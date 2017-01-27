Gold - Why Are You In It?

A decent amount of articles get published each day on the topic of gold and gold prices, and its activity is a constant source of debate. Within many of the articles and comment sections, a distinction does not seem to be made between those investing in gold miners/leveraged ETFs (like the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) and the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG)), and those looking to insulate their portfolio against losses in the event of another crash by holding physical gold. However, this distinction should be made, as certain articles and market reactions are unlikely to be applicable to you depending on your investment goals.

The Rationale Behind Physical Gold

We'll start with physical gold, and how it should be viewed if you are considering it for your portfolio. Its performance tends to be linked to several factors, which include US dollar strength, interest rate trends, global economic uncertainty, and investor sentiment in the market. There are other factors besides the ones stated, but for the purpose of this article, we'll skip that discussion. As such, its gained a title as a hedge against problems for your portfolio such as rampant inflation and market downturns. This is evident by taking a look at gold's price action during the last two market crashes in the early 2000s and 2008, seen in the chart below.

(Source: Macrotrends)

Gold has held its price steady during both market events, and has subsequently gone on to post significant gains once the Fed unleashed its last major round of QE post 2008. As such, if you held a position in the physical metal, you would have insulated some of your buying power within your portfolio. An interesting point to add to this is that the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has becomes a larger component of investors' portfolios over the recent years as the ETF has gained popularity. This is likely due to the fact that its much more convenient to buy shares of GLD than it is to buy the physical bullion and store it safely, along with the liquidity offered through the markets to get in and out quickly.

When we take a look to see how GLD performed during the last crash (GLD started trading in 2004), we see that it behaved just as the physical gold price did.

(Source: Google Finance)

So, barring an absolute meltdown of the financial system or world economic stability, GLD can be thought of as a close proxy to holding physical gold. However, it has its nuances that should be made aware to anyone thinking of using GLD as a convenient alternative to holding physical gold.

From these few points, we come to see that physical gold is a pretty good bet on protecting purchasing power in the face of recessions and crashes, and has the benefit of appreciating greatly once fiscal/monetary stimulus is announced to help deal with the aftermath of such events. When we look at gold miners however, we see that this type of insulation against market shocks does not apply the same way.

Miners/Leveraged ETFs and How They Differ

In 2010 and 2013 respectively, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) and JNUG launched. Since then, they have each lost over 99% of their respective values. Their creation seems to fit in well with the massive price appreciation gold saw in the early 2010s, as they cater to the short term trading crowd within the precious metal space, and played of the huge public interest in the yellow metal during that time. Most of us who are somewhat familiar with the field know that both of these investment vehicles are not meant for long term holding, as they are dangerously leveraged to both the up, and the downside. Instead, they can be used to speculate on gold price momentum in the short term, but as seen from their historic charts, holdings them for years is one of the fastest way to portfolio destruction. With this in mind, I want to bring up miners, which as class share a similar (albeit less intense) drawback but can be viewed in the same short term investment time frame.

Mining stocks, like the ETFs mentioned in the above paragraph, also benefit from leverage in gold prices. As a brief demonstration of this, we can take a look at the average cost to produce one ounce of gold for the average mining company, and see how a small rise in gold prices produces a leveraged rise in profits for miners. We will use a cash cost to produce one ounce of gold of ~$600 for this example (which isn't too far off the market averages). At today's (Jan 26th) closing price of $1200USD/ounce, this would result in approximately $600 in profits for the miner. Now lets see what happens when the price of gold goes up $100 USD. The person holding physical gold will realize a gain of 8.3% (100USD/1200USD). The miner however will see a profit of $700 now per ounce mined, which gives a gain of 16.7% to profits (100USD/600USD). Very quickly we can see why miners have a leveraged response to gold prices, similar to the ETFs, but safer to a degree due to their lower volatility on price swings. Miners also do not suffer from decay, which is another reason why the leveraged ETFs perform so poorly over an extended period of time.

On top of this leveraged response both up and down relative to the underlying price of gold, miners do not behave the same way as gold during market crashes. Taking a look at GDX's performance during the 2008 crash shows it went down with the market, losing >40% from the end of September to early October. Seeing as GDX is a representation of gold mining stock performance, its clear that being a gold miner does not protect you from the indiscriminate selling that occurs when investors panic. If you look up any of your favorite mining stocks, you're likely to see a similar occurrence. When markets drop, all stocks go with them, even the ones physically producing the most widely recognized safe haven investment.

(Source: Google Finance)

How To Use These Trends

Taking a look at the general overview of how these different gold based investment strategies behave, you have to decide why you are either invested in gold, or thinking of it. For those who are simply looking to protect part of their portfolio's purchasing power for the long term, and are okay with missing out on leveraged gains should gold continue to appreciate, physical gold and potentially GLD seem to be a better fit with such a strategy. The physical bullion and unlevered ETF should retain their pricing powers in the event markets crash. However, if you are playing short term trends and sentiment, miners would be a way to capitalize on such ideas, but will not protect you from a sudden downturn in the markets. In sum, miners don't insulate against risk the same way gold does, and if you hold gold to protect against a future crash, these day to day price discussions will be of little value to your approach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.