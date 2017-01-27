Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

The EIA reported a -119 Bcf draw figure yesterday, which was 1 Bcf higher than our forecast of -118 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate a draw around -91 Bcf for the week ending Jan. 27.

US natural gas supplies were weak all week. US natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) production barely averaged 70 Bcf/d and Canadian gas imports averaged 4.7 Bcf/d. Total US gas supplies for this week were 74.8 Bcf/d.

US natural gas demand also was weak this week with heating demand averaging much less than the previous week on the back of warmer than normal temperatures. Power burn also was affected this week with coal replacement and wind taking some market share away. Total natural gas demand this week averaged 88 Bcf/d.

Physical flow model continues to show higher implied storage draws than the weather demand model, and the difference is attributed to the structural deficit we are currently seeing in the market. However, market participants should be aware of the bearish absolute storage draw. If we get a storage draw around -91 Bcf, it would be compared to -169 Bcf last year and -166 Bcf for the five-year average.

