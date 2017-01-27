Could This Be Bill Ackman's New Position?

I take a stab at guessing what this new position might be.

While they gave no information on one of the positions, they did give some hints for the smaller one.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square noted that they have taken a couple new, undisclosed positions during the last few months.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) released their Annual Update Presentation on Thursday, presenting investors with a high level review of their performance for the year, as well as some analysis on each of their positions. While much of the presentation rehashed old information, I was intrigued by Ackman's partial disclosure of a couple new positions in the funds.

While the company gave no hints for the larger 9% position which they are probably continuing to accumulate, they did provide some information on the 2nd position, which is already up 22%. As I reviewed the slide, all of the points matched up well with a company I've been researching myself over the past month or so, whose stock has been moving up the whole time (much to my chagrin).

(Page 83 of PSH presentation)

So what is the company?

My best guess is that this company is none other than French conglomerate Bollore (OTCPK:BOIVF), which trades as BOL on the Paris exchange. While there are probably others that fit as well, Bollore checks all of the boxes.

High quality business that generates predictable, recurring cash flow

Bollore is a holding company engaged in a multitude of businesses, including transportation and logistics assets, solid state batteries, a 20%+ ownership stake in European media giant Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), and various communication related investments.

While the other parts of the business are more exciting, the logistics assets provide the predictable, recurring cashflows. Specifically, the company operates a series of ports across many African countries. These ports all have concessions from the various governments, providing low risk and growing cash-flows as trade expands across the continent.

Global business with best-in-class management team

As noted, Bollore has assets across Africa, Europe, and even the US. The company is led by a top level capital allocator, CEO Vincent Bollore. Barron's Magazine recently highlighted the fact that Bollore has delivered outstanding returns for shareholders over the past two decades, 16.8% annually. This blew our favorite capital allocator, Warren Buffett's, return of 10.6% out of the water (although of course Buffett's long term record can't be beat).

Cyclical and macro concerns have resulted in buying opportunity

Notwithstanding its long term success, Bollore's share price had been down 40% over the past couple years due to revenue and profit declines as a result of oil price reductions, as well as continued losses on the company's battery technology division. Europe has also been experiencing low to negative growth since the financial crisis.

However, it's possible that things are turning around in France, as the country might soon elect a pro business President. This, in addition to Bollore's prime position in Africa, leads to the conclusion that the long term can only be described as bright. The company's cheap valuation is further enhanced by the fact that its convoluted ownership structure results in the fact that it owns over 40% of its own shares.

Ackman's position is already up 22%

BOIVF data by YCharts

Bollore dropped to as low as $3.00 per share in early November, but has been on a tear since, up to above $4.10. Assuming Pershing Square built up the position over October and November, its easy to see how the company might have an average cost of about $3.35-3.40, which would result in a 22% gain thus far.

Conclusion

While the chances are low that Bollore is actually the undisclosed company, it was interesting to see how well the company checked each of the main points made by Pershing Square. I'm annoyed that it has moved up steadily since I came across it in late December, as I didn't have a chance to complete my due diligence until recently.

I believe this company is the real deal, but I'm hoping it will retrace a bit while some of my existing positions finish playing out.

