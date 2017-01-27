Carbo Ceramics Finally Reports A Sales Increase

Insiders are buying and institutions own 85% of the stock. So there is a very strong vote about the speculative future of the company.

A pattern of rising sales and new product introductions could prompt lenders to loosen the lending terms. The debt ratio is very conservative in many respects and reflects collapsing sales.

A boatload of new product introductions will require a lot of cash for success. So shareholders should not be alarmed to see the cash balance decline rate through the year.

More new products have made it from field testing to the market enabling the company to predict double digit sales growth this year.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) reported a sequential sales increase of 44% from the third quarter. While that is well short of the previous year sales, it represents the first step in a very long and speculative road to recovery. To further frustrate the bear case, the company reported a renewal of a contract with Haliburton (NYSE:HAL), and also stated during the conference call (click on the call to listen), that one of its customers was resuming Bakken activity. Therefore some ceramic sales to that customer would resume.

KRYPTOSPHERE® LD was successfully pumped into a high-profile, Liard formation well for its first application in Canada. This low density, high strength, and highly conductive proppant continues to gain interest and acceptance with both independent and major operators. Interest in KRYPTOSPHERE HD continues to grow, as another high-profile operator successfully deployed the high performing proppant in a deep well. KRYPTOSPHERE HD provides higher conductivity than conventional bauxite-based proppants, is more resistant to cyclic loading and acids, and is significantly less erosive on frac pumps and downhole tools. CARBOAIR™ was used in a Permian-basin horizontal well where it was deployed as a tail-in on each stage, thereby increasing the propped fracture height and length. CARBOAIR is a new lightweight proppant technology that exhibits a 30% lower settling rate and 40% more fracture volume than equivalent sized fracture sand. SCALEGUARD®, a proppant-delivered scale-inhibiting technology, continues to expand its footprint. Two large, active Permian operators employed the scale-inhibiting technology for the first time. A single scale inhibition treatment with SCALEGUARD can significantly increase production for the life of the well and dramatically reduce lease operating expense. During the fourth quarter of 2016, PARAGUARD™ was used successfully in three separate field trial applications in two different basins. PARAGUARD prevents paraffin deposits from forming in the fracture and the wellbore, thereby avoiding a decrease in production, lowering lease operating expenses and eliminating costly remedial treatments. CARBONRT® technology was used on a critical, vertical well in the Congo Nene Marine field to evaluate fracture height. Through our FRACTUREVISION™ service platform, the resulting logs and pressure data were analyzed and recommendations provided to help the operator calibrate its frac models, better estimate fracture conductivity in the Djeno formation, and optimize future completion designs. CARBONRT ULTRA, a cost-effective and highly concentrated traceable proppant, was blended with sand at an engineered ratio for a one stage vertical well to detect fracture height growth in the Niobrara formation. As a result of successful implementation and analysis, the operator then employed CARBONRT ULTRA in other plays to enhance fracture modelling and obtain reservoir characteristics where the use of radioactive tracers is restricted. An operator in New Zealand needed to optimize the number of frac stages to efficiently stimulate thirteen target zones over a 1,700 foot vertical section in an appraisal well. CARBONRT ULTRA was pumped in six frac treatments to determine frac height, coverage and connectivity of the various zones for each stage. The results are being used to determine the completion strategy for the full field development plan. FRACPRO® 2017 was released during the quarter. This new version makes data input more efficient and easy, improves PC memory management for longer use as well as more simulated scenarios and adds functionality for horizontal well completions. FRACPRO fracture design and analysis software continues to be an industry leader for hydraulic fracture simulation and real-time monitoring applications.

As shown in the announcement above, a bevy of new products have now made their way through testing and into the market. There are even more products on the way. New product sales are finally beginning to gain traction.

More evidence of this new found market penetration is shown above. The company expects the new products to expand considerably as part of the sales mix. In fact, management only expects modest growth in the base ceramic business. The bulk of the expected double digit sales growth is going to come from new products. New products generally have low sales visibility and management makes no bones about a very bumpy ride in the beginning of the cycle.

Shareholders should also expect more losses as well as cash burn. The third quarter cash balance was noted as $108 million in the presentation. By the fourth quarter report that cash balance had declined to less than $92 million while long term debt, including the current portion was $80 million. So while the cash position is still very strong, a lot of cash is going to be expended field testing new products and bringing new products to market. Initial market penetration is very expensive, and agonizingly aggravating during an industry downturn. This industry downturn was one of the worst in decades, so investors should expect a very deliberate market penetration.

The collapse of company sales made lenders nervous enough to put the company long term debt in term loan form. So the company has to pay off the long term debt very quickly despite the abundance of fixed assets (like buildings) that are probably marketable. Some good solid progress on the new product front could lead to a relaxation of those terms. Management has also noted that excess cheap competitive product should be gone by mid-year so that inventory liquidation could finally begin. That would also be another source of cash.

The company has a goal to become EBITDA neutral by the end of the fiscal year. Presumably cash flow goals would be roughly the same. Normally the excitement that happens with new product introductions has been overshadowed by the industry downturn and all the complications that go with a downturn. New product lead times can be long, and any mistakes during the new product introduction process could cost dearly. But many of these new products have a very large and highly visible savings. So they should be able to penetrate the market.

So while some ratios involving total debt are low. This company is essentially a company introducing brand new products with a very small residual business. The company has also expanded into industry, as the ceramic proppant can also be used in the casting business. Plus co-processing has begun in an effort to use the idle capacity until the company again needs that capacity.

The sand plant has started up. Management has the express purpose of combining some of its new product introduction with the sand business. So while the sand business increases cash flow and uses idle rail cars, it will also introduce more higher margin new products to the customers. The sand business itself will probably disappear sometime in the future when the new products use the idle capacity volume. This company intends to become a value added technology company. So commodity businesses will be tolerated, but they will not be emphasized.

The first quarter sales are forecast to be similar to the fourth quarter sales. That would mark the end of a very long and painful sales decline. It will also give the company time to rationalize production capacity to sales and dispose of some excess costs. It may be hard for the market to discern this process as new product costs climb, but at least for now, the long sales decline appears to be over. Sales increases are the first step. If that is successful, then increasing cash flow should lead to eventual profitability, though that profitability is probably two years away.

There is a good chance that the company may have to sell more stock. Though the recent market reaction to the news has made this avenue much less costly.

As shown above, the insiders have been purchasing shares for awhile at considerably higher prices and they are still buying. Institutions own about 85% of the stock. So there is a fair amount of positive sentiment about the speculative prospects of this stock.

With the first positive sales growth, and the emergence of more new products into the market place, the speculative future of the company has become clearer. The cash position remains strong, though the company intends to spend that cash on new product introductions. The base ceramic business of the company may eventually return, but it is clear that the company will no longer depend upon that base business. This is going to be a far more diversified company going forward.

The markets targeted are very large, and so the stock offers a very wide capital appreciation potential. Successful growth in the new product area could lead to 1,000% return over the next decade or more. Clearly the insiders and the institutions like what they see. Those conservative investors, who want to wait for positive cash flow, will probably still be able to earn a decent return on the stock as the new cycle is just getting started.

