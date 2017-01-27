The Most Expensive Stock In The Market Is...

Image credit

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is one of the most overvalued stocks in this entire market. The company's horrendous performance over many years at this point has gone unnoticed by investors and shares are at multi-year highs despite mountains of evidence that they shouldn't be. Euphoria over infrastructure projects promised by the new administration has Caterpillar flying but this seems like a very crowded speculation trade rather than one based upon improving fundamentals. Q4 results and the outlook for this year corroborate that point of view and CAT looks more like a short here than it has in a long time.

The bear case on Caterpillar is very simple; this company continues to struggle to get even close to maintaining its former levels of revenue, let alone grow them. CAT has so many problems that despite its enormous efforts to cut costs in the past couple of years, its profits continue to fall off a cliff. In addition, given the areas of focus in its businesses, economic conditions around the world preclude any sort of turnaround anytime soon. These things aren't new as CAT has been terrible for some time, but with the stock at $97, they are of greater importance. The valuation here is absolutely unbelievable and I dare say CAT is the most expensive stock in this market.

Revenue was down 13% in Q4 yet again because as I said, CAT doesn't even have a reasonable shot at flat revenue these days. The story was largely the same as it has been; management said weak economic conditions are to blame for terrible results. And that's 100% true; the problem is that nobody seems to care. All of its segments continue to post enormous losses in revenue quarter after quarter, year after year, and Q4 was no different. The "best" performer among the group was the Construction business and its revenue fell 8% during the quarter. In fact, if you look at the press release, there are very few positive numbers anywhere; there's just nothing to like.

Reports like this one have become a way of life for CAT as it continues to report dreadful equipment sales with double digit declines just how it does business these days. New equipment sales continue to fall into a bottomless abyss and while cost savings and part sales are picking up some of the slack, double digit revenue declines year after year after year are too much for any business to overcome. And with the weakness being so broad-based, CAT has nowhere to hide. Every single business is awful and with no end in sight, the "Concerns" section of the press release is pretty meaty.

The variety and depth of these issues is astounding considering just how far this stock has rallied and I simply don't think investors are paying attention to any of this. The stock price has built in so much growth that there is no way to reconcile the two. Either you believe these concerns or you ignore them and right now, the latter is far more prevalent than the former. That's not something I'm willing to assume given the years of poor performance.

Guidance was weak (shocking!) at $2.90 for this year. That's well below the $3.04 analysts were looking for and it is yet another reason this stock is too expensive. Expense cuts have been tremendously effective and I've given credit to CAT in the past for its efforts. I'll do it again here as I've rarely seen a company slash capacity and costs as well as CAT has and that is the only reason its earnings haven't completely been decimated. But we are still seeing year after year of declines and the reasons for the declines - tough market conditions - aren't going away any time soon for any of its businesses. The disconnect between the very obvious evidence of its performance and the stock's price action are absolutely staggering and it can't end well for longs.

The stock is going for 33.5 times its 2017 guidance, a level I can't even begin to comprehend. The point at which CAT is supposed to produce flat sales continues to get pushed out and is now at least 2019. That has continued to happen and as I've said before, there's only so much any business can cut. At some point, it needs higher revenue. Also keep in mind the years of terrible performance and the fact that we are going to see at least two more years of revenue declines and then consider the 33.5 times this year's earnings. It's unbelievable and I simply can't understand anyone wanting to pay $97 for this stock. Or $87. Or $77.

That is why I'm aggressively shorting CAT here; the valuation is beyond out of hand and the euphoria around the potential for infrastructure spending is well past overdone. The stock is pricing in a great deal more than what CAT can reasonably be expected to produce and that is the opportunity. The stock has almost doubled in a straight line over the past year and this sort of thing cannot persist. I am shocked CAT has gone as high as it has and I think this is going to be perhaps the best short in the market for 2017.

