These Oil And Gas Stocks Are Trending Higher

The outlook for oil and gas companies is positive for 2017 as compared to the past two and a half years. OPEC and a few non-OPEC members agreed to cut production to achieve a better supply/demand balance to support the price of oil. Recently, OPEC stated that it achieved over 80% compliance for the production cuts.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy and Industry, Khalid Al-Falih, said he hoped all countries will reach full compliance with the deal next month and that the supply of oil will reach normal levels by mid-2017. With a better supply/demand balance, the price of oil is likely to stabilize, making production attractive for oil and gas related companies.

The EIA expects the price of WTI oil to average $52/barrel in 2017. This price will allow most oil and gas companies to operate profitably this year.

The price of natural gas also looks positive. The EIA expects natural gas prices to average $3.55/MMBtu in 2017 vs. 2016's average of $2.51MMBtu. This will give the oil and gas companies a further boost as they earn more for the production of natural gas.

This article highlights three oil and gas companies that are trading in an upward trending channel. I think the stocks will continue to trend higher as the price of oil remains attractive for their operations for the foreseeable future. These companies are all expected to be profitable in 2017 after experiencing losses from the recent oil supply glut.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is an oil and gas company with operations in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company is the number one producer of oil and number three producer of natural gas in New Mexico. Concho operates over 5,700 wells with estimated proved reserves of 623 MMBoe. Concho's produces about 1.4 million barrels of oil per day.

Concho increased the amount of wells that it drills horizontally since 2011, which significantly improved well productivity. Concho is increasing the use of multi-well pads to 70% of their program in 2017 over 50% in 2016. The increased productivity is driving costs down, putting the company in a better position for profitability. Concho is expected to turn a profit in 2017 after experiencing a loss in 2016. This is likely to drive the stock higher.

Concho is trading with a forward EV/EBITDA of 12.6 based on 2017 expected EBITDA of $1.78 billion. This is higher than large-cap competitor; CNOOC Limited's (NYSE:CEO) forward EV/EBITDA of 4.24. CEO is trading at a bargain valuation, but Concho is not. So, that may limit the stock's gains a bit.

However, with earnings expected to go from negative last year to positive in 2017, the stock can still increase by double-digits in my opinion. Analysts have an average one-year price target of $161 for CXO. This would represent an approximate 16% gain. The stock's upward trend is likely to continue as positive earnings are reported this year.

Canadian Natural Resources

If you are looking for a stock with a lower valuation, consider Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ). CNQ is trading with a forward EV/EBITDA of 7.8. Competitors Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are trading higher with forward EV/EBITDA ratios of 8.3 and 8.7 respectively. CNQ's low valuation is likely to give the stock more room to run higher than CXO in my opinion.

CNQ is expected to turn its loss from 2015 and 2016 into positive earnings in 2017. This transformation due to the more positive operating environment for oil companies will allow the stock to continue its bullish trend higher. Analysts have an average one-year target price of $49 for the stock (about 24% higher than the current price).

Since CNQ is expected to be profitable in 2017, the company also expects to increase its free cash flow. This will strengthen the balance sheet and provide more money for future dividend increases. CNQ's dividend yields about 2.5%.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) operates in the Red River, Anadarko Woodford and Bakken areas. The company has a plan to operate 20 drilling rigs in 2017 (one more than in 2016). Continental just announced a 2017 capital budget of $1.95 billion that will be used to accelerate production growth in the second half of the year. The company expects its current production capacity to support an annual growth rate of 20% from 2018 through 2020 at a WTI crude oil price of $60 to $65 per barrel. Therefore, Continental looks positive for the long-term.

Continental looks fairly valued with a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.2 based on 2017 expected EBITDA. CNQ, APC and DVN are trading lower than Continental (actual figures under the Canadian Natural Resources section). However, there are other large caps such as EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) that are trading higher with forward EV/EBITDA ratios of 12.4 and 13.2 respectively. So, Continental is in the middle ground for a fair valuation.

Analysts have an average one-year price target of $112 for the stock, which would be an approximate 8% gain. I think the stock can do better than that if oil prices remain in the $50s or higher this year. I think it would be reasonable for the stock to gain 10% to 15% as the company turns its losses from 2016 into positive earnings in 2017.

Conclusion

The outlook for oil and gas stocks depends on the stability of oil and gas prices. I think price stability is likely for at least 2017, especially since OPEC already achieved 80% compliance for production cuts. The cuts are taking the supply glut out of the market, thus supporting the price of oil. I think this is what OPEC wants to achieve so that they can a good balance on how much they can earn. Therefore, I think OPEC will decide to extend to cuts at its meeting on May 25, 2017. That will keep the bullishness going for the oil and gas stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.