Growth At All Cost?

The regulatory process is a bigger candidate for cleaning up than regulations as such as we need a pro-market policies, not pro-business policies.

But we should not lose sight of thefact that it can also entail unwanted side-effects which regulations often try to minimize.

There is a simple reason for the increase in regulation, which is the increase in complexity of modern economies.

If the signs are not deceiving, the incoming Trump Administration is going to embark on a significant deregulation wave, in sectors like energy, education, finance, food, and a host of others.

Trump himself argued just this week that he was going to "cut regulation by 75%, perhaps more." This is one reason equity markets have gone jubilant, as cutting costly regulation is supposed to spur economic growth.

To some extent, that might be the case, but we shouldn't fool ourselves that all regulation is necessarily costly, and removing it will unlock all the creative energies of unfettered capitalism.

Market failures

Markets can work wonders, but they can also fail, as it happens. It all depends on the circumstances. For instance, they tend to lead to sub-optimal outcome when there are significant information asymmetries present.

The latter sounds abstract, but it's an economic term describing a situation when one party to a transaction (for instance, the seller) knows significantly more than the other party (for instance, the buyer).

Modern economies are increasingly complex, the quality of goods and services is increasingly difficult to assess at the point of buying. Take the example of an education, for instance from a for-profit education company.

These companies spend a substantial part of their revenues on marketing, trying to convince potential customers of the quality of their programs, and how these are going to help their future earnings.

Since the veracity of these marketing claims cannot instantly be assessed (education is a 'long-term experience good,' as economist have it), the temptation exist to overplay these benefits.

In the recent past, this is exactly what happened in quite a number of these private educators. A number of these courses proved not very helpful, leaving students with large amounts of debts and no brighter future.

It's important to realize that also the good schools and courses suffer from the bad apples, as students cannot easily determine between the good and the bad are therefore unwilling to pay premium prices for good courses (and yes, this is the Nobel winning insight of " The Market for Lemmons" by George Akerlof).

Regulation has began to clean things up and several colleges even had to close, like Corinthian Colleges, Le Gordon Bleu, Brown Mackie College, ITT and Westwood College.

One of the regulations is the gainful employment rule which, after several successful attempts at blocking earlier, was finally passed in July 2015. According to this rule colleges have to prove that programs offer sufficient prospects in terms of jobs with salaries so students are able to pay back loans.

If not, they can be cut off from Federal funding, and this can bite as schools derive up to 90% of their income from Federal student assistance programs, many more do if plans for veterans are included.

Since the Trump election victory, many of the for profit education stocks have gone parabolic, the only reason for this is the expected deregulation wave unshackling the sector. The Freedom caucus is arguing for a repeal of the gainful employment rule.

While it could very well boost the revenue and profits of these companies (they've lobbied tooth and nail against regulations, several times achieving postponement of crucial parts). But at what cost?

On recent experience, the considerable risk is that a few predatory bad apples will once again spoil things, and give the whole sector a bad reputation, not to mention defrauding many students (and the taxpayer, as many of the schools depend for up to 90% of their revenue on Federal student aid programs.

Finance

A similar problem, with possibly much wider ramifications lurks in the financial sector. At the heart of the financial crisis lies the familiar market failure called information asymmetry, or in this case, two.

At one end, there were predatory financial institutions who sold unsuspecting citizens the dream of a house they really couldn't afford. At the other end, they got rid of the risk by repackaging these mortgages in inscrutinizable derivatives, and sold these to unsuspecting investors, helped by the triple A approval rates of regulators.

Getting the risk off their balance sheet enabled the likes of Countrywide to turn their mortgage business into a volume business and abnegate their prime economic function as assessors of risk. One has to take into consideration that the financial crisis could have cost between 40%-90% of GDP, a stunning figure (according to a Dallas Fed study).

In order to reduce the chance of this happening again, new regulations (Dodd-Frank) have been put in place. While one can debate whether Dodd-Frank has been the right approach, the law does have some achievements (from Money and Banking):

The push to increase capital and liquidity in the banking system.

The designation of systemically important financial intermediaries (SIFIs), both bank and nonbank.

Enhanced supervision, including rigorous stress tests, for the largest banks and nonbank SIFIs.

Improvements in resolution procedures for insolvent institutions.

Improvements in market infrastructure to promote resilience, including a shift of derivatives trading from over-the-counter (OTC) transactions to central counterparties (CCPs).

During the campaign, Trump argued that Dodd-Frank "made it very hard for bankers to loan money for people to create jobs." This is debatable, according to Money and Banking:

enhanced regulation is not preventing solid growth of U.S. bank credit. To be sure, there was an extended period of deleveraging and weak credit growth in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Yet, as the following chart shows, since the beginning of 2015, bank credit adjusted for inflation has risen on average by 7.1% from a year earlier, somewhat above the 6.0% average growth rate during the previous cyclical expansion (from the November 2001 through to the November 2007 peak).

What is going to happen to Dodd-Frank? Well, here is Bloomberg

The president-elect's transition team has already vowed to dismantle the Dodd-Frank Act, the main financial regulation enacted in the wake of the 2008 crisis. A major part of that would be reducing the authority of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created mainly to shield the public from exploitative lending practices. The Department of Labor's fiduciary rule, which would require financial advisers to put customer interests ahead of their own, is also under threat. This has all been very good news for financial companies, especially the big banks that were the main target of the reforms.

So the benefits, in terms of higher lending, aren't at all sure to materialize as there is little to suggest lending is suffering from overregulation. What's more, insofar as there are brakes on credit creation, these might very well be a net positive.

The people who argue for wholesale deregulation in the financial sector (or indeed, basically in any sector) are often the same people who argue that the Fed is to blame for financial crisis.

We think that this got it exactly backwards. Most financial crisis are the result of exuberant borrowing and lax borrowing standards but the Fed doesn't lend money or loosens borrowing standards, these are private sector decisions.

Monetary policy cannot serve two masters, in the face of very low inflation the Fed cannot really lower growth by tightening monetary policy just to contain Wall Street speculation or loose borrowing standards by banks.

What we've learned from the financial crisis is that financial institutions loosen borrowing standards when they can shift the risk, reducing or even eliminating their skin in the game, it's regulations task to make this more difficult and hold financial institutions accountable for their own decisions.

Wholesale deregulation

Here is an, on some aspects fairly disturbing list of deregulation plans and proposals from the influential Freedom Caucus. While it is unsure how much of this will be implemented, the consequences could be serious. The premise seems to be that deregulation is always good as regulation always imposes cost.

It often does, but cost should be taken together with the benefits, and often a convincing case can be made that the latter outweigh the former. For instance, with regards to some of these proposals from the Freedom Caucus, one could argue that:

Despite the fact that 97% of schools have implemented the regulations that should steer them towards healthier pupil lunches and snacks and most parents behind the efforts, there could indeed be some cost attached. But aren't the cost of the obesity epidemic and other health consequences of bad diets orders of magnitude higher?

Yes, there are some cost attached to obliging food companies to specify the ingredients on food packaging, but don't customers have a right to know what they're buying? Doesn't a well functioning market economy depend on well informed consumers?

While there are cost attached to the 'intentional adulteration' rule, don't consumers have a right that food companies do everything they can to prevent food poisoning outbreaks rather than just react to them?

We're sure there are many regulations for which a cost benefit analysis clearly shows that the cost outweigh the benefits, and hence the regulation should be eliminated.

We should also not close our eyes how regulations can spur innovation. Setting fuel standards for vehicles has no doubt contributed to a range of innovations, from increasing fuel efficiencies in existing cars toward spurring whole new zero-emission concepts like EVs and hydrogen cars.

As a parting shot, we like to attend readers who stuck it out this far on a very useful distinction made by Chicago economist Luigi Zingales, making a crucial distinction between pro-business and pro-market policies:

After two months, it is clear that the Trump industrial policy will be pro-business, not pro-market. It may seem to be a nuance, but there is a fundamental difference. A pro-business policy favors existing companies at the expense of future generations. A pro-market policy favors conditions that allow all businesses to thrive without any favoritism. A pro-business policy defends domestic enterprises with favorable rates and treatment. A pro-market policy opens the domestic market to international competition because doing so would not only benefit consumers, but would also benefit the companies themselves in the long term, which will have to learn to be competitive on the market, rather than prosper thanks to protection and state aid. A pro-business policy turns a blind eye (often two) when companies pollute, evade, and defraud consumers. A pro-market policy seeks to reduce the tax and regulatory burden, but ensures that laws are applied equally to all. Paradoxically, a pro-business policy ends up damaging not only the economy, but also, in the long-run, those companies that it had originally benefited. This matters little to its supporters, because when the chickens come home to roost they will have already grossed billions. Angelo Mozilo, founder of Countrywide, the bank responsible for a large chunk of the toxic mortgages that led to the 2008 crisis, lives happily on the $600 million he accumulated, despite the enormous damage of the financial crisis that he helped to create.

This difference is especially poignant as the regulatory process itself has been invaded by special interests, and is now liable to be used to protect established firms at the cost of new ones, something that is reducing the economic dynamism of the US economy.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, there are rules and regulations which have outlived their usefulness, and they can and should be scrapped. However, many rules and regulations are there for a reason, which often amounts to protecting people from the predatory side of capitalism where they can be on the wrong side of information asymmetries, for instance.

It is clear that we need an FDA to protect people from medicine which don't do what they're supposed to do and/or have significant hidden side effects.

It's also clear that we need an SEC and accountancy firms signing off on company financial data, and some other rules and regulations to keep companies from cheating on their financial data.

Without these, trading stocks would instantly become like trading on the pink sheets, which is a shark infested place rife with scammers out for a quick buck on the ignorance and/or greed of others.

For the same reasons, we need an EPA to keep producers from polluting our environment and putting people's health at risk. One only has to go to New Delhi or Beijing to see what happens when such rules are lax or overridden for the sake of economic growth.

When people get richer, these things normally matter more, not less, and it's clear that these information asymmetries are getting more rife simply because of the increasing complexity of modern economies.

So there are sound reasons why regulations have increased. That doesn't mean we should not look at the cost and benefits of each of these. However, regarding all regulations as inherently bad and only consider their cost side risk throwing babies with the bathwater and setting free reigns to the more predatory side of capitalism, something which could undermine the legitimacy of the whole system.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.