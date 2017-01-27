How Trump Can Hurt Bank Of America: How To Prepare

Trump can disrupt this if his stance toward China provokes financial difficulties there, which would increase the chances of geopolitical strife.

No question, U.S. banks have benefited from Trump's election victory on the basis of improved interest rate expectations and to a lesser extent growth prospects.

Here is the chart of sell side consensus EPS forecasts for full year 2017 for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), which has been something of a poster child for the Trump effect.

In early 2016 BAC and its peer group faced strong deflationary impulses in the form of the Chinese slowdown, oil price dive and strong USD. The early part of the chart above represents the impact on BAC of the delays this situation caused in expectations for Fed hikes. The higher rate expectations were restored after October: China was recovering slowly, oil had a better outlook and then Trump won the Presidency on a pro-growth and inflation agenda.

As we've seen in the U.S. bank 4Q result season, which is now entering its later stages, domestically focused banks have enjoyed stronger NIM from just one rate hike in December 2015 and the slow and low growth rate of the U.S. economy. Trump is yet to come. What can possibly go wrong?

Actually, Trump is what can go wrong.

Trump is well aware that a strong dollar can hamper manufacturing industry and undermine whatever action he takes to support U.S. producers. He has already spoken of the strong USD as a problem. One view I found interesting in this respect was expressed by Martin Wolf, writing in the Financial Times. Since this article might be behind a pay wall I will also supply the quote:

"Again, these people [Trump and his advisors] believe trade policy determines the trade deficit. To a first approximation, this is not so, because the trade (and current account) balances reflect differences between income and spending. Assume imposition of an across-the-board-tariff. Purchases of foreign exchange will fall and the exchange rate will appreciate, until exports fall and imports rise enough to return the deficit to where it started. Protection then just helps some businesses at the expense of others."

The strong USD of course is a natural result of Trump's agenda because a pro-wage inflation stance, deficit driven growth and tariff-oriented trade strategy are all dollar supportive given the weaker inflation picture in other major economies. It's just that this will tend to increase the trade deficit and not narrow it, while Trump seems to regard the trade deficit as evidence of some kind of national failure on the part of the U.S.

It's possible of course that the strong dollar in itself might delay rate hikes if it impacts manufacturing data in due course especially as job gains slow in the U.S. as a consequence of full employment.

But the dollar is less of a problem in an isolated context than if we consider it in relation to China. With China fighting hard to retain control of its capital account on the back of a huge policy stimulus and immense industrial overcapacity, the chances of a financial crisis occurring there are increasing. The somewhat bellicose language of Rex Tillerson during his confirmation hearing and Trump's overall signaling towards China and the presence of Peter Navarro in the trade advisory team all point to a confrontation sooner rather than later between the new U.S. administration and the Chinese regime under Xi Jinping.

It's important to recognize that Trump's protectionism, while worrying for investors at the rhetorical level, has certain points that are reasonable. Opposite China, these concern the desire to open up the Chinese market for U.S. output, particularly in services, and the general complaint that China does not grant evenness in terms of trade is fair. Europe has had its own complaints about China, mostly concerning dumping of the result of its subsidized over production, for some time.

Any pressure on its bilateral trade surplus with the U.S. though will make China's task of managing its currency reserves harder and can rebound on Trump either via more rapid deprecation (to the say the least) of the CNY not to mention the likely political response of China to an inability to sudden financing constraints opposite its over capacity sectors which it has tended to see as supporting social stability. Since China is not a democracy, the leadership would probably try to distract the population with a wave of patriotic fervor orchestrated by state dominated media by means of ratcheting up geopolitical tension, for example in the South China sea. This would be similar to the way that Vladimir Putin has used nationalism to distract the Russian electorate.

If such circumstances were to come about, it is difficult to see the Fed hiking on the currently assumed timescale and it would be likely that consensus EPS expectations for the bank sector would once again adjust downwards.

Sure, in BAC there are offsets, such as its cost cutting and operating leverage targets, while the Trump agenda of tax cuts could also provide support to forecasts which largely do not price tax cuts in as yet. Still, investors should make no mistake: a non-linear ramp in China's problems combined with a diplomatic standoff would be bad for U.S. Banks.

Positioning

The positioning that suggests itself within financials are to emphasize U.S. focused financials rather than EM exposed multinationals in terms of long bank exposure, and to short Chinese banks, which are stretched ever more thinly in terms of exposure to a collapse of the intercompany financing chains they support. If it is hard to gain short exposure to Chinese stocks directly (Hong Kong listings are very liquid and should be accessible) then a simple iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) short would do the job. I also continue to like long SPX, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) positions against MXEF short positions.

