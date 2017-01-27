Short German Bonds?

Thesis

This is not a novel thesis, as Bill Gross started talking about this nearly two years ago, but the German bond ("bund") market is near all-time highs and accelerating inflation in Germany is likely to prop up bond yields, creating an appealing short opportunity.

Actually acquiring and shorting government bonds is generally difficult, even for institutional investors. So one alternative is to short a German bond fund, or go with a dedicated short fund, such as the Lyxor UCITS ETF Daily Double Short Bund (DSB:FP). Most retail brokers should be able to execute this trade. Shorting bund futures is also another possibility.

Overview

German 10-years with maturity on February 15, 2027 (ISIN: DE0001102416) possess a coupon rate of 0.25%. Shorting at a yield to maturity of 0.00% (as it was earlier this month) would have provided an entry price of about €1,025 based on a standard €1,000 par value. If the yield to maturity were to rise to just 2.00% this would generate a value of €840 for a 22% gain. It's not a linear relationship, but each 100-basis point increase in yield nets around 11%-14% in gains (the higher the yield, the greater each 1-bp shift in yield influences the price).

The market has some level of downside to it, but likely not a substantial amount. Unless there is persistent deflation, of which there's no indication that it's likely, a drop in 10-year bund yields to -0.50% would generate a downside of just 5% from a 0.00% buy-in price.

Ever since the November US elections, we hear regularly of a "rising interest rate environment." The thing is that outside of the 25-bp rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December and perhaps 1-3 more in 2017, every other developed economy is keeping their overnight/benchmark rate the same. Japan is still mired in a no growth/no inflation situation that monetary policy will not cure no matter how much freely printed money they toss at the situation if the underlying structural fiscal and demographic elements don't support growth. The European Central Bank will continue its asset purchases through the end of 2017 and likely won't touch its overnight rate until 2019. This basically leaves the US as the only developed economy out there that is intending to raise rates even as inflation looks likely to increase in Europe and perhaps to an extent in Japan and China ((NYSEARCA:GXC)). Bond-buying tapering is the only form of monetary tightening the ECB will engage in in 2017, if inflation continues its uptick.

This means that interest rates - in real terms - are actually getting more negative. Real rates (nominal rates minus inflation) in Germany are -1.7% currently as of the latest data, where year-over-year headline inflation figures increased by 90 bps in December. This is the lowest the real rate figure has ever been. This means that as the ECB keeps its accommodative policy steady - given poor growth in Europe generally and various political and event risks such as Brexit and elections in France (NYSEARCA:EWQ), Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG), the Netherlands (NYSEARCA:EWN), and maybe Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) - inflation is in an environment where it can rev higher without much in the way of central bank intervention. When inflation increases, fixed-rate/non-inflation protected bonds will become less attractive as it eats into yields.

Therefore, I believe shorting German bunds has the potential to be an opportunity with positive asymmetric risk/reward potential. The move has already started, with 10-year bund yields rising from a yields of (minus)-12 bps earlier in the month to their current yields nearing 50 bps. Ten-year bund yields haven't been 1% since July 2014 and haven't been at 2% since November 2011 although they came very close in December 2013.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Risks

The main risks to this idea is, of course, that inflation doesn't materialize in the market as many expect. I've written about the potential headwinds to inflation in the very recent past, so I won't excessively repeat myself here. But the main deflationary drivers include the underutilization of productive resources (such as oil), industrial overcapacity in "rich emerging" markets like China and India ((NYSEARCA:PIN)), labor underutilization in developed economies, high public debt scenarios in developed economies that impede the feasibility of higher rates from a fiscal perspective (i.e., substantially higher deficits), a stronger US dollar, and the degree of consumption that has already been pulled forward from 8-9 years of ultra-low interest rates (and thereby "stealing" growth from the future).

The second main risk is time. As mentioned earlier, a potential 22% gain from an expansion in German 10-year yields to 2% (or above) would be nice, but it's not so impressive if it's an event that will take 2+ years to materialize as that eliminates the potential for double-digit percentage gains.

Inflation is picking up but the ECB is unlikely to react unless the figure where to rise above 3% for the EU generally. A tapering of bond purchases is likely to be the only tightening measure the bank is likely to institute during the year. In terms of a timeline, 2017 is likely to be a year of QE tapering plus 0% rates; 2018 a year of no QE plus 0% rates; and 2019, if the economy remains free from dangerous credit expansions that end up bursting, the point at which the ECB is likely to join the Fed in raising its overnight rate. The current expansion in the US is only about two years shy of the all-time ten-year record set from 1991-2001. But given the accommodative environment of low rates and a weak recovery coming out a deep recession, the current cycle can continue so long as credit growth remains appropriately in check.

The lack of aggression on central bankers' part doesn't help the thesis, but German inflation up to 2% will likely put the 10-year bund at above a 1% yield based on the spreads between German CPI and the ten-year over recent years.

The third main risk is global recession. With the massive proliferation of easy money policies, we live in a highly leveraged global economy. Public debt and corporate debt is near or at all-time highs in the US, Europe, and Japan as a percentage of GDP.

The focus on fiscal-led growth in the US by decreasing corporate taxes, repatriating overseas cash, spending on infrastructure projects, and focusing on higher labor growth and participation rates are all inflationary. An uptick in capital investment among businesses would benefit productivity, where its growth has significantly lagged in recent years.

While the Fed still uses dubious unemployment figures in its models to predict a "tight labor market" - given traditional unemployment measures ignore discouraged workers, participation rates, number of hours worked, general quality of the unemployment, among other complications that shed little to no insight on labor market quality - the focus on labor is very stimulative.

The standard economic reasoning follows that at "full employment," workers can more effectively bargain for higher wages (due to a lack of substitute workers), which causes businesses to pass along these costs in the form of higher prices for goods and services, producing an inflationary effect. Figures such as participation rates, aggregate number of hours worked, and productivity, especially, can provide more statistically meaningful insight into labor market quality than the formulations put out by the BLS, which are arbitrary bureaucratic concoctions of what stands for labor utility.

Conclusion

Shorting German bunds has become compelling in light of increasing inflation prospects both in the US and Germany itself. ECB monetary policy will remain mostly accommodative but will tighten as asset purchases are tapered. There is always the notion that the ECB will have cornered the European sovereign debt market so heavily that it will, in effect, run out of bonds to buy. This supports the thesis given that bond yields can only be bid down so far. However, if the ECB were inclined to provide additional stimulus it could also venture out the risk curve to corporate securities, as it already has.

So the thesis essentially mainly banks on the fiscal initiatives in the US giving rise to inflation, which bleeds into other developed regions through international trade and general market expectations of rising inflation. Political uncertainty, with Brexit negotiations ongoing and the rise of populist anti-EU candidates, also supports volatility. However, it's not certain whether this volatility (if it does occur) is likely to cause a general capital flight from the EU, or certain EU economies, to safer non-domestic assets (e.g., the US). Or if stable European assets (e.g., Germany, France) will still be sought after as a safe haven for capital inflows.

Rate hikes will not be likely for some time given GDP growth and inflation is still muted in the EU. Growth is at just 1.7% year-over-year. While smaller countries such as Luxembourg and Slovakia are likely to grow at over 3% annual trajectories, the EU's three largest economies - Germany (29% of GDP), France (21%), and Italy (16%) - are very unlikely to achieve even 2% growth in the next 12 months. Core inflation - which omits the volatile movements of energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco - is up just 0.9% year-over-year.

Accordingly, central banks are not likely to directly help out and it could still remain a trade that is subject to time fatigue given not all the elements perfectly line up to support this idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are short 10-YEAR GERMAN BUND FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.