Shipments And New Orders Explode In The Kansas City District

In this article, I am going to give you a breakdown of the Kansas City manufacturing index. This index is part of a series of regional Fed manufacturing surveys. These surveys are leading. This means that they tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth.

(Source: Federal Reserve Education)

I always discuss a few important indicators.

Current activity index

Shipments

New orders

Employment

Future capital expenditures

These numbers tend to be very volatile. That's why I always write an article at the end of each month, with an average of all major regional districts. This gives us a less volatile and very reliable outlook of the economy. The average numbers have given me the correct direction of the ISM index since I started using this method in 2016. I have always been able to predict whether the ISM number would beat or miss expectations. The Fed regions that will be discussed are: Empire State, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Richmond and Dallas.

The current activity index didn't continue its rally in January unfortunately. The index got stuck at 9 after rallying since the bottom in the first quarter of 2016.The index is currently close to its 2014 highs and doesn't show any significant weakness.

Shipments are doing much better. Shipments sentiment is back at 2010 levels after adding another 12 points in January. If this is not a confirmation of US growth acceleration, I don't know what is.

New orders did the same. New orders left a sideways trend with a massive gain of 15 points in January. We are seeing another 2010 high.

Employment lost 2 points after rallying to the highest level since 2014 in December. Even though employment is a bit weaker, it looks like employment is growing at a moderate pace. Especially if we consider that employment hasn't been much higher during years like 2013 and the first 2 quarters of 2014.

The graph below shows one of my favorite indicators. Future capital expenditures are a good indicator of confidence. Especially given the fact that companies tend to be carefully when it comes to future expenditures. Capital expenditures in the Kansas City district added 10 points in January and hit one of the highest levels since 2014. The capex rally seems to accelerate after bottoming about one year ago.

Conclusion

The Kansas City FED report is confirming that the economy is accelerating. New orders and shipments are through the roof and have hit fresh 6 year highs. Employment is a bit down but still at moderate levels. Future capital expenditures are also accelerating after bottoming in Q1/2016.

Next Monday, I will write an article about the last regional report (Dallas). You can expect a full breakdown of all average indicators no later than Tuesday. This way, you will get a full outlook of what you can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. For now, I am happy to see that Kansas is keeping the growth acceleration case alive.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

