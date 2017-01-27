China's Medical Device Sector Growth Prospects

China’s market is currently dominated by foreign brands, Siemens, GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare and China’s growing private healthcare sector is an opportunity for them.

The Chinese government’s effort to control healthcare costs and foster the local medical device industry suggest possible market share gains for local brands such as Mindray.

In developed countries, the market for medical devices makes up 42% of the combined market for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. In China, it is 14%.

China's healthcare spending has rapidly increased over the past decade.

Source: Emergo

Yet per capita health spending is still low compared to countries such as the United States, Germany and Japan.

Source: The World Bank

China is the world's second largest medical device market and while the United States is expected to remain as the world's largest medical device market this year, the Chinese medical device market is expected to post above average growth.

China's medical device industry was valued at US$ 18.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow modestly through 2019 when it is expected to be valued at US$ 24 billion. China expects a growth rate of over 20% in the coming years and projects the market to be valued at 600 billion yuan 2019.

Source: Mizuho Bank

A range of factors such as an aging population, urbanization and changing lifestyles, rising incomes and awareness are expected to drive demand for medical devices to treat age-related disease, lifestyle diseases such as diabetics and cancer and for preventative healthcare.

In developed markets, the medical device industry accounts for about 42% of the overall market size of pharmaceuticals and medical devices/equipment combined. In China however, the figure is just 14% indicating substantial room for growth ahead.

This presents a growth opportunity for firms operating in China's medical device market which is currently dominated by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) and Philips Healthcare which account for about 70%-80% of the Chinese medical device market. Their market share rises to 80%-90% in China's high-end medical device segment. The dominant player in China's medical device market in terms of revenue is Siemens, according to GlobalData.

However, of late, the Chinese government has been encouraging local hospitals to buy Chinese-made devices in an effort to control rising healthcare costs as well as to encourage the local medical device industry.

Early this year, China's National Health and Planning Commission (NHPC) announced its intention to advocate health ministry organizations to use Chinese-made medical equipment, with a particular emphasis on pushing Grade 3 hospitals to use domestically-produced medical devices.

A few years ago the government announced plans to invest US$ 1.7 million into the medical device sector by 2020. This has helped improve the competitiveness of Chinese-made medical devices when just a few years ago there were barely any local manufacturers.

Source: WildDesign.de

Today, there are Chinese firms capable of producing Class III medical devices (medical devices are categorized into three classes based on their level of risk with Class I medical devices consisting of low-risk, low-maintenance and non-electrical devices, while Class III devices comprised high-risk devices, such as devices implanted into the human body or used for life support).

As an example, Chinese orthopedic implant devices have already established a presence in Brazil, competing against the likes of Western brands such as Zimmer (NYSE:ZBH) and Depuy Synthes. While Chinese orthopedic implant products may only be 80% of the quality of Western orthopedic implant products, they sell at about 70% of the prices of Western products putting them in a competitive position in developing countries such as Brazil where cost and affordability are important factors in decision making.

This continuing evolution of Chinese medical device companies is likely to continue. The medical device industry has been marked as one of the 10 key sectors of the 'Made In China 2025' program, released by the State Council in 2015.

The 13 th Five Year Plan (2016-2020) makes special mention of the local medical device industry. The Plan aims to boost domestic medical device companies with the ultimate aim of reducing reliance on imports. The government aims to support the development of high-performance medical equipment including medical imaging devices, advanced radiation therapy devices, rehabilitation equipment and gene sequencers and genome editing equipment.

Local medical device players such as Mindray and Shanghai's Kinetic Medical could take some market share as a result of their continued product improvement and government support. However it may take some time for them to build the brand equity carried by foreign brands such as Siemens, GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare. Thus, along with local medical device companies, foreign manufacturers could also capitalize on the continuing growth of China's medical device market, particularly with the potential growth of China's private healthcare sector.

The rising wealth and quality expectations of China's growing middle and upper classes offer a growth opportunity for private healthcare in China. Furthermore, increasing cases of lifestyle and urbanization related disease along with China's aging population is increasing the strains on China's public healthcare system.

China's public hospitals are often overcrowded, with the average urban Chinese public hospital, such as the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, receiving about 12,000 patients a day with just 2,000 beds and 685 doctors available.

As a result, over the past few years, the Chinese government has formulated a number of proposals to boost private healthcare in effort to develop a balanced mix of private and public healthcare, and thereby ease the burden on the public health sector.

Although private hospitals have been permitted in China for over two decades, their role in China's healthcare sector is relatively limited although it has been growing. 2015 marked the first time that private hospitals accounted for over half (53%) of the whole market. However, the amount of services provided by private hospitals made up just 15% of total services provided.

Certain limitations made it difficult for private hospitals to make significant inroads in China for instance doctors were only allowed to work in one facility and as a result China's best doctors tended to work in top public sector hospitals.

In an effort to encourage private sector healthcare, regulations are gradually being relaxed (such as offering preferential tax treatment). As a result, private hospitals are expected to continue growing in number and revenue. Revenue from China's private hospital industry is expected to triple to US$ 90 billion by 2019, according to Frost & Sullivan.

China has nearly 1 million healthcare institutions in China, made up of hospitals, grassroots healthcare institutions, and specialized public healthcare institutions. The total number of Chinese hospitals increased from 19,712 in 2008 to 27,226 in 2015, a CAGR of 4.7%. Much of the increase was primarily due to the growth of private hospitals.

Source: The Economist Intelligence Unit

Under the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), healthcare reforms included initiatives to encourage investment in private healthcare facilities in China such as improving access to acquire private hospitals, develop private aged care facilities etc. This suggests further growth ahead for China's private healthcare sector.

Private hospitals primarily target medical tourists, expatriates and affluent local citizens. Foreign-brand medical device products such as those from Europe, the US and Japan are generally favored by private hospitals and Grade 3 hospitals as they cater to a wealthy clientele who are willing to pay for the best treatment with the best medical equipment, particularly for diseases such as cancer, cerebrovascular disease, and cardiovascular disease. Grade 2 hospitals also favor imported equipment (though to a lesser extent compared to Grade 3 and private hospitals); for instance, the website of JianGong Hospital, a Grade 2 hospital in Beijing, highlights the availability of foreign-brand medical equipment for their patients such as "256 rows dual-sources CT from Germany's Siemens Company and color doppler ultrasound scanner from America's GE Company".

The United States is the largest, single-country exporter of medical devices to China and for US medical device companies, nearly 75% of China revenue is derived from Tier 3 Chinese hospitals with the remainder from Tier 2.

Public hospitals in China are categorized into 3 grades; Grade 3 hospitals are large, sophisticated and carry the latest medical technologies, a fair number of which is imported. Grade 2 hospitals operate in cities, counties or districts while Grade 1 hospitals operate in rural areas and offer basic medical services. Chinese brands tend to dominate Grade 1 hospitals.

Source: Wilddesign.de

Apart from government support and growing number of discerning middle and upper class citizens, China's private sector healthcare growth is also stimulated by its rising number affluent and wealthy Chinese who are travelling overseas in search of quality medical care.

Outbound medical tourism is driven by wealthy globe-trotting Chinese tourists seeking quality medical care in leading medical tourism destinations - the United States, Japan and Germany are among the most popular destinations. Chinese tourists spent US$ 215 billion overseas in 2015; US$ 10 billion went towards overseas medical tourism.

A report released by Chinese travel company Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) revealed that China's outbound medical tourism market grew 500% to reach a total of 500,000 outbound medical trips in 2016. Medical tourism was reportedly the fourth most interesting area of travel among Chinese travelers and was the highest growing market segment in 2016.

The majority of Ctrip's outbound medical travelers came from the first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, together with the second-tier cities of Tianjin and Hangzhou - a reflection of the relatively higher levels of affluence among residents of these cities.

China's rising numbers of HNWIs (high net worth individuals) is a key driver of China's outbound medical tourism, and their numbers are expected to continue growing.

Source: Juwai

According to a survey in the Hurun Report, healthcare was the foremost topic of interest among Chinese HNWIs.

Source: Juwai

Local Chinese companies are making moves to tap this underserved market; Dalian Wanda, a leading Chinese developer is investing US$ 2.3 billion in private hospitals in Shanghai, Chengdu and Qingdao by building three hospitals run by British healthcare services company International Hospitals Group. The hospitals specifically two groups of medical tourists - the affluent Chinese who travel to the UK and the US and the growing number of middle class Chinese travelers who travel to Hong Kong and South Korea for medical treatment.

China's growing healthcare sector is a growth opportunity for medical device companies both local and foreign. Government support and continuing improvement, suggests possible market share gains for local companies such as Mindray. However, private hospitals have a preference for imported, top-quality brands, notably Siemens, GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare, not just for quality reputation but also due to the fact that foreign companies have a relatively wider offering of products and solutions.

Additionally, foreign brands are also experienced providers of healthcare IT, an area where reportedly local companies are relatively inexperienced.

For instance, Carestream Health recently signed an agreement with China's Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Alibaba Health to create a medical image management cloud platform for the Chinese health care system; Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers (formerly Siemens Healthcare), and GE Healthcare have also been active providers of hospital digitization pilot programs, particularly in rural areas.

