What United Technologies Needs

You may recall my buy rating on United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) after poor quarterly reports in October 2015 and January 2016. They were a disaster. Back in January last year, I had said that many investors likely had buyers' remorse in this bellwether tech and aerospace blue-chip name. Although it had made investors a fortune over the years, the stock had traded down to $85 in large part due to the broader market weakness, but also due to weakness in earnings. When the stock reached back well over $100 I downgraded to a hold. Thanks to a market rebound and general sector strength, UTX clawed back around the $110 mark at which point I said it was a hold, and that is about where it trades today. To better understand where the company is going, we need to be familiar with its operations and how it's performing.

If you are unfamiliar with the name, I ask you to review this piece as this article follows up with new performance data. While 2016 was been good for the stock price wise, operationally for the company things were rather lackluster in the first three quarters of the year. The election of Trump has bolstered the name, and there are strong expectations for the name. So is there still an opportunity here or should we still be holding? Well, United Technologies just reported a so-so Q4 earnings per share of $1.56 and net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.01 billion. That is down markedly from last year. What about sales? Well UTX saw sales of $14.66billion, which flat from last year. On top of that, these revenues missed expectations. The revenue figures fell short of estimates by $40 million.

The Q4 segment sales were once again volatile. Otis sales were down slightly in constant dollars, coming in at $3.063 billion versus $3.094 billion in Q4 2015. In Climate Control and Securities, revenues were $4.249 billion, up from $4.122 billion in Q42015. The Pratt and Whitney sales were also up. They came in at $3.992 billion versus $3.839 billion last year. One area of growth continues to be in the Aerospace Systems segment. Here sales came in at $3.598 billion versus $3.457 billion in Q4 2015. Clearly, sales have been improving with the exception of in Otis, where for the year sales are essentially flat, and factoring all of this in with other revenues, they didn't change overall versus last year.

So there is the thing. It comes down to expectations. I've said that before and I will say that again. Expectations have been quite low for UTX and the reason for that was seen in these results. I will say that the pattern of sales trends mimicked Q3, so some predictability is being built in. But the company itself needs a catalyst. That catalyst is being interpreted as a new Republican administration that will be focused on domestic production of a strong military. That is why the stock rallied. For the most part, there really isn't anything wrong with the company from a fundamental standpoint. You just have to realize where the name was in the cycle of military and commercial spending. Gregory Hayes, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"In 2016, UTC delivered solid financial results with adjusted earnings just above the top end of our expectations," said UTC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes. "UTC also realized significant operational achievements. Our aerospace businesses supported the entry into service of the A320neo and CSeries programs, our Climate, Controls & Security business introduced over 100 new products to enhance future growth, and Otis increased its global segment share for new equipment orders. We remain confident in the 2017 expectations we laid out in December. Despite an uncertain global macro environment, our growing aerospace backlog and strategic investments in the commercial businesses position us well to generate higher organic growth in 2017, and we remain on track to our 2020 targets. UTC remains focused on innovation for growth, execution, structural cost reduction, and disciplined capital allocation."

I maintain a hold rating on the stock, but am excited to see how the company fares in 2017. The company expects full year 2017 GAAP earnings of $6.30 to $6.60. It sees sales growing 1 to 3% to $57.5-$59 billion. What I think is key to note is the company seeks growth through acquisitions, and in 2017 will set aside up to $2 billion for these purposes, while buying back another $3.5 billion worth of shares. It certainly appears the company is protecting shareholders, but for the stock to move appreciably higher, we need confirmation of increased sales.

