Noranda Income Fund Has Potential Takeover Upside

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) is the owner of a large zinc smelter in Canada. The company was originally spun out of Noranda many years ago to raise money as a retail yield play, and it has that status among investors to this day. Through a variety of corporate machinations, the sponsor of the company (and purchaser of its smelting capacity under a tolling agreement) is now Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF).

History and Present Situation

At the time of the flotation in 2002, a 15-year fixed tolling agreement was signed for the supply of zinc concentrate. This provided the company with relatively stable margins on its processing, designed to generate stable earnings to pay a stable monthly distribution. The company paid stable distributions and traded near its $10 issue price until the 2008/2009 financial crisis, when the distribution (then approximately $1 per share per year) was cut in half and then eliminated. It was later reinstated (at the $0.50 per year level), although in 2014 the company made an announcement with its Q3 earnings report that badly shook the market. Saying they were "considering several scenarios including the possibility that operations be discontinued" when the tolling agreement ended.

That hit the market rather badly, and shares declined precipitously to the $2 level. The company is currently paying a $0.30 per year dividend (monthly), which equates to a 12% yield on the current $2.47 share price, which obviously indicates the market does not believe the yield is sustainable.

The company has announced that a new five-year agreement with Glencore to supply concentrate and market the resulting metals. However, the new agreement will be on current market terms as opposed to the fixed fee nature of the previous agreement.

Operations

The company operates its zinc smelter using electrolysis technology. This is an efficient method for the production of zinc metal, but it is very energy intensive. However, the company's geographic location is a significant benefit as the smelter is located in the province of Quebec, Canada. Quebec has a government owned hydroelectric utility which is the fourth largest producer of hydroelectricity in the world. This low-cost power (much of which is from facilities built a generation ago) enables Quebec to keep power prices for large industrial users low as a method of boosting employment.

The smelter also is located close to zinc production in Eastern Canada and zinc markets (steel mills, mostly) in the Eastern US. This, along with its ability to produce value added products, enables the smelter to receive premium prices.

Finally, the smelter is located in Canada and its major costs (electricity and labor) are priced in Canadian dollars. However, the market prices for metals and metal concentrates are in US dollars. Thus, in periods when the Canadian dollar is low (as it is currently) the company benefits by having costs in the weaker currency and revenue in the stronger. This also provides a potential benefit to US domiciled shareholders as they can effectively purchase the company with a smaller amount of USD. Of course, this also exposes the company to the risk of the Canadian dollar appreciating and reducing margins. For US investors, this risk is partially mitigated by the fact that the distributions and assets are denominated in CAD and would rise in USD terms if the Canadian dollar appreciates.

These factors should enable the smelter to remain economic even once it has to compete independently in the market. For more on the economics of Zinc smelting, see this excellent presentation one of the company's competitors put together a few years ago.

Analysis of Zinc Smelting Market and Macro Factors

The market for zinc has been improving rather dramatically over the last year as can be seen in the chart below, which shows a pretty clear trend.

Source: Infomine.com market data

The price of zinc has been responding to the closure of large zinc mines and the general shortage of supply in the market. This included the closure of the large Century zinc in Australia due to depletion. Since smelters do not deplete the way mineral resources do, the smelting capacity available now has to compete for available zinc concentrate, lowering the cost of smelting even as the price of zinc has increased.

There are two silver linings to this. The first is that the higher price of zinc should spur exploration and development of new sources, which should eventually increase the supply. This includes an expansion by parent company Glencore in Australia. Of course, some of the large mines that closed were Glencore mines that supported the price, but it is good to see that they are not moving away from the commodity. Additionally, the company holds a large amount of finished zinc metal in inventory, which appreciates dollar for dollar with the price of zinc, making it a more valuable asset as the price of zinc has risen.

Forecast for Future Earnings

Under the current nearly expired agreement, the company is receiving $0.41 per lb as a processing fee. This is above the market rates for this service, so I will forecast their earnings assuming they earn market smelting rates on a go forward basis. While there is no public market for zinc smelting services, the company has competitors that are publicly traded. The most comparable of these is Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) which is a large zinc smelter that also has mining operations. They have published a chart showing the spot price of zinc smelting.

Source: Nyrstar Q3 Presentation

Given that a DMT (dry metric ton) is equal to 2204 pounds, Nyrstar's most recently reported $103 USD/DMT is equivalent to $0.047 USD per lb of zinc, or $0.062 CAD per lb.

Based on the company's reported zinc production in Q3 and the contractual processing fee, they received $61 MM in processing fees in Q3. At the lower market rate of $0.062 per lb, they could expect to receive only $9.3 MM for the same services going forward. However, under market terms the company can expect to receive "free metal" under its processing agreements as smelters generally pay for only 85% of the zinc contained in concentrate, which Noranda has recently been recovering 98%. At the current price of $2,814 per metric ton, that adds another $25.3 MM in revenue. That is still a total reduction in revenue of $26.4 MM from the most recent quarter. That implies the company will be able to cover its production costs but not its general and administrative costs at the current market rates, which were just under $6 MM in the most recent quarter.

That being said, the company is in a more cost advantaged geographic position than the Nyrstar smelters which should improve their ability to contract at profitable levels, and they should be able to secure term contracts for some of their needs based on the benchmark prices, which are higher than the spot prices. The company has been publishing its estimate of EBITDA based on the spot and benchmark prices in its recent MD&As. The company estimated EBITDA for the most recent three quarters would have been $2 MM at spot prices, or $35 MM at benchmark prices for smelting.

Benchmark prices for term smelting contracts are generally higher because they assure miners of operational continuity and allow shipping and other services to be procured in advance. Assuming the company runs a half contractual half spot slate would imply $18.5 MM in EBITDA for the three quarters, or $24.7 MM on an annual basis. I believe these estimates are likely conservative as Glencore has no incentive to get the units to trade higher given they may want to purchase the company at a discount price. A 5X EBITDA multiple is likely conservative, suggesting the operations are worth $123.7 MM.

Additionally, the company's current assets exceed total liabilities by $64 MM. Given that a significant portion of these current assets are zinc metal, and the price of zinc is up over 20% since the date of the most recent financials, I think it is reasonable to assume the current assets offset the debt position.

Conversion of subordinate units

Aside from the end of the processing agreement, the major corporate event in 2017 is the ability for Glencore to convert its ordinary units to preferred units, which will eliminate their subordination. Currently, the 25% of the company owned by Glencore receives no distribution in any month where the distribution is less than $0.0833. Thus, even were the company to be able to maintain its current payout under its new processing agreement, one-fourth of the funds distributed would go to Glencore, whereas Glencore is currently receiving no distribution at all.

Given the subordinated units are convertible on May 2nd, 2017, I will assume Glencore chooses to convert them and use the total share count for my valuation. That leaves the company with 49.989 MM shares outstanding, suggesting a value of $2.48 per share once the business is operating on the new agreement. Shareholders purchasing now also will receive three distributions from Q1 2017 earnings prior to the end of the contractual agreement, which should add $0.075 to the valuation. That suggests a fair value of $2.55 CAD per share, only slightly in excess of the current share price of $2.47. However, there is upside potential for the company from corporate actions.

Takeout Potential

The natural outcome here is probably for Glencore to purchase the smelter and integrate it into their other mining and smelting operations. In my opinion, it may make sense for Glencore to do so sooner rather than later as the valuation of the smelter is currently depressed due to the market conditions. It would probably be rational for the market to ascribe some value to the upside optionality from higher smelting prices, which I believe seems quite likely. However, I believe the uncertainty surrounding the end of the fixed term contract and Glencore's intentions are causing an offsetting discount to the price. Given that the current price is slightly below the value of the business at a low multiple in a cyclical trough, I strongly suspect that almost any surprises would add upside to the valuation.

Risks

There are a few salient risks here that are worth mentioning. One is that Glencore's intentions are unclear. While they own 25% of the company, all of its management is Glencore employees. Thus, there is a chance that Glencore could cause the company to process its own zinc concentrate at terms that are less than market prices. While there are independent trustees who should be monitoring these activities, it is a possibility.

The other major risks relate to the zinc market. While the price of metal has increased recently, most of the new smelting supply in recent years has been constructed in China. If their Chinese competitors decide to add new smelting capacity, especially if they are not primarily motivated by earning economic returns, there is the potential that smelting prices would be depressed for some time.

The final major risk relates to the potential for negative policy changes in Quebec. These could relate to either environmental regulations or to the price of electricity, both of which have the potential to be detrimental to the company. That being said, Quebec has a long history of having supportive government policy towards large industrial employers, which I believe helps to mitigate that risk.

Conclusion

Using conservative assumptions and current trough pricing for smelter returns, the company is worth approximately its current share price. However, there are multiple ways for the company to win, whether that is by new zinc supply coming on the market or through corporate actions by Glencore, which may be looking to consolidate at a market trough. The company is a quality operation on tidewater in an advantaged electricity market, which provides it with a sustainable competitive position. The company also has a very strong balance sheet with current assets exceeding all liabilities by a material amount, that provides downside protection to the valuation. In an upside case, I would suggest a 40% takeover premium would be reasonable, especially given that their corporate predecessor tried to take the fund private in 2010 at $3.90 per unit. They were rebuffed by the independent trustees at that time, which further suggests that the trustees are truly independent.

Assigning a 50% probability to my $2.55 going concern valuation and a 50% probability to a takeout at $3.46 (a 40% premium) suggests a target price of $3.00 CAD, or $2.28 USD.