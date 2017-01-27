QAT: Up 27% In 12 months

This is the seventeenth in a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine Qatar from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the chart below shows.

One notices from the list the following items:

Latin American countries head the list; what are they doing right? Euroland countries are lagging in the list. Only three "developed" countries are near the top of the list. The U.S. is green and showing promise, though far down the list. Why?

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

Qatar

Since the start of this series of articles, Qatar has risen from twenty-ninth to eighteenth place. Qatar is moving up the chart and shows a 27% growth rate over the last twelve months.

One can find the iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

Fitch provides the following independent review of Qatar budget with the critical eyes of a rating agency:

BMI View: Qatar's fiscal situation will improve from 2017 as gains in hydrocarbon prices boost revenues, and the government co continues to diversify its sources of income. The government will maintain its efforts to increase its revenue base and to rationalize spending but will avoid cutting welfare benefits for Qatari citizens, amid strong financial buffers and willingness to avoid popular discontent.

We expect fiscal pressures on Qatar to ease from 2017, as modest gains in hydrocarbon prices result in a recovery in revenues and as the government's diversification efforts start to pay off. We forecast the budget deficit to come in at 2.4% of GDP in 2017, compared with 5.2% in 2016. As Qatar continues to issue debt to finance its deficit, avoiding drawing down on reserves to mitigate liquidity pressures on the economy, we see public debt peaking at 53.2% of GDP in 2016 before gradually declining the following years.

The recovery in oil prices in 2017 will have a positive impact on Qatar's public finances. Hydrocarbons accounted for around 60% of total government revenues before the slump in oil prices since late 2014. With our Oil and Gas team expecting Brent prices to average USD55.0 per barrel (/bbl) in 2017, up from USD45.5/bbl in 2016, government revenues will return to positive territory.

(Source: Fitch)

The world bank makes the following summary of the government fiscal position going forward:

The fiscal and external positions have deteriorated despite some measures to rein in spending. After a decade of comfortable surpluses, the fiscal balance has been deteriorating (from a surplus of 17.1 % of GDP in 2014 to an estimated surplus of 0.4 % of GDP in 2015) due to falling oil and gas prices and revenues. The current account balance has shrunk from a large surplus (23.6 % of GDP in 2014) to an estimated deficit of 0.8 % of GDP in 2015.

The government is tightening fiscal policy, with the announced 2016 budget showing a decline in both current and capital spending, and a resulting in a total budget of QAR202.5 billion compared to QAR218.4 billion in 2015. However, the investment commitments for the FIFA World Cup 2022, and its plan to diversify the economy have limited its ability to reduce capital spending. The government is starting to remove subsidies and has raised fuel prices by 30 % in January. Further, it is developing new revenue sources, including through planning for the implementation of a value added tax with other GCC countries.

(Source: World Bank)

The government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the government sector has been draining the private sector since 2002 and this reached a peak in 2014. As Fitch and the World Bank note the government budget has now moved into deficit and therefore a more supportive policy setting for the private sector. This is good news for the stock market, but bad news for Fitch's sovereign bond holders.

One hopes that the government does not introduce the value-added tax. Such a tax on consumption and the regulatory burden it places on business would be a big backward step. This could just be subtle propaganda from the World Bank pushing out of date neo-liberal finance policies. Let us hope so. Why would a sovereign government that is the source of its currency unit need to drain money out of the private sector when it has an infinite supply of the currency unit? Only in rare times of aggregate demand outstripping physical economic capacity to produce would this be necessary.

External Sector

Qatar has positive foreign trade position. This can be seen in the chart below.

The chart shows that the balance of trade is a net add to the private sector. After reaching a peak in 2013, the net add to the private sector from external trade has been in decline to the present day.

The decline in the value of the trade surplus mirrors the decline in the world oil price one of Qatar's key exports. Volumes remain much the same. However, the unit price has fallen resulting in lower revenues overall.

When the oil price rises, Qatar can expect to return to a larger export surplus and further net add to the private sector. Here there is potential for future gains. We joke about discovering oil in the back yard and becoming instantly rich, well Qatar has that.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the flow situation.

The chart indicates that net inflows are adding to the private sector for the first time in decades. Outflows peaked in 2012, when the oil price suddenly fell, flows steadied and have now turned positive.

The current account overall is negative as the chart below shows.

One notes that the account is sharply down from its 2012/13 oil price high days and has turned negative for the first time since a minor deficit in 2009 at the bottom of the GFC stock market plunge.

One positive thing is that the deficit appears to be narrowing year on year and could well return to surplus as the price of oil recovers to former levels.

Oil prices are cyclical like all commodities, and because Qatar's fortunes are so closely tied to oil, its fortunes will rise and fall closely with the price of oil. With the oil price now recovering from multi-decade lows one could say that the situation for Qatar can only get better and after having weathered this storm with an overall net add to the current account it can only get stronger going forward. This strength will find positive expression in the local stock market.

Foreign direct investment is shown in the chart below.

Flows tend to be balanced in the long term with outflows matching inflows. The near-term trend is for positive though flat inflows. This shows that foreign investors find Qatar a worthy place to invest capital and make a profit and is a vote of confidence in the continued prosperity of the land.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained, for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

Qatar is a buy and is on the move right now.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector and plans to keep on doing so in the face of falling external revenues in a counter-cyclical public policy move. After years of draining the private sector, the government sector is now moving to an expansionary setting whereby it is net adding to the private sector.

The 2022 world cup preparations will ensure that the net spending continues. Arab people have a better grasp of money and finance than the "developed" western economies and are not obsessed with national debt or the large or small role of government.

This is very proactive and shows a government management team that know what they are doing. This is in stark contrast to many "developed" economy governments that have relied on contractionary austerity policies as a solution to the great recession. Their austerity policies have worked to slow the recovery from the great recession by draining the private sector of funds and so lowering aggregate demand further. A move that is akin to a person trying to gain weight by eating less.

The external trade sector is a net add to the private sector even in these times of lower oil prices. This sector has strong upside potential when the oil price rises with world demand once the "developed" world has woken from its self-imposed neo-liberal economic austerity coma.

Positive foreign direct investment flows show that business people overseas see Qatar as a good place to invest their money to make a profit and are continuing to do so. This is a vote of confidence in the prospects of Qatar.

One can gain access to investment in Qatar through the following ETFs:

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF

QATAR INVESTMENT Fund1 (OTC:QATAF)

Qatar Investment Fund Plc (QIF)

Some of the ETFs are denominated in USD which protects one from currency risk and preserves overall returns.

In the next article, we will take a look at Austria the first of the Euro lands to come to our attention and now moving up the leaderboard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.