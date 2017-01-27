Gold Is Dead

Gold is a dead asset - and will continue to be dead for years to come.

We are in a secular bear market for gold (and other hard assets) which began in February 2013 - please see our previous article on hard and soft asset secular markets for an historical perspective.

Any rally in the price of gold should be considered a short-term cyclical bounce in a long-term secular downturn.

The most recent bounce in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) ended on January 25, 2016. For those who were LONG, SELL and lock in your profits. For those who are willing, time to go SHORT. I outline my reasons for this bearish stance below.

Rising US Dollar

A rising US dollar is to gold what kryptonite is to Superman.

As the chart above shows gold began its incredible climb in April 2002, after the US Dollar Index stalled at 120 in January 2002. The US dollar then began an 12-year decline which ended in September 2014. With the US dollar now in a long-term bullish trend, gold is doomed to drop lower and lower in price.

Gold Has No Intrinsic Value

Other than the value that humans ascribe to it, the shiny metal has no intrinsic value. Historically, gold has been used as a currency and a store of value because it does not corrode. But that was centuries ago. In the digital age, gold is no longer relevant as a monetary holder of value. Today wealth is stored as bits and bytes - when was the last time you had more than $1,000 cash in your pocket? It's all plastic and code and passwords. New currencies such as bitcoin are much more attuned to the needs of our digital age, and will eventually replace gold as a hedge against political and economic uncertainty.

Central Banks Will Liquidate gold Reserves

It no longer makes any sense for modern nation states to sit on mountains of gold like Smaug the dragon. The value of a nation's currency is no longer based on the amount of the shiny metal that it has stored in underground vaults, so what is the point of keeping it?

If the United States were to sell its hoard of 8,311 metric tonnes of gold it would receive around $313 billion in cash at today's spot price (enough to build a wall around the entire circumference of the country!). That is $300 billion just sitting in dark cold cellars doing nothing. And the value of these gold reserves will drop in value over time as the price of gold drops - global gold reserves can now be classified as long-term depreciating assets.

When central banks awaken to the folly of sitting on all of these shiny yellow bricks (and incurring the associated storage and security costs!) they will start to liquidate, and when all that gold hits the markets, even more downward pressure will be placed on the price of the shiny metal. The Washington Agreement signed in 1999 is an international agreement that limits the amount of gold that the signing central banks can sell to 400 tonnes per year - but as they say, agreements are only worth the paper they're written on. Once the selling starts, it will be race to the bottom.

Some argue that this will never happen. But it has already begun. In 1965 Canada had 1,023 tonnes of gold in reserve, which would place it eighth on the global reserve list today, ahead of Switzerland and Japan. But in February 2016 the Bank of Canada reported that Canada sold its last ounce of gold (officially the Bank of Canada still holds 77 ounces of gold in gold coins). That's right, the nation has ZERO gold reserves. And did its currency collapse? No. Did the standard of living for its citizens decline? No. Did other countries refuse to trade with Canada? No. Nothing changed. gold is irrelevant to the financial strength and stability of the modern nation state.

Technical Snapshot

Gold is in a well-defined downtrend on both the daily and weekly price charts.

The daily chart of gold shows that the yellow metal topped out in August 2016 at $1,370 and has been in a downtrend since that top. The recent bounce which began in December 2016 ended yesterday with a daily close below the daily uptrend trendline. From here we see a drop back down to $1,130 over the next three months.

Today we will buy the GLD 21APR17 115 put options which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our SHORT trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $115.00.

For those who are LONG gold we recommend you SELL to avoid any further price decline.

The weekly price chart above shows gold topping out in August 2011. Even though gold rallied in the first eight months of 2016 it did not come close to breaking the weekly downtrend line which began in 2011. We see gold dropping to $700 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Conclusion

Gold is in a secular bear market. All rallies should be faded. The opportunity for trading profits over the next few years will be to the downside. Enjoy the ride!

Note: We have been bearish on gold since 2011. Please see our SeekingAlpha article Gold on the Verge of a Major Collapse which was published on October 20, 2011 when gold was trading at $1,644 per ounce - yesterday the yellow metal closed at $1,189.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.