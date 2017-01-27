Weyerhaeuser Could Benefit Greatly From Further Timber Demands

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), is the 800th pound Gorilla when it comes to timber REITs. Smaller competitors like Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL), Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) are a lot smaller especially after the merger of Weyerhaeuser with Plum Creek. The main investment thesis written about Weyerhaeuser however is also applicable to them.

Weyerhaeuser manages 13M acres of timberlands and is arguably the best run company in its sector because of its focus on operational efficiency. Plus additional synergies from the acquisition with Plum Creek can potentially further increase their margins.

Timber Prices

Timber prices have fallen more than 50% from its peak because of oversupply. This oversupply was created because of multiple factors but one of the main reasons is that additional supply was brought back online when prices recovered after the financial crisis.

Source: USDA Forest Product Laboratory

The collapse of the housing market created oversupply of timber which lead to trees not being cut which put downward pressure on the price when companies decided to start chopping again. At current prices however its unlikely that timber will continue to drop much further and now could be a good time to start investing for a recovery.

Housing

While housing has been recovering slowly it is easy to see from the graph that it is still well below what would be assumed to be the normal level. The assumption that the housing market therefore is still in recovery and nowhere near booming levels seems to be justified. This is positive for Timber companies since more building activity in the U.S. will increase the demand for their products and will help the industry to get rid of the current situation of oversupply

Real estate, energy and natural resources

The benefit of owning large swats of land is that you have some positive optionality. New technologies enable companies to drill for oil or natural resources are found which can be mined for a profit. Land in a country with a growing population has the additional benefit that at some point in time parts of your timberlands can be used for more productive uses like real estate development or wind energy. In the case of Weyerhaeuser it has teamed up with Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to deliver a premium to the Net Present Value the land has as timberland. An expanding economy needs more room to grow and allows Timber companies to have an additional stream of income.

Source: Weyerheauser investor presentation

Infrastructure

Infrastructure was a major theme during the presidential election and it seems reasonable to assume that the U.S. needs additional spending on infrastructure. This will benefit timber since it is a building material and demand for timber will increase when the government wants to spend more on infrastructure.

Source: Weyerheauser investor presentation

Risks

To compensate for weak domestic demand timber manufacturers have started to export more of their product abroad. Especially export to China from the West Coast have risen dramatically after the financial crisis.

Source: Weyerheauser investor presentation

With the infrastructure spending in China at a very high level and the dollar strengthening against all major currencies a decline in exports of timber could be a risk to primarily the production on the West Coast but could have pricing consequences for the rest of the country as well.

Conclusion

The prices of timber are currently relatively low and timber REITs like Weyerhaeuser could benefit from higher demand through higher housing starts and new infrastructure expenditures. At current prices Weyerhaeuser trades at a high P/E ratio of 45. The company however could benefit greatly from an expected increase in the demand for its timber and with a dividend of 4% patient investors are paid to wait for higher prices and additional synergies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.