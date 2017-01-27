Cheniere's Full Of Good News, But Timing Of Cash Flows Still Matters

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) is doubling its liquefied natural gas production capacity this year. The holdco and its partnership subsidiary Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) are already benefiting from increased demand for liquefied natural gas, a recovery in liquefied natural gas prices, and opportunities for higher netbacks. This is reflected in their stock prices. The S&P 500 was up 9.5% last year, but CQP common rose 10.5% and LNG common ran up 11.2%. And those were not the only components of the Cheniere securities complex to outperform. Cheniere Energy Partners Holdings, an intermediate subsidiary of LNG which controls CQP, advanced 28.6% in 2016.

See graph of LNG and CQP bond and stock prices below. Debt instruments within the Cheniere group of companies also increased in price and many of them outperformed their relative bond benchmarks. The LNG 4.25 Convertible Senior Notes '45 moved up 13.5% and the CQP 5.75 Senior Secured Notes '24 soared 23.3% versus 8.01% price improvement in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG). Fitch followed S&P's September upgrade last week when it moved its own rating on $10 billion of senior secured notes issued by CQP's subsidiary Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC to BBB-. While Moody's still has a junk rating on those securities (Ba1 since December), the upgrades by S&P and Fitch helped further increase prices for the senior secured notes as well as prices for the still junk-rated bonds elsewhere in the group's capital structure:

So much is going right for Cheniere's holdco, partnership, and the affiliated bond issuers within the group, that an attention-seeking analyst might be tempted to focus on what could go wrong and headline the report that way. My goal here is not to rain on anyone's parade but rather to fairly evaluate where the best opportunities lie within a greatly improving situation. The plan is to show which debt or equity instruments within Cheniere's capital structure are relatively rich or cheap and propose trade strategies investors can put to work within a complex whose valuation is generally going up. To get there, lets first review how Cheniere fits into the rapidly developing market for LNG. (Note: I will use the label Cheniere going forward with reference to the group as a whole, including the listed public entities, their subsidiaries and other entities under their control. I will use LNG primarily to refer to the product and use CEI to refer to the holdco Cheniere Energy Inc.).

Global LNG Capacity. Liquefied natural gas is a product of natural gas consisting primarily of methane (CH 4 ) that is in liquid form at near atmospheric pressure. This year, global operational LNG capacity should reach 294.9 million tons per annum (or mtpa). Qatar and Australia are the biggest producers with 26% and 20%, respectively of total operational capacity. But potential supply is increasing. Australia is expected to be number one by 2020. Here's the anomaly. Russia, the largest producer of natural gas, only owns 3.3% of global LNG capacity and the US, despite the vaunted shale gas revolution here, accounts for just 8.2 mtpa or 2.8% of operational capacity. Part of the reason why large producers of natural gas don't necessarily supply that much LNG is that, historically, LNG was mostly produced by state-owned national oil companies (or NOCs). Unlike other producers, the NOCs were immune to shareholder concerns about margins but sensitive to raising national energy production levels. For example, in the year 2000, NOCs owned 54% of LNG capacity while major integrated oil producers controlled just 19%.

Over the next decade and a half, as LNG became attractively priced relative to crude oil, demand rose on average 6% per year (reaching 237.6 mtpa under contract last year). LNG capacity added during this period was brought on line by the major integrateds rather than the NOCs. Today, NOCs still account for 48% of LNG capacity, but integrated producers control 27%. European and Asian utilities provide about the same 10% to 11% of capacity but, notably, European utilities increased their portion while Asian utilities decreased their share of that figure.

The major integrateds competing for LNG market share are, in order of capacity: Shell ((RDS/A)) with a combined 45 mtpa of deliverable LNG post the acquisition of BG, followed by Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total SA (NYSE:TOT), and BP (NYSE:BP). Conoco (NYSE:COP) also competes in the segment. CVX, XOM, Inpex Corp of Japan (OTCPK:IPXHY), RDS/A, TOT, and Woodside Petroleum of Australia (OTCPK:WOPEY) all plan to add capacity. The integrateds focus on the upstream segment - extraction and liquefaction - which is more similar to what they do in finding and producing energy in the oil and gas space generally. The downstream segment - regasification and distribution - belongs to other energy companies and utilities. Regasification is largely done in Asia. Roughly 63% of the 647.1 mtpa of LNG re-gasified this year will be done by Asian utilities and another 25% by European utilities.

Global LNG Demand. Global demand for natural gas and LNG is growing because there are abundant and reliable sources and gas is an environmentally friendlier alternative to oil or coal. Wood Mackenzie forecasts that global demand for LNG will increase by 72%, from 245 mtpa in 2015, to 421 mtpa in 2025 while LNG produced by existing and new facilities already under construction will only be able to supply the market with 365 mtpa by 2025, resulting in a market need for an incremental 56 mtpa of LNG.

Japan remains the biggest global consumer of LNG - it accounts for 33% of the 260.11 mtpa on contract globally this year with most of its imports coming from Australia, Malaysia and Qatar. China, of course, has greatly increased consumption of LNG - it has contracted for 38 million tons this year, up 48% over 2016. That means China will buy 15% of 2017 production, followed by South Korea at 12%. The composition on the demand side is changing rapidly too. See graph below from Cheniere's most recent management presentation showing forecast increases in LNG demand by country. The chart shows that while demand is generally increasing world-wide, the mix of end customers is diversifying as new buyers from additional regions buy the product:

There is no single, international standard for pricing LNG although the relationships between the different methods are becoming more closely entwined. LNG export prices are based on index prices for Brent crude where there is no local natural gas price index or production. They move more in line with Brent crude oil prices than they do with natural gas prices. As the largest buyer, payments by Japan for LNG are a key metric - the Japanese have been paying $7.27 per mmbtu recently after seeing prices peak at $18.07 per mmbtu in July 2012 and bottom at $5.84 per mmbtu in June 2016.

See graph below of Japan LNG import prices, Brent crude, and Henry Hub natural gas prices. In the US, Europe and East Asia, areas which produce a significant volume of natural gas, LNG export pricing is based on natural gas price indices. The relationship between LNG prices and its feedstock natural gas is evolving. In these areas, it's not just a matter of price substitution between different energy sources (e.g., higher oil price = higher LNG price = higher natural gas price). Natural gas prices were once largely a domestic matter, based on how far the natural gas could be profitably transported by a local pipeline. Today, however, with a significant and increasing percentage of natural gas produced domestically is sold as LNG for international shipment. True, LNG volumes are still just a tenth of total natural gas production. And so far, all of it is produced on land, although technology exists for sea-based, floating production. But new technologies for insulating and cooling gas further reduce its cost so that LNG can be profitably shipped even greater distances across the globe. LNG is turning natural gas into a more global product as well:

LNG prices and margins in the U.S., Europe and Asia can vary greatly based on regional differences in pipeline location and capacity, shale gas production, geography, costs, and politics. But one of the more discernible effects can be traced to pricing LNG exports off different indices. North American producers use Henry Hub natural gas prices as their reference point while producers in other countries price their LNG contracts using Brent oil prices. US producers like Cheniere pricing their LNG exports at a mid-teens premium to Henry Hub natural gas. The foreign producers using Brent as their reference price their LNG at a low to mid-teens discount to Brent crude.

With Henry Hub natural gas prices trending lower lately and Brent crude prices trending higher, North American LNG is becoming more attractively priced relative to LNG sourced elsewhere. There is also room for netback upside if regasification costs and shipping costs decline. For example, in recent months Australian LNG producers exporting to Japan for an average netback of $6.20 per MMBtu (i.e., $6.8 gas price - 0.6 shipping cost per MMBtu). Trinidad LNG producers averaged $4.20 per MMBtu (i.e., $6.8 gas price - 1.8 shipping cost per MMBtu).

Back in the USA. The US is not at present one of the top exporters of LNG. However, the growth rate for US-produced LNG is higher than it is elsewhere. For example, it is estimated that the volume of US exports of LNG increased from 0.9 Bcm in 2012 to 4.8 Bcm at the end of 2016, up 5.3x during the latest five-year period. Trinidad is the closest competing high capacity North American exporter of LNG and its shipment volumes have actually declined during that period (from 19.9 Bcm to 15.1 Bcm) as US production has grown. (Trinidad's biggest export sales are into Chile, Argentina and the US, in that order).

See graph below of US net natural gas and LNG exports and forecasts from the Energy Information Agency. US-produced LNG is becoming a greater component of its total volume of exported gas. Per the graph, US exports of LNG are forecast to increase over the next 3 years toward 7 Bcf per day. And by 2020, LNG exports are expected to account for 5.7 Bcf per day. Much of the LNG exported by the US was previously sold to Latin American customers but this year, Asia will become the primary destination. Chubu Electric, Osaka Gas, and Tepco are now major US LNG buyers and Turkey, India and other countries located far outside the North American region are also increasingly important buyers of the product:

Cheniere. Cheniere operates within the global and regional framework for LNG supply and demand described above. It has significant growth opportunities. Even as it doubles its own production capabilities, Cheniere still competes against suppliers within the relatively smaller capacity North American region. At the same time, Cheniere was able to successfully sign contracts to sell its LNG to customers based in India (GAIL), Korea (KOGAS), Spain (Gas Natural Fenosa), and the UK (BG Gulf Coast, Centrica). Cheniere has become both a competitor and supplier of LNG to major integrateds (Shell, Total).

Getting a handle on the Cheniere group of companies requires looking at the constituent parts. See the organization chart below. This chart, taken from Cheniere's last annual report, shows how the key companies and subsidiaries within the group are related to each other, the internal and public equity ownership interests, and the acronyms used for each entity. Let's start at the top. Cheniere Energy Inc.(or CEI) is the public holding company with "LNG" as its ticker. As of FYE'15, CEI owned an 80.1% interest in publicly listed Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSEMKT:CQH). The public owned the other 19.9%. CQH in turn owns 55.9% of the third publicly traded entity, the master limited partnership Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP), as referenced above. The public owns 42.1% of CQP common, including a 29% partnership interest held by an affiliate of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX):

Cheniere tried to simplify this org chart when it proposed last September to buy out the 19.9% public holders of CQH that the Cheniere Energy Inc didn't already own. After several rounds of negotiation, CEI proposed swapping 0.54 LNG shares per CQH share but could not get the conflicts committee to agree to the transaction. After 6 weeks of fruitless discussions, it dropped the matter in December. Post termination of the CQH merger, CEI will just continue to receive CQH dividends. Its CQH position has since modestly increased to 82.6% (since CEI owns 191.4 million CQH shares, per the latest filing).

When the FY'16 10-K comes out in late February, the org chart will look very much the like the FY'15 version above. What neither chart tells you is the equity market values for the publicly traded companies within the group or how much debt is outstanding at any of the entities, publicly listed or otherwise. That's important to know and I'll provide that information in chart form a bit further down in this report. Let's first have a look at what the specific subsidiaries within the group actually do. That also matters. For this purpose, start at the bottom of the corporate org chart with those three wholly owned subsidiaries of CQP: Sabine Pass LNG LP, Sabine Liquefaction LLC, and Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline LP.

SPLNG, SPL and CTPL. Sabine Pass LNG (or SPLNG on the bottom left) owns and runs regasification facilities at a terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Louisiana near the Gulf Coast. The SPLNG terminal includes 5 LNG storage tanks (16.9 Bcfe capacity), 2 docks (which can handle vessels up to 266,000 cubic meters) and vaporizers (which can re-gasify up to 4.0 Bcf/d).

Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC (or SPL, the box second from the left at the bottom of the org chart) is building liquefaction capacity next to the SPLNG regasification facilities. The liquefaction "trains" being built are a series of refrigerant compressor loops used to cool natural gas into LNG. SPL is constructing five trains and developing a sixth train, each of which is expected to have a nominal production capacity of 4.5 mtpa of LNG.

Constructing these facilities requires long-term planning and they usually take 4 to 6 years to complete and put into service. See chart below. Cheniere began building Trains 1 and 2 in August 2012 and completed them in May and September 2016, respectively. Construction of Trains 3 and 4 began May 2013 and those were 91.8% completed by Q3'16 end, ahead of the contractual schedule. Train 3 commissioning began September 2016. Management expects Trains 3 to start exporting LNG this quarter and Train 4 to follow in Q3 of this year. That doubles Cheniere's capacity. Train 5 construction began June 2015 and as of Q3'16 it was 42.8% complete with its engineering, procurement, subcontract work and construction 90.8%, 62.0%, 41.9% and 4.6% complete, respectively. Management expects Train 5 to be completed in 2019. Train 6 is still under development but has the necessary regulatory approvals in place. Management expects to make a final investment decision (or FID) and begin Train 6 construction after it enters into an engineering, procurement, and construction contract, agrees to commercial arrangements for volume sales, and obtains adequate financing:

Constructing LNG trains is also expensive. SPL entered into lump sum turnkey contracts with Bechtel for the engineering, procurement and construction of SPL's Trains 1 through 5. Bechtel charges a lump sum for all work performed and generally bears project cost risk. Total expected capital costs for Trains 1 through 5 are between $12.5 billion and $13.5 billion before financing costs and between $17.0 billion and $18.0 billion after financing costs, including, in each case, estimated owner's costs and contingencies. Supplying natural gas to the LNG trains also requires advanced planning. SPL has secured up to 2,154.2 million mmbtu of natural gas feedstock through natural gas purchase agreements.

LNG is sold under long term contracts called sale and purchase agreements (called SPAs). SPL has in place 6 fixed-price, 20-year SPAs for a total 19.75 mtpa or at least 88% of Cheniere's expected total nominal production capacity for Trains 1 through 5. Under these SPAs, the customers buy LNG from SPL for a fixed fee plus 115% of Henry Hub per mmbtu of LNG. In certain circumstances, the customers can opt to cancel or suspend deliveries of LNG cargoes, but would still be required to pay the fixed fee with respect to the undelivered contracted volumes (i.e., these are take or pay contracts). A portion of the fixed fee is subject to an annual adjustment for inflation. The SPAs and contracted volumes under the SPAs are not tied to a specific train but the term of each SPA begins at the start of operations of a specified train. The third-party customers for Sabine Pass Liquefaction's LNG, their contracted amounts and SPA pricing are summarized in the table below:

SPL also has an SPA with Cheniere Marketing, LLC for up to 2.0 mtpa LNG produced but otherwise not already committed to third parties. The BG and Cheniere Marketing SPAs commenced at the start of Train 1 operations and the Gas Natural Fenosa SPA began with the start of Train 2 operations. The KOGAS and GAIL SPAs will commence with the start of Train 3 and Train 4 operations, respectively, and the Total and Centrica SPAs commence with the start of Train 5 operations. The fixed fee portion to be paid by the third-party SPA customers is $2.9 billion annually for Trains 1 through 5. These fixed fees equal $411 million, $564 million, $650 million, $648 million and $588 million for each of Trains 1 through 5, respectively.

SPL is not yet seeing direct competition with respect to Trains 1 through 5 although it most likely will when the agreements eventually expire. However, Train 6 production is not yet contracted out and Cheniere is separately developing a natural gas liquefaction facility near Corpus Christi, Texas that has already signed 8 other fixed-price, 20-year third-party SPAs for the sale of LNG from that facility. Cheniere might enter into additional SPAs that also might not include SPL's Train 6 production.

Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline LP (or CTPL, third box from left at bottom of the org chart) owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the SPLNG terminal with large interstate pipelines, including pipelines managed by Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America, Transcontinental Gas Pipeline (Transco), Tennessee Gas Pipeline, Florida Gas Transmission Company, Bridgeline Holdings, L.P., Texas Eastern Gas Transmission (or TETCO), and Trunkline Gas Co. The pipeline gives Cheniere access to northeast, Midwest, southeast, and mid-Atlantic markets. CTPL filed an extension and expansion project with the FERC to increase deliveries to Sabine Pass to up to 3.0 Bcf/d.

Cheniere Redux. Let's take a second look at the Cheniere org chart, but this time we'll focus on the critical subsidiaries which have issued public debt or equity outstanding and take a look at their credit metrics and equity valuations. In the revised chart below, Cheniere Energy Inc (or CEI) is still at the top where the holdco has directly issued $1.7 billion of convertible debt. There's $11.2 billion market value of equity at that level. (This chart deconsolidates the debt - I am excluding at each parent the debt that resides at subsidiaries that would otherwise be consolidated on to the parent balance sheet). Moving down the left side, CEI presently owns 82.6% of intermediate subsidiary Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH) has not issued debt. CQH has a $5.4 billion equity market valuation. When the parent isn't trying to acquire it, CQH derives its equity value from its 55.9% limited partner interest in the public partnership CQP. That stake reflects CQH's ownership of 11.5 million CQP common shares, 135.4 million subordinated units of CQP, and the potential dilution from conversion of 45.3 million CQP Class B units into CQP common stock:

Moving further down the left side, Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) has $450 million of first lien secured delayed draw term loans due 2020 that are outstanding (plus other debt which is available but not outstanding. The CQP L+225 1L DD TL '20 are BB rated by S&P and quoted around 99.125, where they provide a fixed income equivalent yield of 4.08%. The most significant chunk of outstanding debt anywhere within the entire Cheniere complex right now is the $11.1 billion of first lien senior secured debt at the Sabine Pass Liquefaction subsidiary of CQP. The $11 billion principal amount of SPL first lien senior secured notes outstanding at SPL is larger than all the outstanding debt otherwise resident everywhere else on the org chart combined. For now, at least. The SPL first lien senior secured notes mature between 2021 and 2027, have coupons trading from 5% to 6.25%, trade at premiums ranging from 105.25 to 112.00, and yields ranging from 3.50% to 4.50. At the SPL "project level" leverage is just 1.5x, which is why these notes are rated Ba1/BBB- and likely to become fully investment grade.

As of Q3'16 end CQP had just shy of $14.0 billion consolidated debt and its equity presently sports a $10.2 billion valuation. That equity valuation is highly sensitive to credit metrics at SPL as the debt at that level is secured by all the assets which generate the cash flow slated for paying distributions on the CQP common. On January 20 th, CQP declared a $0.425 cash quarterly partnership distribution per common unit ($1.70 annualized), a partnership distribution that's been level since July 2007 and which provides a 5.56% dividend yield. Note that the dividend yield is about 1% higher than what the SPL noteholders receive. And there's a key difference. The SPL noteholders' coupon payments will not be going higher. The CQP common unit distributions will be going higher. Effectively, CQH common stock is a long-term call option on SPL-generated distributable cash flow. And CQH's equity value in turn is derivative of CQP's sensitivity to SPL's cash flow generation.

The CEI holdco valuation is dependent on success at SPL too, but it also relies on cash flow success elsewhere within the Cheniere complex. Back to the top of the org chart. CEI has 100% direct and indirect ownership of the subsidiaries shown below it on the right. The holdco equity value will be affected by Cheniere's progress in setting up additional liquefaction facilities (trains) in Corpus Christi, Texas (also called the CCL Project). There is public debt on that side of the chart, but not public equity.

The intermediate subsidiary on the right side, Cheniere Energy CCH Holdco II, has $1 billion 11% Convertible Senior Notes due '25 outstanding. Those are convertible, at the option of that subsidiary, into shares of Cheniere Energy Inc's common stock on or after the later of (NYSE:A) March 1, 2020, and (NYSE:B) the substantial completion of Train 2 of the liquefaction facilities under construction near Corpus Christi, if CEI's total market capitalization at that time is not less than $10 billion. The 11% converts are held by the intermediate subsidiary and are not publicly traded. There is no quoted price or yield.

CEI's indirect subsidiary Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings LLC, has $3.1 billion of publicly traded debt. That indirect subsidiary is not public but its first lien senior secured high yield notes trade publicly using the corporate bond ticker CHCOCH. Both the CHCOCH 7 Senior Secured 1L Notes '24 and CHCOCH 5.875 Senior Secured 1L Notes '25 are rated Ba3/BB- and trade at premiums to par where they yield about 5.0%.

And how is the Corpus Christi liquefaction project going…? See chart below. Cheniere is developing up to five trains there, each with an expected nominal production capacity of 4.5 mtpa of LNG. The Corpus Christi trains are in various stages of construction and development: construction on Trains 1 and 2 began May 2015, and those were 43% complete at Q3'16 end. Engineering, procurement and construction were 99.3%, 59.0% and 14.4% complete, respectively. Management expect Trains 1 and 2 to be completed in 2019. Train 3 is under development, with regulatory approvals in place. The SPAs in place so far are for 0.8 mtpa of LNG volumes that commence with Train 3:

Additionally, Cheniere is developing Trains 4 and 5 adjacent to the Corpus Christi trains already under construction and has initiated the regulatory approval process. Per the chart below, CEI management expects that once it has 7 trains up and running (5 at SPL and 2 at CCL), the holdco will have $2.1 billion of EBITDA and $1.6 billion of free cash flow:

CEI has two other projects which it is also funding. These look promising but should push out timing and size of free cash flow at the holdco. The first of CEI's projects contemplates development of a mid-scale liquefaction plant which would use smaller, electric drive modular trains to produce up to 9.5 mtpa of LNG. Cheniere awarded a front-end engineering and design (or FEED) contract to KBR, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) for this project. (A FEED is basic engineering which comes after the conceptual design or feasibility study for a project and it focuses on the technical requirements as well as rough investment cost for the project. A FEED usually take about a year to complete for this size project). The second project would develop a Midcontinent Supply Header Interstate Pipeline (or MIDSHIP) to connect natural gas from the Anadarko Basin to the Gulf Coast. MIDSHIP would create up to 1.4 Bcf/d of capacity and ease gas supply for both Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi. Cheniere expects to file applications with regulators this year and start construction in 2018 once it has a construction contract, commercial agreements and financing in place:

CEI common does not pay dividends to shareholders and its stock has been running up with each announcement from CQP of increased volumes out of Sabine Pass (e.g., deliveries averaged 2 Bcf/d over the past week versus December's average 1.5 Bcf/d). In addition, CEI's likely future construction and intended borrowing make the CEI common stock higher risk than owning either CQH or CQP. In addition, once you consolidate the CEI holdco debt with its subsidiaries' obligations you are looking at $20.8 billion of debt and cash flows that will just be turning positive this quarter only because CQP was already EBITDA positive for much of last year. Consensus EBITDA estimates for CEI in FY'17, FY'18 and FY'19 are $1.5 billion, $2.2 billion, and $3.3 billion, respectively. However, CEI will still run -$1 billion negative cash flow this year due to continuing capex spend for completion of trains at SPL and CCL, even without consideration of additional capex spend on its two other projects. Fortunately, per the graph below, the earliest any of the Cheniere group's outstanding long term debt matures if 2020:

CQP's financial position and most recent credit metrics are quite different from CEI's, even before it completes Trains 3 and 4 this year. See CQP Summary Financial Information table below. CQP's Adjusted EBITDA turned positive before Train 1 commenced full operations in May 2016. SPL's contracted capacity revenues are expected to exceed $1.0 billion in FY'17, $2.0 billion in FY'18 and $2.4 billion in FY'19. This translates to consensus estimates for CQP's EBITDA in FY'17, FY'18, and FY'19 of $1.4 billion, $2.2 billon, and $2.5 billion, respectively. The implication is that CQP's Adjusted EBITDA will cover interest 1.75x this year (using an estimated $800 million of interest expense for the full year) even before Train 5 comes on line. Unlike the holdco, CQP is expected to be free cash flow positive this year as Trains 3 and 4 come on line. The consensus forecast calls for $957 million of free cash flow in FY'17. The potential issue for CQP is that CEI management may be more inclined to arrange SPAs for trains being built in Corpus Christi than for Train 6 underway in Sabine Pass, depending on the impact of financing costs from each project.

Trade Ideas. It seems clear that Cheniere and its constituent subsidiaries are headed for more good times as LNG moves from 10% of gas sales to 15% of gas sales over the next decade. But that doesn't mean each of its components is in the same financial condition and carries the same risk or, at least, not at the same points in time. The different stages of train development at SPL and CCL and the new projects contemplated by CEI remove that link. In addition, convertibility features with certain subsidiary securities change the potential value to shareholders at the different entities.

In situations where risk remains high and borrowing is likely to increase that risk, it makes sense to trade up in a capital structure to get closer to assets and create a better claim should things go wrong. This is true even with generally improving operating and market conditions. It is this type of situation that debt and equity investors in CEI are facing. The better trade is out of the CEI common and into the CEI Convertible Senior Notes. In particular, I'd opt for the long-tenor CEI 4¼ Senior Notes due '45 which last traded at 68.25 where they yield 6.80%. The conversion ratio is 7.227 and the conversion price is 138.38. With the CEI common trading at $49.50 per share, that's a 32.5% conversion premium. But with CEI common not paying a dividend, at least you are getting paid to wait. The CEI 4⅞ Convertible Senior PIKs due '21 are quoted around 100.625 where they would have a 4.82% yield. The conversion ratio is 10.6792 and the conversion price is 93.64. With the CEI stock trading at $49.50, that's a 92.4% premium. And it's not a good trade.

In situations where the trend is positive, the risk is declining and leverage is also on the way down, it makes sense to trade toward or into equity within a capital structure. That is the situation for investors in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. Better to own the CQP equity with a 5.65% dividend yield that should soon go up with higher distributable cash flow from Trains 3 and 4, than the CQP senior secured notes at investment grade yields between 3.5% and 4.5%. Moreover, the CQP 1 st lien senior secured notes are exposed to greater damage from any further increases in the general level of interest rates, particularly the longer tenors. For example, the CQP 5 Senior Secured Notes due '27 are now trading at 105.25 where they yield 4.33% and have a +196 Z-spread. Compare that to Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) 5.5 Senior Secured Notes due '27 which are BB rated and provide an additional 70 basis points in yield and Z-spread.

The CHCOCH bonds should be upgraded from junk status once the trains at Corpus Christi come on line in 2019. That's a bit of a distance away and, in any event, the CHCOCH 1 st lien senior secured notes trade around 5.0% which is between 50 basis points and 100 basis points wide to where the CQP 1 st lien senior secured notes are priced. For example, the CHCOCH 5⅞ Senior Secured Notes '25 are priced at 106 where they yield 4.97% and have a +271 Z-spread. The CQP 5⅝ 1 st Lien Senior Secured Notes due '25 which are trading at 108.88 yield 4.28% and a +200 Z-spread. I would want more potential upside to own those CHCOCH 5⅞ Senior Secured Notes '25 two years before seeing an upgrade to investment grade rating. There's too much exposure to interest rate risk in the interim.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.