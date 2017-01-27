MB Financial's (MBFI) CEO Mitchell Feiger on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 27, 2017, 11:00 ET

Executives

Mitchell Feiger - President & CEO

John Francoeur - Chief Accounting Officer

Randall Conte - EVP, COO

Mark Hoppe - President & CEO, MB Financial Bank

Analysts

Michael Young - SunTrust

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O'Neill

Chris McGratty - KBW

Nathan Race - Piper Jaffray

Kevin Reevey - DA Davidson

Jason Oetting - JPMorgan

Brian Martin - FIG Partner

Mitchell Feiger

Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Ineda. Thank you for joining us today. I'll begin our report to you this morning. Randy will follow with a more detailed review of our financial results and provide you with added insight into our performance then we will be happy to take your questions.

So, admittedly, it's not easy to see because of a number of moving parts. The fourth quarter, as I'll explain to you and Randy will explain to you, we think was a good one for MB. I was quite pleased with it. It's easy to see, however, that 2016 was a good year for MB and that's where I want to start. I want to start on the year. I'll get to the fourth quarter in a few minutes.

I think it's important, particularly when thinking about our Company, to step back occasionally and review if the plans and the strategies that we've outlined for you are working. We remain committed to building a bank with lower risk and better return than peers and we have several strategies for that. The first is, we want to have a balance sheet with superior profitability and lower risk. So, to us that means a high return on average assets, a better than peer net interest margin, control of credit risk and a fantastic low-cost stable deposit base. Great banks have great deposit basis.

In 2016, our return on average assets was 1.03% and our operating ROA was 1.13%. In 2015, by comparison, our ROA was 1.07% and our operating ROA was 1.09%. We think those numbers are strong numbers and rank well relative to peers. By the way, please see our press release for a complete explanation of operating earnings and operating ROA. Generally, operating earnings and operating ROA exclude noncore items.

Our net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, was a solid 3.52%, only four basis points less than in 2015. Including accretion on acquired loans, in our net interest margin makes the number higher, but it's not sustainable without additional acquisitions, so we focus on NIM excluding acquired loan accretion. I think that performance was especially good in 2016 given the significant downward margin pressure all year from compressed credit spreads. By 2015, credit costs were extremely low in 2016. Net charge-offs were only nine basis points, by comparison.

Net charge-offs were four basis points in 2015; excellent performance by any standard. In addition, nonperforming loans and potential problem loans were at low levels throughout both years. Loan growth, excluding acquired American Chartered Bancorp, in 2016 -- in other words, legacy MB loan growth only was excellent with total loans growing by almost $1.2 billion or 12.1% in the year.

Lastly, regarding our goal to develop a balance sheet with superior profitability and lower risk, our already very good deposit base continued to grow and improve. Our cost of funds in 2016 was only 28 basis points. At year end, non-interest-bearing deposits made up 46% of our deposits. I think this is an incredible achievement especially in the Chicago marketplace. No bank CEO knows for certain how their bank's deposit base will react to rising rates, but I like the idea of entering an increasing rate cycle with 46% non-interest-bearing deposits.

While total legacy loans, excluding -- I'm sorry, so total legacy deposits -- so excluding American Chartered deposits -- so total legacy deposits grew 3.2% in the year. Total legacy non-interest-bearing deposits grew 11% and zero interest deposits are the ones that matter most, so good deposit performance. All in all, I think we've done quite well building a balance sheet with superior profitability and lower risk in 2016.

Another one of our strategies for building a great Company is to diversify our profit and revenue sources and, in particular, increase the contribution of our fee businesses relative to our interest margin businesses. Again, I think we've done quite well in this area in 2016. We detail our most important fee initiatives for you in our earnings press releases in a table section we label Key Fee Initiatives.

Within fees, we have a fantastic leasing business with high returns on assets and capital. While our leasing segment earnings declined from around $25 million to around $21 million in 2016 it's important to keep in mind that 2015 was an incredible year for our leasing business so the comparison is somewhat difficult. Nevertheless, leasing was strong in both years. One other thing to consider, we made significant investments in our leasing business in 2016, particularly in sales and service staff and that should bear fruit in the years to come.

Our treasury management business is strong and very profitable. Treasury management fee revenues increased by almost 12% in the year. I'm very excited about what's happening in our growing prepaid and corporate credit card businesses. The reduction in debit card fees in 2015 caused by Durbin makes it hard to see, but adjusting for the Durbin impact in mid-2015, card revenues increased around 24% in 2016.

Also exciting, our capital markets in international banking fees grew to $13.3 million in 2016, an increase of 64% over the prior year and our mortgage segment net income grew from around $8 million to almost $19 million in the year. In total, core noninterest income was more than 40% of total revenues in the year. I don't think there are too many banks with over 40% non-interest revenues and 46% non-interest-bearing deposits. And in 2016, we successfully merged with an integrated American Chartered Bancorp continuing a stream of thoughtful mergers & acquisitions.

So wrapping up the year, fully diluted earnings per common share increased from $2.02 in 2015 to $2.13 in 2016. Those amounts include merger expenses and other noncore items area. Diluted operating earnings per common share which excludes those items, increased by 13.6% from $2.06 to $2.34; very strong performance in my opinion. All in all, I think 2016 was an excellent year for our Company.

All right, now turning to the fourth quarter, our core operating performance was very good, though admittedly, as I said, it's hard to see, mostly because of our merger with American Chartered in the middle of the third quarter. That means a couple of things and we tried to describe these in our press release for you. First, it means American Chartered's revenues and fees and loans and deposits are fully present in the fourth quarter but only partially present in the third, making it hard to understand balance sheet growth.

Second, it means that the bankers to came to MB from American Chartered were intensely focused on helping their clients get through our September systems conversion and the aftermath. They've done a great job at that, but, obviously, can't be as active prospecting in the market as they normally would be. This has happened with just about every bank merger we've done, including the previous one with Cole Taylor in 2014. In each merger we expect our new bankers to be out in the market for at least six months post merger, caring for their clients while those clients adapt to their new bank.

That means loans and deposits declined somewhat, mostly because we have the usual run off in loans and deposits but very little new business. This is exactly what happened with American Chartered and Cole Taylor, I might add. In both cases, the first couple of quarters were marked by little new business, but normal client attrition. The upside here is that when those bankers get back into the marketplace which they are now getting to do and have access to our larger set of products and services and higher lending limits, new business is strong.

We see this cycle is very normal and that's why for this quarter we've shown you in our press release how our loans and deposits performed with and without former American Chartered loans and deposits. So, what happened? Total loans, including American Chartered, but excluding purchased credit impaired loans, as we always do, grew 7.3% annualized in the quarter. So that's total loans including American Chartered. Total legacy loans, meaning without American Chartered and again excluding purchased credit impaired loans, increased 13.6% annualized; very strong performance.

For deposits, low-cost deposits declined by 4.3% annualized in the quarter. That includes American Chartered. Not a great result, but it reflects our decision to not match higher deposit rates demanded by a few larger depositors. Focusing on the more important noninterest deposit category, those deposits were unchanged in the quarter, in total, but legacy non-interest-bearing deposits grew by 6.5% annualized which is good performance and as expected.

So, our former American Chartered bankers were doing the right thing in helping their clients through the integration. The other MB bankers were in the market doing their thing, as usual, growing loans by 13.6% and non-interest-bearing deposits by 6.5%. And that leaves mortgage. Mortgage had a fantastic third quarter as the low interest rates drove high origination volumes and strong gain on sale margins.

The fourth quarter had good origination volumes and slightly lower gain on sale margins. However, very volatile interest rates around election time made hedging our mortgage servicing rights asset a challenge. Consequently, more servicing fees which include the effect of hedging, were low. Randy will give you more detail, but I think it's important to keep in mind that the relative net income contribution of mortgage to our Company as a whole is around 10%.

It's also worth noting that even though mortgage net income was much less than in the previous quarter, it was not far off from its expected net income run rate. I urge you to keep focused on mortgage annual profit expectations to avoid being deceived, that mortgage is better than it is when it of has a fantastic quarter like the third quarter or worse than it is when it has a soft quarter, like the fourth quarter.

In summary, strong legacy been performance, perhaps with the exception of mortgage and our American Chartered merger is tracking as expected. All right. Enough for me, I'll turn it over to Randy now.

Randall Conte

All right. Thanks, Mitch and good morning, everyone. So as Mitch pointed out, there are plenty of moving parts in our results again this quarter and we feel like that we've provided the details and tables necessary to understand our performance but there is still a lot going on and rather than just jumping into all the normal details that I typically do, I do too wanted to take a step back and simply point out the highlights of the quarter and then the year.

So here we go. For the quarter, we had legacy loan growth -- and just a side note, I use the word legacy today when I use -- when I do, I'm going to mean excluding American Chartered. So legacy loans, excluding purchased credit impaired loans, grew $360 million or 3.4% increase over Q3, nearly 3/4 of that growth is in our commercial business spread across various categories. ACB loans were down $134 million during the quarter which is in line with our model and our expectations and, quite frankly, our experience in the first quarter -- the first full quarter -- following an integration.

Typically during the quarter, after conversion, as Mitch pointed out, the bankers are more focused on getting themselves and the customers used to the bank's new processes which takes them out of the business development market more than anyone would like. Additionally, we had legacy DDA growth of $82 million in the quarter or 1.6% which includes an $80 million reduction in mortgage escrow balances during the quarter. Backing that out, DDA grew $162 million or 3.2% during the quarter.

Legacy low-cost deposit growth totaled $41 million and that includes the reduction in balances for several rate sensitive customers. As we continue to hold the line as best we can on our deposit pricing, American Chartered related low-cost deposits were also down. We investigated this and haven't seen any loss of clients as the majority of the decrease is due to normal client activity.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis grew $14.4 million during the quarter. Net interest margin also on a fully tax equivalent basis excluding all accretion, was 3.47% down three basis points from Q3 and in line with my guidance on our last call. And speaking to that, I expect our net interest margin to be flat with some upward possibilities in the first quarter of 2017. We had solid performance in our Banking segment were net income increased $6 million from third quarter to $44 million. Solid performance by our Leasing segment where net income increased $3 million to $6.8 million for the quarter due to increased noninterest income which, by the way, was the highest quarter in the last five for the Leasing segment and an improvement in credit quality. And we saw continued stable credit quality metrics in nearly every area reported.

The only negative in the quarter for legacy MB is in our mortgage segment which experienced, as Mitch pointed out and I agree, a fantastic Q3, but the highly volatile interest rate markets impacted our gain on sale margins, albeit only slightly, impacted our locked pipeline significantly and our servicing revenue which resulted in $1 million net income for the quarter. That $1 million result, given the volatility in the marketplace, is close to our expectations in a seasonally lower fourth quarter.

So while I'm on the point, let me tell you how we view our mortgage business. Remember last quarter when we quoted $10 million to $14 million in net income for the year for mortgage. Well, there is definitely seasonality in the $10 million to $14 million, lower fourth and first quarters with higher expectations in the spring and summer selling season; that's how we view it.

Moving on, other core noninterest income contributed solidly as lease financing revenue, commercial deposits and treasury management fees and capital markets and international banking service fees all grew compared to Q3. Operating earnings for the quarter were $49.9 million which is $0.59 per diluted share as compared to $0.63 last quarter on a smaller share base.

I looked at the operating earnings in the quarter as well and here's what I see when I looked at the core performance for the bank. So if you normalize for mortgage results in both quarters and back out the impact of ACB in both quarters, including the impact of any ACB related cost savings, the operating earnings for the core bank are up 3.5% in the quarter or 14% annualized. And speaking of ACB-related cost saves, as of 12/31, we've identified and implemented 85% of the $16.9 million cost savings commitments; $3 million of those costs saves are in our Q4 run rate. $600,000 of incremental costs saves will be picked up in the Q1 run rate with the remaining costs saves in place by the end of the third quarter of 2017. Overall, we're on target. On the noninterest expense side of things, we expect our expenses to be relatively flat in the first quarter of 2017.

Now, onto the year. Legacy loans again excluding purchased credit impaired loans grew $1.2 billion or 12.5%. That growth was split two-thirds to commercial, one-third to consumer as we experience solid loan growth in every desired category. Legacy DDA growth for the year was $510 million or 11%. Legacy low-cost deposit growth totaled $277 million or 2.8% and that again includes the reduction of balances for numerous rate sensitive customers.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis grew by approximately $54 million. Net interest margin, excluding all accretion and again on a fully tax equivalent basis, was down four basis points from last year. Our Banking segment net income increased $22 million over 2015 and the leasing segment net income was down $4.6 million compared to 2015, but Mitch already pointed out the fantastic 2015 as well as our investments in the sale leasing and MB Equipment Finance business development teams.

Credit quality metrics were all positive and for the year our mortgage banking segment did well with net income of nearly $19 million, up $11 million over 2015. Overall, lower interest rates earlier in the year drove higher margins on similar production compared to 2015 and, obviously, servicing income grew as well during the year. Other noninterest -- other core noninterest income contributed solidly throughout 2016 as commercial deposit and treasury management fees, trust and asset management fees, cards and capital markets and international banking service fees all contributed to that growth.

Operating earnings were $182.5 million in 2016, up $28.5 million over 2015 which is $2.34 per diluted share as compared to $2.06 per diluted share in 2015. Lastly, our core strategy is to have a portfolio of businesses that support and complement each other so that we can make a good return in all economic and rate environments. And this obviously starts with serving our commercial customers locally and nationally with a strong array of loan, deposit and treasury management products and services.

However, our group of fee businesses is equally important to the success of the franchise as we see from our results this year. Our annualized cash, operating return on average tangible common equity was 14.54% in Q4 and 14.31% for 2016. All right. Now that's enough for me. I'll turn the call back over to Mitch.

Mitchell Feiger

All right. Thanks, Randy. Anita, we'll be happy to take questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Michael Young with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

I wanted to start off on the mortgage business. Obviously you provided a lot of good color there and I appreciate it but the way to think about this is just year over year going from $19 million down to the $10 million to $14 million profitability contribution, so maybe a $0.03 to $0.06 EPS headwind headwind next year. Is that right?

Randall Conte

Yes, well, I'd back up, right? I would view it more like -- we had a very good year this year, given the favorable interest rate environment and I would remind people that going into 2016 we also experienced -- we thought we were going to experience the same headwinds, so we're in the mortgage business for the long haul. We look at it over the longer term and we expect $10 million to $14 million over that. If you do what you did and look at it from a $19 million versus $14 million, yes, we've got some headwinds and -- if you're going to view it that way, so --.

Michael Young

And then if volumes maybe fell more materially next year. I assume there is some cost-reduction opportunities to offset that or are you guys are still investing pretty heavily, so maybe not as much next year?

Randall Conte

In mortgage, right?

Michael Young

Right, just mortgage, yes.

Randall Conte

Yes, yes, sure. So we've already -- you are constantly looking at your costs in the mortgage business, but we've certainly made a lot of strides in 2016 to -- on that front and we've already implemented some initial cost savings at the end of 2016 and we're going to, obviously, closely monitor and adjust quickly in 2017 if volumes stay down for a sustainable period of time. And I use those words because you just -- we really do have to monitor it over a little bit longer period of time; I'm not talking about quarters, but interest rates move and all of a sudden volumes go back up.

So what we do have is refinements in our overall staffing models and how we attack the mortgage -- the staffing in the mortgage business. Obviously, in 2016 we had a lot of volume and we were at capacity and, like I said, we're closely monitoring and we've already executed against some initial cost savings at the end of last year.

Michael Young

Okay, maybe just switching gears to the leasing businesses. Mitch, I was just curious maybe to get your big picture thoughts on potential tax reform and any impact you see that could impact those businesses depending on which way things go.

Mitchell Feiger

I suppose it could impact tax driven leases somewhat, but most of our leasing business is driven by value added services where the tax component is only one piece of the value added puzzle. So, I suppose it could have some impact, but at the moment I don't think it's going to be much.

Michael Young

Okay and that might be offset by an infrastructure investment bill or something like that?

Mitchell Feiger

Well, if capital spending in the United States just generally goes up and just thinking about the broadest of marketplaces, when capital spending goes up, our leasing business improves.

Michael Young

Right.

Mitchell Feiger

So if the economy does better and people need equipment to meet sales demand and production demands, then our leasing business is going to do better.

Operator

Our next question is from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Brad Milsaps

Just wanted to follow-up on the expense questioning. I appreciate all the color around expenses in the first quarter, Randy and I know the efficiency ratio is probably a poor measure for your collective Company given all the fee income business, but just curious in the banking segment -- it's been -- its improved the last three quarters, down from 65% to about 61% in the fourth quarter. Anything in place in your mind, specifically on the expense side where you can drive that lower or is that more a function of greater revenue in the banking segment?

Randall Conte

In the banking segment? Yes, there's a few things that we've been -- we've gotten ahead of over the course of the last quarter and that will impact 2017 and beyond in the backing segment specifically. So I'll just speak to some fairly major contracts that we had and we renegotiated that should impact some things very positively. I also think that, as one example that should have an impact on the banking segment expense base.

Beyond that, I think we're focused on expenses in general across-the-board and I do think that as we continue to grow, we'll be able to leverage our expenses further. The other thing I would say is investment in technology which I think we've been speaking about for a while and we're starting to actually see some results. Where I expect this especially in the operational areas which is a lot of my areas, in particular, to really start to take advantage in 2017 and beyond as some automation that should hopefully reduce our expenses there.

Mitchell Feiger

Yes, I agree with everything Randy said, just to add on one more thing. The cost saves coming -- the remaining cost savings from American Chartered transaction will help the efficiency ratio as well.

Brad Milsaps

[Indiscernible] obviously those coming in. In your guidance around flat expense in the first quarter, is that more about -- obviously the cost savings are in there, but do you make some assumption too about mortgage expenses coming down? Just trying to get a sense of how much you are thinking about banking segment expenses growing in 2017?

Randall Conte

Yes, so I mean over the course of the year, we've had this conversation over the course of the last few days especially and the last couple weeks, but over the course of the year, I would say low single-digit type expense growth, so coming from a variety of -- from across the totality of the organization, let's say it that way and I think that gives you enough guidance as to what -- where we think it's going to go.

Brad Milsaps

No, that's helpful. And, Mitch, appreciate your comments around the level of DDA heading into higher rates. Just kind of curious how many rate increases we would need to see to start to see your margin move up? I know you've guided the potential for some upside in the first quarter, but beyond that, just wanted to hear what you guys were thinking in terms of the NIM as it relates to what might be going on with short term interest rates.

Randall Conte

Wow, so let me take -- this is Randy, let me take a whack at that and then certainly Mitch or anyone else can jump in. But, we're constantly modeling and looking at what's going to happen to our margin and all kinds of interest rate scenarios, as I'm sure you know and expect. And just to give you the same flavor I've given before, in an up 100 on the net interest side of the equation, that's worth, in our current models, probably $20 million to $25 million a year in an up 100 scenario. So, that gives you a little flavor. That's up from previous quarters, I might add quotes, just given the change in the interest rate environment.

Mitchell Feiger

Yes, I mean, look, we all run numbers and we've got giant computer models where we put in all kinds of assumptions on interest rates and credit spreads and depositor behavior, how they shift deposits in a rising rate environment from low cost accounts to high cost accounts and how many will leave the bank and how -- listen, this is really complex and I feel compelled to remind everyone that forecasting this stuff is really, really, really hard.

And, like I said in my prepared comments, I don't think anybody -- well, I don't think -- I'm certain nobody knows for sure how their NIM is going to react or their net interest income is going to react to rising rates. I think we generally feel comfortable with the direction that NIM and net interest income will go when rates rise but the magnitude is extremely hard to predict.

Just one way to think about it is, net interest income and the NIM is the difference between two very large numbers and there's so many inputs that go into those things. This is just a super challenge, but I like -- as I said, I like our position, I think we're positioned well for rising rates, but our goal is to be able to provide good returns in any rate environment and hopefully any economic environment as well. But that's it -- Randy gave you our very best forecasts, but tough to know for sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Chris McGratty with KBW. Please go ahead.

Chris McGratty

Maybe start with you, Randy, on the investment portfolio. It dipped as a proportion of the balance sheet below 20%. Understanding your comments about deposit trends in the quarter, how should we be thinking about roughly the $3 billion bond book from here? Is it going to make its way back to maybe 20% of assets, earning assets or what's the strategy going on there? Thanks.

Randall Conte

In the investment portfolio?

Chris McGratty

Yes.

Randall Conte

Yes, just want to make sure get the right -- make sure I answer the right question. Yes, you know, I think I've tried -- taking a step back, looking at our investment portfolio, we've done a really great job from our investments just looking at our historical performance. Dave and the team have really -- continue to perform in the upper quartile of performance when we do our comparisons to our peers, etc.

The problem is that in the environment that we've experienced over the past year, for sure, if you were just trending it out, you'd see -- you've seen our investments go down and down and down and we just haven't seen any, what I would call, compelling investments to be making to offset the natural runoff that's been occurring over the course of 2016. So, although we saw a couple things in -- late in the quarter that -- but this is not material type stuff right now in terms of where we think -- in terms of replacing the runoff, so there might be a couple of opportunities out there, but I don't expect our investments in the near term to grow substantially.

And, not only that, Chris, but as you look at our loan growth, we feel really good about our loan growth and it's done -- we've done really well from an overall growth perspective there and so that's been a good investment alternative for us as well.

Chris McGratty

Okay, so if we take your loan growth forecast, your earning asset growth will probably trail that just because of that dynamic; that's a fair assumption, right?

Randall Conte

Yes, I think so.

Chris McGratty

Okay, okay. In terms of -- maybe one more on the margin -- can you remind us the pool of accretion that's left. I think you may be in one of the tables and the timing you expect to realize that throughout the next couple years.

John Francoeur

This is John. There is a table in the release. I think at the end of 12/31 there's about $80 million left in our total discount. Of that, I think there is about $50 million that's accruable, so that will come -- most of it will come probably over the next couple years, but there will be a little bit of a tail on that toward the end.

Chris McGratty

Okay. okay, great. And then maybe if I could, one last one on the tax rate. Can you give us a little guidance on -- assuming no tax reform -- what should we be modeling for an effective? Thanks.

Randall Conte

We really haven't changed our philosophy on how to view our taxes and it's stayed pretty consistent over the course of the quarters. And as we look at the tax rates, even most recently, there's no change from our perspective; we really can't factor in all the talk about what's going to happen from a tax perspective at this point in time.

Obviously you know that, but no change from our previous and the only thing I would say is that we -- as we picked up American Chartered and the investments there, I think -- I believe we had a little bit more tax exempt investments and so that's going to -- you're going to see a little bit of a tick-up in the tax rate as a result of it. But you can go after at the same way we've historically gone after it, take the pretax income and back out the tax-exempt interest and go from there.

Operator

Our next question is from Nathan Race with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nathan Race

Question just as we enter the fourth quarter, was the amount of ACB related loan runoff what you expected to see or were there some larger credits that may have paid off over the course of the quarter that you weren't necessarily expecting?

Mark Hoppe

Nathan, this is Mark. This is exactly what we expect -- I think Mitch and Randy both made reference to it in their prepared remarks and we've got -- MB itself has quite a bit of history in this with all the acquisitions they've made and, in particular, what we saw happen in the first few quarters of the Cole Taylor acquisition and that we've seen so far with ACB is almost exactly what we expected.

Not to be redundant, but the RM -- we specifically talked to them about this and tell them their highest priority is to be with their clients, hold their clients hands because it goes -- disruption does happen when a client is subject to integration into a new Company as well as the RMs themselves, right? They've got different bosses, etcetera.

So we emphasize to them that their highest and best use certainly in the first few quarters is to hold the hands of their clients as much as they can and that's the priority. And so, obviously, what that means is it takes them pretty much out of the market of generating new business and so the reduction in loans was not surprising to us; we wish it wouldn't happen, but it just does.

There is amortization, etc. and things just happen. So, it's not a surprising thing to us and we spent a lot of time with those folks and we're really comfortable. We've picked up just a terrific, terrific group of new commercial bankers; we're really excited about that.

Mitchell Feiger

I just want to make one more comment on that. I agree with Mark and to make certain that was the case we took a pretty hard look at changes in American Chartered loan balances, focusing on the larger ones and what we saw was completely normal business activity. We saw a few clients get sold, we saw year end distributions, we saw loan pay downs, I mean all the regular stuff.

Nathan Race

Okay, got it. And then just staying on ACB for a moment, can you guys give us a sense where you guys think you are from a fee income product penetration standpoint in terms of maybe cross-selling MB's expanded products set across the commercial client base at ACB.

Mitchell Feiger

You mean as it relates to cross sales and that type of thing, Nathan?

Nathan Race

Yes and just in terms of layering on MB--

Mitchell Feiger

I think that's one of the things that sparked my remark as it relates to the type of professionals that have come along with this acquisition; they are very good salespeople. They really understand cross sale. They understand how important it is and they are very excited about our product set. In fact, we, within the last week or so, had an all hands on deck meeting with all of the relationship managers in the commercial bank and specifically the ACB ones with our product folks.

It was a terrific event; there was a lot of energy and they are so excited, they sold the product before, but almost all the product that they sold had to be bought for someone else and when you are selling product that you are -- that's coming from your own company, you feel much more comfortable with that, number one.

And number two, you know that if something goes wrong you can talk to somebody in your organization and it's going to get fixed quickly. So it gives the RMs a lot more confidence, so -- we're starting to see -- but it's really, really early for that, but we've clearly started to see a little bit of it, but boy, are we excited about the opportunities as they will come down the road.

Nathan Race

That's great to hear. And then just, Randy or John, I apologize if you already gave it to us, but can you give us the dollar amount of the fair value mark on the MSR in locks in the quarter?

Randall Conte

Yes, so let's talk -- this is Randy -- let's talk about that for a second. And that's not a number that I think we've typically quoted, but let me just break it down for you because I know that's been -- just looking at some of the comments that have come out from all of you earlier today, I know that's of [indiscernible] interest.

So if you take back -- let's just do it this way. Let's step back and look at our average servicing fee revenue, without any of that in there, right? Without any mark-to-market, without any amortization, without any of that volatility in it and if you look at that over the last four quarters, it's about $4.3 million on average a quarter. And specifically for the fourth quarter, it was $4 million. So that's the servicing revenue that we should just get because we're servicing the loan book -- servicing all the loans that we're servicing, the $19.3 billion worth of unpaid principal balance is out there.

All right, so then -- that's a very revealing number I think for a lot of folks on the phone and hopefully it will provide some good insights into our mortgage segment and servicing revenue in total. If you go a little further, what we have said is that we targeted 98% to 100% hedge effectiveness in the fourth quarter. So -- and, obviously we experienced very volatile interest rate markets in the fourth quarter with -- and if you put the numbers together, we had $4 million worth of servicing revenue without any mark-to-market and servicing revenues as reported are $3 million and we expected it to be 98% to 100% hedged in a rising interest rate environment.

So I think at that point we can all put the numbers together and say we would have more than likely expected more like -- if everything had worked exactly the way we would've hoped it would've worked and we had parallel shifts in the interest rates and we didn't have the spikes that happened in the interest rate environment so quickly as they did, surrounding the election, I would have expected our servicing revenue to approximate $6 million in the fourth quarter as opposed to the $3 million that we reported.

But, given that we did experience numerous nonparallel shifts and given the fact that over a very short period of time -- and we experienced higher amortizations, meaning more loans paid off during the quarter than we had projected, given the run up in interest rates, I feel like we actually performed very well on the hedging side and overall effectiveness in the fourth quarter. As you look back into the other quarters and you see different numbers, I think, obviously, we were on the other side of that and we benefited from those same dynamics that I just went through and explained. So -- hopefully that provides a lot of insight to everyone on the phone, because, like I said, I saw that a lot of you were commenting on mortgage servicing revenues this quarter.

Operator

Our next question is from Kevin Reevey with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Kevin Reevey

So, Randy, I was writing quickly and I didn't think I got -- I don't think I got all the numbers you were explaining, the percent of the cost savings you got from the American Chartered banking deal. So that was 85% of the $16.9 million; is that the number? Can you go from there kind of what you expect to get in the first quarter and what you got in the fourth quarter?

Randall Conte

Yes, so what I said was -- and happy to highlight it -- go over, because we want to make sure everyone is comfortable with this. Here, let's start at the top. We feel very comfortable that we're on target with accomplishing the cost savings that we highlight in when we announced the deal. That number was $16.9 million. I think we had said we would accomplish it over the course of two years, if memory serves me and I think we're going to be there for everyone -- for all intents and purposes by the end of the third quarter.

That's the tops of the trees type comments and now if you want me to get into the specifics, what I said was we identified and implemented 85% of the $16.9 million cost savings. As of the end of the year, right, as of 12/31, so in the quarter, if you will, $3 million of those cost saves are in our Q4 run rate. And then $600,000 more will be picked up in the first quarter, this quarter, of 2017 in our Q1 run rate. And the remaining will be picked up by the end of the third quarter. Does that help?

Kevin Reevey

And then, Mitch, as far as acquisitions, what's your appetite going into 2017? Are you still looking and if so, are you still focused on Chicago? Are you focused on some of your other markets that you're in?

Mitchell Feiger

Our view hasn't changed on acquisitions. We remain interested in acquiring other really good companies. If it's a depository, it's highly likely that it will be in the Chicago MSA. If it's not a depository, it can be anywhere in the United States. I continue to think that a non-depository acquisition is probably -- if we make an acquisition, it's probably more likely than a depository, simply because of the limited number of depository institutions in the Chicago marketplace of sufficient size to be interesting to us. It's just that the number of companies left in Chicago is getting smaller.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Jason Oetting with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jason Oetting

I think most of my questions have been answered at this point that I was just curious if you had any updates on the newer ABL business in Toronto. I know it's relatively small at this point, but any numbers you might be able to provide or thoughts on longer term outlook in Canada?

Mark Hoppe

Well, this is Mark; thanks for the question. I mean, yes, it's very early and it's similar to the offices that we have across the country where there are -- the office is a salesperson, but he is very experienced. Our asset-based lending people particularly, Mike Sharkey, know the individual, have known him for a long time. We're very excited about the fact that we're there, that we've got the opportunity up there. In an earlier life, Mike had a fairly substantial asset-based lending business when he was at another Company in Canada. So it's a known quantity to us, so we're excited about the opportunity, but it's very, very early.

Jason Oetting

Right. Are you expecting on adding more people up there or I guess broader in Canada?

Mark Hoppe

It certainly -- it all will depend upon the success and the growth and how where able to progress up there.

Jason Oetting

Okay, very good. Given the generally higher business sentiment postelection, can you guys give any thoughts on loan growth for 2017; I'm not sure that you normally do that, but would be curious to hear any thoughts.

Mitchell Feiger

Hasn't changed. I think we continue to target high -- mid -- high single digit loan growth.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Martin with FIG. Please go ahead.

Brian Martin

Say, maybe just one question on the provision reserving going forward. Obviously, MB had a really strong quarter on the loan side, American Chartered was down. Credit remains very strong. Then I guess, how are you guys -- I guess how are you thinking about the reserving next year and I guess just as kind of as that connects to American Chartered I think you guys said that they are out of the marketplace.

Now they are kind of getting back in, so I guess going back to that part about the American Chartered loan growth, just as it relates to 2017, do you expect more runoff as you get into the first quarter and then maybe it begin to progress second quarter end beyond or I guess do you think the runoff has largely been -- will be flattish from here and then just the pickup in growth. So just the reserve and then the American Chartered loan growth; some thoughts around that would be helpful.

Randall Conte

Sure, hey, Brian; it's Randy. So let's start in reverse and let's just go after the American Chartered loan growth. I mean what we were trying to say is everything that we've seen in the last quarter of the year is exactly consistent with what we modeled and expected and experienced with Cole Taylor most recently and other acquisitions prior to that.

So, exactly pointing out when and how much the loan growth will come is very difficult for us to do. But, if history were to repeat itself, you could certainly look back and see what's happened with the likes of Cole Taylor and, I don't know that it was exactly the first quarter of 2015 when growth started to happen but we certainly started to notice it later in that year. So if the same in the second, third quarters of -- I guess that would've been in 2015, yes, so in the same economic environment, if that's the situation there that we should -- or better economic environment, I wouldn't think that the timing would be much different, but I'm not ready to put a stake in anything better than that. I don't know if anyone else wants to chime in.

Mitchell Feiger

Yes, I just want -- one comment on that, so one of the reasons we really like the American Chartered business is it -- the bank operated and the bankers, most of them operated at the lower end of the middle market which we think is a fantastic place to be, particularly for gathering deposits. And so when you look at the contribution, if we can tease it out for you and I'm not sure we'll be able to tease it out for you in the future, because this thing get mixed up pretty good, but if we were to tease it out, I think success would be defined much more so around low-cost deposits, non-interest-bearing deposits, treasury management fees, things like that and loans.

In other words, being at the lower end of the middle-market, success is going to be more slanted to the deposit and funding side then you would find, say in an upper middle market commercial division, so what -- I don't know how it's going to turn out, but I encourage you to watch for that. In Taylor's case, closed the transaction third quarter; fourth quarter loans declined; first quarter loans were I think stable-ish and then in the second quarter, we saw pretty good growth and that growth has continued to this day. So, if it follows that pattern, I'll be very happy.

Randall Conte

This is Randy, back on the reserving, we're not -- obviously we've been benefited from outstanding credit quality metrics across-the-board for certainly this year and years prior. We recognize that we can't expect to experience that forever and that, too, shall change. But in terms of the way we approach our reserving and our provisioning and our review of loans and things of that nature, nothing's changed and, if anything, we're constantly going through the entire book trying to look at -- given the positive history that we've had over the short -- the most recent couple of years. We're just continuing to look at and scour the book to make sure that we're comfortable with where we're.

John Francoeur

And this is John. Just one other point I guess to make is, similar to the Taylor transaction, as the American Chartered loans continue to renew, there will be additional provision for those lines as well, so just keep that in mind.

Brian Martin

Yes, I mean I guess it seems like you would characterize this quarter as unusually low from a provision standpoint given how good the credit was and the fact that American Chartered actually had a decline as you guys broke out in the release. Is that fair to say, Randy?

Randall Conte

Yes.

Mitchell Feiger

It's Mitch, I think so, but I have to point out -- I consider our provision low for all of 2016 and all of 2015 and all of 2014. We can't forget, we're in an environment that's producing banks across the country, not just here, right, very low charge-off amounts, levels that are -- I think unsustainable; they are unsustainable.

Randall Conte

And that's what I was trying to say in my earlier comment as well.

Brian Martin

Okay and just as far as -- kind of going back to your comments about mortgage, given that range of what you think you're in it for the long haul, here is the range. When you look at credit being unsustainably low, is there a targeted range you guys think you should operate in over the long term on that credit -- on the charge-off front? What's a target range on that front if you guys could give any thoughts just as you think about longer term how to -- what MB should be able to sustain on the charge-off front.

Mitchell Feiger

My view is generally always less than 50 basis points. I'm thinking about on an annual basis but probably averaging more like 25 basis points.

Brian Martin

Okay and just as it relates to that, Mitch, anything that you're seeing in the market today on credit that at least tells you in the short term there is any change going on or is it -- obviously this quarter --.

Mitchell Feiger

No change.

Brian Martin

No change?

Mitchell Feiger

Yes, there's no change going on. People are still doing stupid things in the marketplace; that hasn't stopped. My big concern is that today when you have a problem loan -- this is true I for banks I think across the United States -- if you have a problem loan and you go to a borrower and say we need you to find another bank, because it's just not working for us, they can find another bank in a week and it doesn't seem to matter how poorly they are doing.

So the back door, the exit door has been wide open. That is for several years. It's not new and what worries me is if there is some change in the economy and the people who are making loans to those weaker borrowers, if they back away from the market, then what happens, right? And -- I don't know, but it worries me.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mitchell Feiger for any closing remarks.

Mitchell Feiger

All right. Thank you, everyone, for joining us this quarter. We look forward to speaking with you again in about three months. Bye.

