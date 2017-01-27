Copper Vs. Copper Miners

The pairs trade long JJC / short COPX is proposed. The pair is near a long-term support level and the position should rise for at least six months.

I expect that the price of copper will rise, and copper miners share prices will be under stress for the foreseeable future.

In Chile, BHP’s unionized workers have rejected the company’s latest wage offer and a strike is expected. The wages at the Escondida mine act as a benchmark for wages throughout.

In Indonesia, FCX shipments of copper concentrate have been on hold since Jan 12, after a ban on exporting semi-processed ore came into effect.

When it rains, it pours. Copper supply disruption fears are occurring in two different parts of the globe, involving two of the largest copper producers in the world, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) and BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

In Indonesia, FCX shipments of copper concentrate have been on hold since Jan 12, after a ban on exporting semi-processed ore came into effect. As of January 25, 2017, FCX has not obtained approval to export concentrate. The issue relates to FCX's rights to export concentrate without restriction. The Indonesian government has issued new regulations to address exports of unrefined metals, including conversion of the existing Contract of Work (COW) to a special operating license, payment of export duties, and divestiture of an additional 20.64% interest in Indonesian operations. In addition to the issues surrounding the special operating license, the Indonesia Tax Court has assessed FXC for additional taxes and penalties related to surface water taxes for the period from January 2011 through July 2015 in the amount of $376 million. The current COW exempts FCX from these payments.

Meanwhile, in Chile, unionized workers at BHP's (57.5% owned) Escondida copper mine have rejected the company's latest wage offer. The union is in the process of asking workers to vote for a strike. Escondida accounts for 5% of the world's annual production of copper. Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) holds a 30% stake, with the rest owned by Japan's JECO. The wages at Escondida act as a benchmark for wages throughout the industry.

This brings me to the trade for today. Which is long the iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) and short the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX). The two price histories are shown below.

Price chart for JJC and COPX

As can be seen from the above chart, COPX has had a pretty decent run in 2016. Equities tend to lead the market so it is not surprising to see copper rising late in the year.

I like to draw a chart depicting the ratio of the two securities prices over time in order to perform some basic technical analysis on the pair. The chart below shows the ratio of JJC to COPX.

Ratio of JJC / COPX 2011-present

The chart shows that JJC / COPX is approaching a major support level. As COPX has had quite a run for the last year, I'm expecting that it is time for JJC to outperform. There will be a bounce off the support level, and judging by the previous swings up and down, the upward trend may persist for half a year. This conforms with my theory that the price of copper will rise, and copper miners share prices will be under stress.

Checking under the hood

JJC is based on tracking futures, and is therefore susceptible to contango, which could reduce profits. JJC is an ETN, an unsecured debt security issued by an underwriting bank and is backed only by the credit of the issuer. There is a possibility that an underwriter can default on the ETN, but the risk is small.

Below is a summary of the COPX holdings. Only 13 of the 22 companies or 59% are generating positive cash flow, indicating that the copper miners industry is still not healthy.

Summary of COPX holdings

% Net Assets Name Price/Cash Flow 6.608 HUDBAY MINERALS INC (NYSE:HBM) 27.33 5.657 CAPSTONE MINING CORP (OTCPK:CSFFF) 5.57 5.545 VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC (OTCPK:VDNRF) ---- 5.533 KAZ MINERALS PLC (OTC:KZMYF) 20.58 5.449 KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA (OTC:KGHPF) ---- 5.393 FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC ---- 5.355 ANTOFAGASTA PLC (OTC:ANFGF) 16.07 5.061 FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LT (OTCPK:FQVLF) 53.08 4.897 LUNDIN MINING CORP (OTCPK:LUNMF) ---- 4.879 OZ MINERALS LTD (OTCPK:OZMLF) 6.12 4.591 GLENCORE PLC (OTCPK:GLCNF) ---- 4.575 JIANGXI COPPER CO LTD-H (OTC:JIAXF) ---- 4.552 SOUTHERN COPPER CORP (NYSE:SCCO) 23.8 4.204 TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B (NYSE:TECK) 16.44 4.164 VEDANTA LTD-ADR (NYSE:VEDL) ---- 4.105 SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL (OTC:SFRRF) 7.17 4.103 NITTETSU MINING CO LTD 4.04 3.82 TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES (NYSE:TRQ) 12.61 3.727 GRUPO MEXICO SAB DE CV-SE (OTCPK:GMBXF) 9.52 3.608 NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD (NYSEMKT:NSU) 12.87 3.418 ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATI (OTCPK:ATUSF) ---- 0.651 CUDECO LIMITED ----

5 companies have a total debt / equity ratio greater than 100%. These companies could have difficulty in a rising interest rate environment.

Companies with highest total debt / equity ratios

% Net Assets Name Total Debt/Equity 5.533 KAZ MINERALS PLC 941.47 5.393 FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 264.87 4.591 GLENCORE PLC 103.51 4.552 SOUTHERN COPPER CORP 104.52 4.164 VEDANTA LTD-ADR 155.07

Summary and Conclusions

