYP) lead product Trulance, for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Two fellow SA contributors quickly followed the FDA's action with articles that focus almost exclusively on comparing the newly approved GI (gastrointestinal) drug with Linzess, which will be its primary rival. Since we largely agree with their favorable assessments, readers still looking for this very important information are referred to After First Approval, Synergy Tackles Differentiation and Synergy's Trulance Shows Clear Advantages Over Linzess. For our part, we try to provide Seeking Alpha subscribers with a broader perspective of what to expect going forward. As well, this article will include a lot of numbers, which, after all, are critical to determining the attractiveness of any investment opportunity.

Not A Zero-Sum Game

A key argument made by Synergy bears is that Linzess, which is co-marketed by Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and Ironwood (NASDAQ: IRWD), is superior to Trulance, meaning, by extension, that the latter won't be a commercial success. Without getting into the minutia of which product is in fact superior, it is important to note the following:

Ø The forthcoming competition between Linzess, Trulance, and, to a lesser extent, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals' Amitiza is not a zero-sum game. The equity options market is an example of a true zero-sum game, whereby every dollar made by a buyer/seller is offset fully by a dollar lost by a seller/buyer. That won't be true for the participants in the market for constipation products. The pie, so to speak, to be shared by Synergy, Allergan, and Sucampo, etcetera, is expanding, fueled, in part, by the aggressive marketing campaigns of not only Allergan/Ironwood and Takeda/Sucampo, but also AstraZeneca and Valeant, which are trying to sell other GI drugs (treating opioid induced constipation).

Ø The target market is expanding rapidly, as illustrated by the growing sales of Linzess. Launched towards the end of 2012, the drug quickly grabbed the leadership position and is well on its way to achieving blockbuster status. U.S. sales were up 54% in 2015, reaching $455 million. And September-quarter (2016) sales were annualizing at more than $650 million; they were up 40% at $164.4 million, driven primarily by the continued move of patients away from over-the-counter alternatives. Allergan anticipates Linzess sales to exceed $1 billion by 2020. (By contrast, Amitiza, which was developed by Sucampo, is marketed by Takeda, and was launched about a decade ago, has seen demand stagnate of late; sales in 2016's first half were flattish, year over year, totaling $156 million, compared with $157 million in the prior year's comparable period.

Ø There are many therapeutic categories where multiple products succeed. In the market for cholesterol-lowering statins, for example, Lipitor, Zocor, and Crestor were all huge-selling blockbusters while competing against each other. Claritin, Allegra, and Zyrtec were all large-selling antihistamines. And, the final example is Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra, for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Ø Insurance companies and other third-party payers want more than one product, if for no other reason than to gain negotiating leverage.

Ø Physicians want more than one option for their patients since one product may not work for a particular patient, but another might.

Ø Patients need more than one option, since different products work for different folks.

As to the overall potential market for these products, various studies show that some 30 million to 35 million Americans suffer from CIC, or 14% to 15% of the U.S. population over 15 years of age. Another roughly 5% of the population suffers from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C); two recently concluded Phase 3 trials generated positive results, and our expectation is that Trulance will be approved for the treatment of IBS-C by the end of this year. And, significantly, a survey in 2015 by the American College of Gastroenterology shows that only 26% of people are satisfied with their current treatment options. Important, too, is the fact that Trulance will launch into a target market that's essentially been softened by the marketing efforts of Ironwood, Allergan, AstraZeneca, and Takeda; this includes expensive direct-to-consumer advertisements.

Dilution Far From A Certainty

Another point made by the bears is that Synergy will probably have to issue more shares to raise money, diluting existing stockholders and hurting the stock price. Indeed, some argue that the stock's retreat since the drug's approval reflects Wall Street's expectation that a dilutive stock offering is imminent. This explanation for the recent retreat is certainly a plausible one, but it's one of many. A second possibility it the standard buy the rumor/expectation and sell the news. There are other possibilities. With that said, we don't think a dilution is a foregone conclusion.

Synergy's September 30, 2016 balance sheet showed a cash balance of $109.1 million, total debt of $76.1 million, and shareholder equity of $12.1 million. The latest official number of shares outstanding, as of November 7, 2016, was 179.953 million shares. By comparison, the number of shares out at the end of 2015 and 2014 were 113.7 million and 96.6 million. As to the diluted number of shares outstanding, which represent the denominator for calculating per-share earnings, the numbers for the last three respective years are 105.6 million, 94.3 million, and 85.2 million. The figures for 2016's and 2015's third quarters are 179.8 million and 111.3 million. The rapidly expanding share base reflects the company's treasury activities to raise money. This activity includes a late-2014 offering of $200 million in 7.5% convertible notes due 2019, convertible at $3.11 a share. Significantly, following a number of privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders, the most recent on November 16, 2016, only $23.5 million of the 2019 notes are still outstanding. Important, too, all of the exchanges resulted in (early) conversions at prices around $3.00 a share.

The most significant fact in the previous paragraph is the relatively small debt on the balance sheet, $23.5 million. Given this, plus Trulance's healthy sales potential, we see little reason why management would choose to issue additional equity when it could probably pretty easily access the credit market instead. Egalet, for example, which also recently received FDA approval for its lead product, was able to secure $80 million in debt. Egalet's market capitalization is less than one-fifth Synergy's, and it was able to work out that debt agreement even before its product was approved. As such, we think debt financing is far more likely than a stock sale, perhaps another convertible deal, at a higher conversion price than was the case in the 2014 offering; the conversion feature would allow a far lower interest rate than the 13% that Egalet is paying. All of the above presupposes Synergy isn't bought out or enters into a marketing agreement.

Dilution Not Necessarily A Scary Proposition

Assuming Synergy chooses, or is forced to go the equity route, selling 20 million shares at $6 a share would raise $120 million, which, with the cash already on hand, should be sufficient to launch Trulance. That would represent a roughly 10% increase in the total number of shares outstanding. This is hardly a big deal. The consensus earnings estimate for Synergy is a loss of $0.44 in 2017 and profits of $0.31 and $0.49 in 2018 and 2019, respectively, according to Nasdaq. We don't know the details that went into the generation of these numbers but, just for illustration purposes, a 10% larger diluted share base would translate into a loss of $0.40 in 2017 and earnings of $0.27 and $0.44 in the subsequent two years.

Conclusion

Trulance appears to have dosing and safety advantages over Amitiza. As others have pointed out, in considerable detail, Synergy's new drug also seems to be superior to current market leader Linzess. Thus, assuming the company can get the necessary funds, or find a strong marketing partner, we think the product could be the market leader by the time it reaches peak sales. There are clearly myriad uncertainties, however, and the history of most new product launches suggest the pending rollout will be slower than investors hope for, meaning that the stock could be volatile for the foreseeable future. All in all, the aforementioned consensus earnings estimates suggest SGYP could reach $15 to $20 within two years. That said, long-term earnings and price projections for companies like Synergy go up and down regularly and should be viewed with buckets of salt.

