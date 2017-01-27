Is Qualcomm A Value Buy?

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported earnings Wednesday that had mixed results. On a positive note, the company had an 8% increase in 3G and 4G device shipments, which boosts its licensing division. Yet, revenue came in at $5.99 billion compared to the $6.12 billion consensus estimate. Overall, not bad results but certainly not great. However, this earnings report is taking a backseat to the huge news involving one of its biggest clients, Apple (NASDAQ: APPL).

Earlier this week, Apple came out with a statement that they were suing Qualcomm for $1 billion charging the chip making behemoth of charging royalties for technology that they have nothing to do with. Interestingly, this lawsuit comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed one against Qualcomm for unfair patent licensing. In addition to these initial lawsuits, Apple filed two more suits against Qualcomm in China. Apple has also claimed that Qualcomm is withholding close to $1 billion in payments because they are retaliating for Apple working with law enforcement agencies that were investigating them. Apple argues that this type of behavior has been going on for years and that it was time to take a stand.

Qualcomm has come out swinging calling the claims "baseless" and has reiterated that they will continue to be a good partner for Apple. Nevertheless, the strong response from the company has done little to comfort investors. Since this news has broke, Qualcomm shares have fallen dramatically down around 15%. Naturally, this type of fall brings out the value investors hoping to lock up some shares at a significant discount. However, I feel that investors should hesitate to buy in to Qualcomm right now.

This news is obviously troublesome for Qualcomm but I believe that the lawsuit is just the tip of the iceberg and that more significant negative news could potentially be coming for Qualcomm. I agree with what Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Ragson said after hearing of this news. She claims that "AAPL is attempting a direct assault on Qualcomm's basic licensing business model, attacking the 'essential' nature of their IP, and directly targeting QCOM's device-level royalty model." As it stands right now, Qualcomm is able to take up to a 4% royalty fee for every iPhone that is sold.

An interesting thing that needs to be considered is that Apple brought on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) as a second supplier of mobile chips for the iPhone 7. This fact alone makes me a little uneasy about the future relationship between these two. Apple may decide that enough is enough and could potentially switch to getting most of their chips from elsewhere (i.e., Intel). This line of thinking may be too negative, however it's clear that these two companies are not happy with each other. If they do end up continuing to work together, I wouldn't be surprised if Qualcomm's royalty fee is reduced to satisfy Apple. This may not seem too severe at first but the truth is that it would be an incredibly huge hit for Qualcomm, where almost a third of all its revenue comes from high-margin licenses ($1.8 billion). Within this third, Apple and Samsung make up about 40% of that licensing revenue (Around $720 million). So, if Apple was to reduce its relationship with Qualcomm, it's safe to say that Qualcomm's licensing revenue would fall by hundreds of millions of dollars. This would in turn have significant effects on future EPS outlooks and, most likely, result in a lower stock price.

It will be interesting to see whether the two end up coming to a settlement in order to prevent this strained relationship from getting worse. If Qualcomm was to make a deal, it would most likely have to be a pretty high figure, perhaps in the upper hundred millions, to satisfy the $1 billion+ that Apple is demanding currently. However, it's difficult to speculate on potential settlement numbers currently until more news breaks.

In a non-Apple side note that also makes me a little uneasy on investing in Qualcomm is the ever-growing list of complications surrounding the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors(NASDAQ: NXPI). Last year Qualcomm agreed to pay $40 billion for the company, which would be the largest deal ever within the semiconductor industry. This deal has seen an increase in regulatory hurdles due to the fact that the deal needs to be approved in the countries that Qualcomm is currently under investigation.

To summarize, Qualcomm has dropped close to 15% this week due to the legal trouble in and out of the United States. Clearly APPL is frustrated with Qualcomm's royalty model and, given the potential impact on Qualcomm's licensing revenue, I don't suggest buying until it becomes more clear what will happen in these lawsuits. Additionally, the NXP Semiconductors deal has been under scrutiny which could cause further headaches for investors down the line if anything goes wrong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.