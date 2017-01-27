Trump's Potentially Self-Destructive Trade War - Bezek's Daily Briefing

If Trump's trade war goes international, look for US equities to get hit.

US markets continue to act as if all were stable. Judging by volatility readings, things have rarely been calmer in fact for the S&P 500. However, there's plenty of excitement directly to the south of the US.

As someone living in Mexico, I'm at ground zero for Trump's recent politicking. With the world's attention focused on our affairs for the time being, let's look at the latest developments.

Thursday brought a wild day for Mexican stocks (NYSEARCA:EWW), the Mexican Peso, the US-Mexican relations more generally. Earlier in the week, it had appeared that Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Canada would meet in Washington to discuss renegotiating NAFTA.

On Wednesday, things started to deviate from the planned schedule. Mexico's ex-President Fox got on Twitter to remind Trump that Mexico wouldn't be paying for the wall; a message Fox has delivered emphatically on several occasions.

Seemingly goaded by this message, Trump also took to Twitter to suggest that if Mexico wasn't ready to pay for the wall, perhaps the meeting in Washington should be cancelled. Mexico's current president, Peña Nieto, followed through on that hypothetical suggestion, announcing the meeting was off.

This all, as you might expect, led to wild volatility in the Peso and Mexico-related equities.

EWW Price data by YCharts

You can see the gap down and then subsequent choppiness throughout yesterday, the 26th, on the chart.

However, the half-life of Trump's Mexico comments appears to be diminishing. The Peso itself only traded back to 21.40, way short of previous weakest levels, and has roared back up today (weaker chart equals stronger Peso):

As you can see, the Peso lost 2% of its value yesterday on news that Peña Nieto wouldn't go to Washington. However, the Peso started to rally this morning, and that rally turned into a large move on news that Trump and Nieto had a long conversation by phone today. Here's the joint statement, with the part specific to the contentious wall funding issue highlighted:

It appears Trump may have pushed a little too hard on Mexico, and it took Nieto standing up to him for once to change the course of the relationship. In any case, after Thursday's impasse, it appears leveler heads have prevailed, at least for the time being. You still have ex-president Fox on CNBC calling American cars "mediocre" and uncompetitive in the global marketplace - the sorts of provocations that could set Trump off again - but it appears this diplomatic stand-off has passed its worst point.

Message To Trump: Mexico Isn't Your Worst Trade Adversary

And let's hope that a more diplomatic path remains open for US-Mexican relations. In all reality, Mexico simply isn't the most logical villain even if you do say that free trade has mostly been a negative for the US.

Consider the following:

As you can see, the US runs a massive trade deficit with China - many times larger than the shortfall with Mexico. The US also runs nominally larger trade deficits with Japan and Germany than with Mexico.

If net levels of trade were the problem, Mexico is only the fourth-largest axe to grind. But even that overstates things. Consider the last column in the above table. As a portion of total trade, the trade deficit with Mexico is only 12% of the total relationship.

This is because Mexico imports huge quantities of goods from the US. Many US businesses operate in Mexico, and sell large quantities of goods into Mexico. China, by contrast, tends to use the US as a dumping ground for its exports, while receiving far fewer American products back into China in return.

Yes, Mexico runs a trade surplus with the US, but it's a limited portion of what's turned into a huge trade channel between the two countries. Trade with Mexico is responsible for 4.9 million American jobs, according to one recent study.

If the US stopped trading with Germany, by contrast, far fewer American jobs would be lost. Germany sells the US well over $2 of goods per dollar that Germany actually buys from the US. Germany takes advantage of the cheap Euro - which its economic policies help foster - to give its manufacturers the ability to use an artificially low exchange rate to beat its foreign competition.

And that's to say nothing of the elephant in the room, China, which sells $4 of goods per dollar of goods it purchases from the US. If you want an unequal relationship, look there, not to Mexico. And unlike Mexico - whose currency is completely free-floating, China takes close care of its currency to ensure its competitiveness.

I understand Trump's desire to make a point with Mexico. NAFTA isn't a perfect agreement. There are ways it can be reworked. But Mexico isn't the real villain of unequal trade.

Perhaps Trump will just renegotiate NAFTA and move on to other topics unrelated to trade. However if I were an investor in China (NYSEARCA:ASHR), Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG), or Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ), I'd be very closely watching how the negotiations with Mexico play out.

If Trump wants to stamp out the US' trade deficit and ensure fuller employment in the US, the trade policies of those countries deserve much more scrutiny. China's policies, in particular, are difficult to defend. And unlike Mexico, whose problems aren't large enough to be market-moving, a trade war with China would set off global equity routs. Watch this space closely going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.