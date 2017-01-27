IBB: Undervalued After Trump's Comments On Drug Pricing

IBB and VHT are to strong ETFs to take advantage of this trend and will outperform the general market in the next decade.

The long-term outlook in healthcare is still a very significant theme that will reward patient investors.

The Trump train has begun a new investing theme that I'd like to call "Trump comment arbitrage" which creates unjust disparities in market pricing due to Trump's comments. Recently, the biotech and healthcare sector have been hammered due to concerns over drug pricing and also comments from the president. While near-term risks and pricing pressures could come to fruition, the current price level has adjusted for this risk and this is a good time to enter for long-term oriented investors.

"I'm going to bring down drug prices... I don't like what's happened with drug prices" - Trump

These comments have brought down the iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) unjustifiably. In fact, pricing pressure has already taken the sector down considerably even prior to these comments.

While the sector has gotten a hair cut, for long-term investors who want to find above average growth opportunity for a discounted price, today is a good day to invest. The Price/Prospective Earnings per Morningstar below is lower than the general market yet the long-term earnings and sales growth surpasses the S&P 500 as measured by the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Keep in mind this is a sector ETF whereas the S&P 500 has a much more diversified base, therefore, this fund shouldn't be a replacement of the S&P 500 but rather a supplement to it. The holdings style is very growth oriented mostly in the large cap space.

The top 10 holdings of IBB are below, keep in mind there are 164 total holdings.

According to Ying Huang, a biotechnology analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a lowered corporate tax rate from an industry wide 20% to 15% and repatriation of funds will provide growth opportunities. My take on this, is a bigger picture longer-term view which addresses the healthcare needs of Baby Boomers. According to a National Institutes of Health study:

Per capita lifetime expenditures [for Healthcare] is $316,600, a third higher for females ($361,200) than males ($268,700). Two-fifths of this difference owes to women's longer life expectancy. Nearly one-third of lifetime expenditures is incurred during middle age, and nearly half during the senior years. For survivors to age 85, more than one-third of their lifetime expenditures will accrue in their remaining years.

Another study addresses the problem of how the elderly population in 2030 will be double what it was in the year 2000. These challenges will involve:

1) Making sure society develops payment and insurance systems for long-term care that work better than existing ones. 2) Taking advantage of advances in medicine and behavioral health to keep the elderly as healthy and active as possible. 3) Changing the way society organizes community services so that care is more accessible. 4) Altering the cultural view of aging to make sure all ages are integrated into the fabric of community life.

Another fund that addresses this theme is the Vanguard Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT). With a very low annual expense ratio of 0.1% which is common of Vanguard funds and also more growth and a lower Price/Prospective Earnings than this would be a great supplement to any portfolio. The sector style box is mostly large cap spread between value and growth.

The top stocks in this ETF are below:

You'll notice that there is an overlap in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG). However, these holdings are much less prevalent in VHT as they make up roughly 6% of the portfolio versus 16% of IBB. Additionally, VHT has over three times as many holdings as so it's more of a pure healthcare play versus biotech. In essence, the sell off in healthcare and biotech continues to be a good area to invest long-term. Take advantage of the recent price weakness and bet on continued outperformance over the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.