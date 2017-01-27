Big-Data And Defense - Scientia Potentia Est (Knowledge Is Power) In The Internet Age

Developing the theme set in this week's earlier article on big-data stocks, and returning also to the cybersecurity theme, this article turns its focus to a narrower sector, big-data, its cybersecurity, and its relevance to the defense industry. Here we will run the rule over three companies with exposure to the intersection of big-data, cybersecurity, and defense: Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA).

There are of course several companies that are exposed to the defense industry and big-data, which are yet to float, from Palantir to Zoomdata, and Modus Operandi, however that is outside the scope of this article. The three companies included here are already listed and have exposure to the big-data defense sub-sector.

Wikibon Forecasts for the Big-Data Market.

Source: PRNewswire.com

Quite clearly, with each passing month, we are moving into a world in which access to large data-sets, and the interrelationship between them, equates to one-half of the formula for power. The second part of this formula is that, for data to become knowledge, it must be parsed. The power of big-data is the sheer scope of knowledge available, should you possess the right analytical tools. This is as true for business as it is for the defense industry, and harnessing and securing such data is likely to be essential in the coming years. The big-data industry is currently estimated by Gartner to be worth around $17B, and the security sub-sector of this industry, according to Markets and Markets, ought alone to grow to $7.1B by 2020.

Annual Spending Report on U.S. Federal Government Cybersecurity Market. Source: Market Research Media

IT Budget Forecast U.S. Defense Department. Source: defenseone.com

Regardless of political events, big-data and cybersecurity are sectors which will grow over the next several years, both in the civilian and defense sectors. With the current political climate far more unstable than it has been for some time, the latter sector is likely to see spending increase, and not solely in conventional terms.

Jack Wilmer, Vice Director for the development business center at DISA. Source: Defensesystems.com says:

Government Spending on big data. Source: Biometris Research Group.

Two centuries ago, Von Clausewitz said "there are certain constant factors in any engagement that will affect it to some extent…[one of] these factors [is] the locality or terrain…which can be resolved into a combination of the geographical surroundings and nature of the ground." The key word here is constant factors. With the ever expanding reach of the digital, the defense sector can not ignore the need to learn as much as possible about the digital terrain. This is one reason why Deltek forecasts a continuous and steady rise in defense spending on big data at a rate of around 8.7% each year.

The DOD's Terry Halverson. Source: Defensesystems.com

Further to the need to know your terrain, the more competitive an environment, the more you must invest in order to maintain, or gain, a long term position of strength. As a result of this, the amount you're willing to spend rises, as do the costs. Spending on cybersecurity and big-data infrastructure is not limited to the traditionally "high-tech" powers, it is widespread, and now considered a part of essential operational security. The fundamentals of this industry are solid. Whilst with any investment, there are risks. Defense expenditure on big-data is a sub-sector which appears highly likely to show year-on-year growth for the foreseeable future. Indeed, DARPA alone expects its big-data R&D expenditure to rise from around $216M two years ago, to nearly $269M, an increase of 24.5%.

Big-Data Technology Procurement for the U.S. Military 2017. Source: Deltek

The Companies:

Leidos Holdings:

Leidos Holdings - 1 Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Leidos, a company with a $7.449B market capitalization. who staged their IPO 11 years ago, is a technical, engineering, health, and defense company. The Virginia based company has a long history of involvement with the U.S. defense department, providing analytics equipment as far back as 2002. In 2016, Leidos took over Lockheed's spun-off IT business, which made Leidos one of the leading IT solutions suppliers to the U.S. Military. In the year to date, Leidos has seen its share price dip by 3.13%, however since February its share-price has risen by around 16%, despite a significant August slump, which many attribute to the costs of the closure of the Lockheed deal.

Leidos Forecast. Source: FT

There are several things which are in Leidos favor for the coming year. Research from Zacks, shows that the company's P/E ratio indicates that it is currently somewhat undervalued, meaning it has room for growth. The company also expects to benefit from the incoming Trump administration's more hawkish internationalist line, and the likely military need for increasing IT expenditure. With a majority of analysts predicting that Leidos ought to see its share price rise at least into the early fifties, there appears to be profit to be made from an investment, and a 2.58% dividend is not terrible news. It is also worth noting that the company has recently signed a host of new contracts with the U.S. Government. Four defense contracts are being signed in January alone, including a $202M task order subcontract to support the Joint Improvised Threat Defeat organization.

IBM:

IBM Share Price - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

IBM is a behemoth. IBM is big. IBM is IBM. Given the company's global reputation, there is little point in delving into its history. In terms of its recent performance, the company's share price has risen steadily over the past year, reaching a current level of $178.66. Over the year to date, it's share price has increased by 7.63%. The company also offers dividends of 3.13%. In terms of Big-Data, IBM is a leading player. It has a track-record in developing both market and business-focused solutions, and has proven its ability to reinvent itself on several occasions. It is a strong investment, and whilst many analysts predict 2017 may be volatile, meaning it could be an idea to buy on the up-turn of a 2017 dip, the company's fortunes do not look unstable in the long-term.

IBM Forecasts 2017 - Source: FT

In terms of defense, whilst a strong player in big-data, knowledge of IBMs defense contracts is less familiar outside of those with an interest. That said, IBM offers a host of military big-data solutions, from its Hybrid Cloud which powers one of the largest U.S. Federal government logistics systems, to providing data to centers for Federal risk management, to its own decision program, and other defense agency's analytical data suites. Indeed it has just signed a new $62B contract for an in-house, on-site, military cloud provision. IBM, whilst perhaps an unremarkable recommendation, is certainly a reasonably safe investment, and one which will offer you significant exposure to the military-data sub-sector.

Barracuda Networks:

Barracuda Networks Share Price - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

Barracuda Networks, in share price terms at least, has had a good year. The $1.225B market-capped company has seen a year on year increase in its share price of a hefty 125.56%. In 2017, it has already seen an 8.31% gain. Furthermore, there seems to be a general consensus amongst analysts, such as Guy Adami and Jeff Reeves, that Barracuda is a 2017 buy. The company's most recent earnings report was very positive, with operating margins of 18.7%, for instance, beating expectations of 12.9%. There's a lot to like about Barracuda.

Barracuda Networks Forecast - 1 Year. Source: FT

The California based company provides the design and delivery of security, cloud, and storage solutions for a host of clients, and boasts of its military grade quality. In terms of its exposure to the defense sub-sector, Barracuda offers a series of threat protection and data protection services for a variety of Federal departments, and is consistent in its efforts to increase its market-share. Further to this, it is positioning itself as a key provider of cybersecurity for big-data suites. Whilst by no means a pure-play in the sub-sector, with most of its business coming from subscription-based IT solutions that provide end-to-end network and data security, the company has a global reputation for government provision, and looks set to have a strong 2017, continuing on from an impressive end to 2016.

Barracuda Financials. Source: FT

