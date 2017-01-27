Celgene Looks Cheap Right Now

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday morning, beating profit estimates but missing sales estimates slightly. The company remains on growth track and looks inexpensive.

Celgene trades at $111 right now, down 2% today and 12% below the 52 week high.

Total revenues for the quarter came in at $2.98 billion, up 17% year on year -- a deceleration from the 22% growth rate for the whole year, but that was likely just a small hiccup for the company.

The key growth driver for Celgene's steadily rising revenues are higher volumes, based on higher patient counts and increasing average duration, which is a huge positive. Unlike other companies, Celgene does not generate growth by excessively hiking its prices, but rather by bringing its drugs to more patients, which makes Celgene less vulnerable to political pressure.

Celgene's adjusted net income was up by 34%, which shows the huge operating leverage Celgene possesses: Very high product gross margins, with very low proportional and higher fixed costs mean that earnings can grow at a much faster pace than the company's net sales. Earnings per share growth is additionally boosted by a declining share count (although Celgene's share repurchases are partially offset by the issuance of new shares for either acquisitions or for paying employees) -- adjusted EPS were up 36% to $1.61 for the fourth quarter.

Whilst its operational results keep improving continuously, Celgene continues to make new deals in order to boost future growth: This month Celgene announced it would purchase privately held Delinia for $300 million in order to get access to its DEL-106 program, which aims to upregulate regulatory T cells via a IL-2 mutein fusion protein. If successful, the drug will allow for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, the acquisition will close in the current quarter.

Another autoimmune diseases focused deal Celgene did in January as well is the exclusive research collaboration with Anokion. Celgene holds a stake in the company and can choose to acquire the remainder of the company under certain specified conditions.

In December Celgene acquired Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, which is developing product candidates for autoimmune diseases as well as in other areas such as oncology.

These deals (from just the last couple of weeks) show how the company is employing vast amount of its huge cash flows (about $5 billion in 2016): Acquiring or making development deals with small biotechs that have promising drug candidates. Neither of those acquisitions will provide meaningful amounts to Celgene's top or bottom line in the foreseeable future, but with its many collaboration agreements and acquisitions Celgene will almost certainly get its hands on future blockbusters that will come to the market ten years down the road. Celgene is not acting to push its sales right now or in the coming quarters, but rather to broaden its pipeline and product portfolio for the next decades.

Due to its clean balance sheet (Celgene holds $8 billion in cash and has just $14 billion in debt) Celgene can easily afford to continue its current approach of being very active in small sized deals whilst at the same time continuing to repurchase a meaningful amount of shares each year (Celgene does not pay any dividends though).

The outlook for the current year is very strong as well, the company is seeing revenues of $13.2 billion (which represents a growth rate of 18%) as well as continuing margin expansion, which should allow for earnings per share to come in well above $7. With Celgene's share price at just $111 this means that the company is trading at just 15.5 times this year's expected earnings, which looks like an attractive price for the company's shares, especially when we factor in years of continuing strong growth rates.

Celgene's valuation is at the low end of its trading range over the last year, and at just 12.8 times 2018's earnings Celgene's shares look pretty attractive after Thursday's strong results and positive guidance.

We can also use more elaborate approaches in order to find a fair value for Celgene's shares, one of those being the discounted cash flow model, which values a company based on the present value of the cash flows the company will generate in the future. finbox.io has a discounted cash flow calculator that allows to model a number of scenarios, using this I got a fair value range of $137 to $185, with the midpoint around $160.

A $160 fair value for Celgene's shares would mean potential upside of roughly 40% from the current level, and this is despite me making rather conservative assumptions. I used a discount rate of 10.5% (which is rather high), and at the same time used a low terminal growth rate of 4% (population growth and price increases should be enough to generate a growth rate at least this high beyond 2021).

Here's the full model I used to derive my fair value range for Celgene's shares:

As we see, even when we use those rather conservative inputs, Celgene looks undervalued, which aligns well with the findings from the traditional metrics such as forward PE ratio or PEG (trailing PEG is 1, forward PEG is 0.8), which also indicate that Celgene is undervalued right now.

Another approach is the so called Graham formula, which we can use to determine a required earnings growth rate in order to justify today's share price. The formula is:

wherein V is the fair value, EPS are the company's trailing earnings per share, g is the EPS growth rate and Y is the yield on AAA rated corporate bonds.

When we plug in the current share price of $111, trailing EPS of $5.94 and a AAA corporate bond yield of 3.4%, we can solve for g and get to a result of 3.0%. This means that Celgene's shares are fairly valued if Celgene manages to grow its adjusted earnings per share at a rate of 3% annually forever -- since growth rates will be a lot higher in the foreseeable years (growth rates dropping to 3% annually in the long run is relatively realistic), Celgene is undervalued right now. As the Graham formula does indicate an undervaluation as well, I believe we can say with relative certainty that Celgene's shares are indeed attractively priced right now.

Takeaway

Celgene remains on growth track: Revenues are growing, margins are expanding and the company is generating huge cash flows which Celgene partially uses for share repurchases, with the other cash being spent on acquisitions to increase Celgene's pipeline and product portfolio.

Growth will remain strong in 2017, and with a valuation of just 15.6 times this year's earnings Celgene looks attractively priced, especially since fair value approaches such as DCF and the Graham formula indicate an attractive share price as well.

