Williams Companies: Not Moving Past The Activist Pressure

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is off some 12% in just a couple of months. This comes as the company once again disappoints shareholders with a secondary offering. The move is an attempt to finance the capital expenditure budget.

Beyond that, the dividend yield is a mere 2.7% - subpar to what you'll find with other MLPs. Yet, Williams Companies aggressively cut its dividend last year to help preserve cash - cash that it reinvested in Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ).

Williams Companies will have to find new ways to get its share price back up toward the $50 trading rage we saw in 2015. The answer might still lie with merging with WPZ. WPZ offers the superior distribution at 8.1%, one that appears rather solid and stable given Williams Companies' backing.

Keith Meister and his Corvex Management lost a battle with management and the board last year, taking its stake to below 5% shortly after. However, Meister has alluded to waging a battle in other ways. Williams Companies owns just around 2.5%/ However, it is Corvex's second largest holding and making up about a tenth of the fund's portfolio. Yet, Corvex has been relatively quiet for some time. Possibly, as Williams Companies' shares have risen 60% in the last year.

Rather than betting on Williams Companies, the better play in this complex might just be WPZ. The MLP offers the higher distribution and has the implicit backing of its general partner Williams Companies. As well, in due time, we could see Williams Companies return as an acquirer of WPZ. Something that was in the works before the Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) buyout saga soiled those plans.

Plus, the fact that Williams Companies continues to dilute shareholders with capital raises is a red flag. As well, since Williams Companies is betting on WPZ, so why shouldn't investors? Williams Companies has even gone as far as to give up its distribution rights from WPZ. They've given up nearly a billion dollars in annual cash flow for more units of WPZ. With this, Williams Companies is no longer as appealing to investors and that should mean fresh investor capital to flow to WPZ.