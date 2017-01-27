IBERIABANK's (IBKC) CEO Daryl Byrd on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 27, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Executives

John Davis - Senior EVP

Daryl Byrd - President and CEO

Anthony Restel - CFO

Randy Bryan - Chief Risk Officer

Bob Kottler - EVP, Director of Retail and Small Business Banking

Michael Brown - Co-Vice Chairman and COO

Jeff Parker - CEO, IBERIA Capital Partners

Analysts

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Matt Olney - Stephens, Inc.

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Christopher Nolan - FBR and Company

Peyton Green - Piper Jaffray

John Davis

Good morning and thanks for joining us today for this conference call. On our call this morning are Daryl Byrd, our President and CEO; Anthony Restel, our Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Bryan, our Chief Risk Officer. The rest of our team is also available for the Q&A session of this call. If you had not already obtained a copy of the press release and supplemental PowerPoint presentation, you may access those documents from our website at www.iberiabank.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this call will be available until midnight on February 3. Information regarding that replay is provided in the press release. Our discussion deals with both historical and forward-looking information. Our Safe Harbor disclaimer is provided in the press release and the supplemental PowerPoint presentation.

I’ll now turn it over to Daryl for his comments. Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

John, thanks and good morning everyone. We are pleased to report core earnings of 44.2 million or $1.16 of EPS for the fourth quarter. This was the second highest level of quarterly core EPS in our company's history. Even with the energy portfolio headwind experienced during the year, we delivered a strong year with many accomplishments and we are well positioned for an even stronger 2017. As we predicted in third quarter, the energy portfolio not only continued to decline in outstandings and commitments, but we believe also crusted from an asset quality perspective. As Randy will describe we have made great progress in resolving the issues associated with this portfolio and we are pleased to be back to a more normalized level of quarterly loan loss provisions. Our sustained focus on efficiency helped offset some of the revenue reduction this quarter resulting from the normal seasonal reduction in residential mortgage activity. In addition, we had a record organic growth quarter as total deposits finished up nearly $900 million. While this growth in liquidity suppressed our margin in the fourth quarter, it puts us in a great position in 2017 as we deploy that liquidity into higher yielding assets over time.

We recognize that client deposits are an incredible source of long-term franchise value. In addition, as a risk off trade fades as we reengage in the energy sector and we continue to see our new markets exhibit excellent growth, I suspect these new deposits will become even more valuable. During the fourth quarter, we advanced on a couple of other fronts which we expect will bear fruit in the coming year. First, we strengthened our capital position, with the very successful execution of a follow-on common stock offering that provided about 280 million in net proceeds. Second, in December we reached an agreement with the FDSC to terminate 12 loss share agreements associated with FDSC assisted acquisitions. We believe this arrangement has a very short payback period and provides a possibility of greater benefit of future recoveries. Third, we entered South Carolina with addition of Sam Erwin. We're very pleased to have Sam heading our efforts in the state and are excited about our client expansion opportunities. Finally, we are pleased at the recent revival of our economic engine and the positive influence on the interest rate environment. Given our asset sensitivity, the Fed's decision to raise rates is very beneficial to our shareholders. Again another positive as we enter 2017. As always I want to thank our associates for their hard work during 2016. We had an exceptional year and achieved many new milestones for our company. I believe 2017 is shaping up to be an excellent year.

I’ll now ask Anthony to make some remarks. Anthony?

Anthony Restel

Thanks Daryl and good morning everyone. I'm glad to report that the fourth quarter ended up in the range we provided, unlike our forecasts the pieces and parts are usually different than expectations and that certainly was the case in the fourth quarter. The primary items that deviated from my expectations on the third quarter conference call were that mortgage activity significantly slowed earlier than I had expected. Our liquidity continued to build beyond expectations due to very strong deposit growth putting negative pressure on our net interest margin. Provision expense came in lower than our guidance. The interest rate curves shifted upwards post-election, our share price rose dramatically. We issued common stock in December and we exited loss share. Since we provided a very thorough supplemental deck with all the relevant numbers, my focus today will be to hit on the items and think you may have some questions about.

During the quarter, we had a significant increase in balance sheet liquidity driven by 817 million in average deposit growth which created significant downward pressure on our net interest margin as our cash and investment balance has increased to absorb the deposits inflows. Deposit inflows since June 30 have been in excess of 1.5 billion and are coming from various markets across our franchise and not driven by any particular even or customers although we have benefited from a few large lumpy deposits. I do expect our deposit level to decline in the first quarter as they normally would, but I can tell you as of yesterday we have grown deposits another 120 million since year end. So the level of decline on an average basis may not be as pronounced as we witnessed last year. I continue to be surprised by the strength in deposit inflows and recognized that the excess liquidity created by the large inflows will have a temporary negative drag to our net interest margin until it is deployed into the loan portfolio.

It isn't important to remember that although negative to net interest margin, the liquidity is still incrementally positive to the bottom line of the company. Over the long term, I believe that long term franchise value and growth in EPS in a rising interest rate environment will be driven by a strong right hand side of the balance sheet. The recent growth in core deposits where we can manage the rates has further strengthened the right hand side of our balance sheet and makes me feel even better about our asset sensitive position. The core deposit growth we have seen over the last year is a testament to our continued ability to on board new clients throughout the diversified footprint, a reflection of the hard work done in the last few years by our treasury management and our outstanding commercial relationship manager’s ability to battle relationship for their customers.

Relative to the 6 basis point increase in the cost of deposits versus last quarter, I can clearly state that new money is flowing into higher price deposit categories and the public found inflows at year end carried higher rates than the overall portfolio rate. The increase in the cost of deposits impacted the margin negatively by 5 basis points during the quarter and should subside as seasonal public funds leave the bank. Our loan to deposit ratio fell from 90.33% at September 30 to 86.54% at to year end. And finally on deposits, we did not change rates on our deposit products heading into or after the Fed move in December. During the quarter, we deployed the majority of the cash from the deposit inflows into cash and investment portfolio which grew a combined 820 million on a linked quarter basis. That growth had a blended yield of 1.63% and impacted the margin by 8 basis points on a linked quarter basis. The bond portfolio today represents 16% of total assets and the composition of the portfolio remained similar to September 30.

During the quarter, the bond portfolio saw a swing in its market value of 80 million as we moved from a $42.1 million gain at September 30 to a $39.3 million unrealized loss at December 31. The overall effective duration extended 0.8 years during the quarter and stands at 3.8 years at December 31. The decline in market value of the bond portfolio had a negative $0.58 impact on book value per share. Loan growth for the quarter came in as expected both heavily weighted towards the tail end of the quarter. Yields on legacy loans were relatively flat on a linked quarter basis as the full impact of the non-accruals in the third quarter was offset by the partial movement in interest rates prior to the Fed move that occurred in December. we did not - we did experience some decline in the acquired portfolio yield in the fourth quarter as one-time cash flow downs were not as pronounced as they were in the third quarter. The lower yield on the acquired portfolio had a 5 basis points drag on a linked quarter basis.

We did see the benefit of rising rates, although that impact was limited given the timing of the raise and expect to see the full impact in the first quarter. As Randy will describe shortly, we believe the energy books credit quality will slowly improve and the drag from non-occurring energy loans to the margin will slowly become a tailwind as we move through 2017. As a reminder 56% of our loan book is floating with a 91% of the floating index being tied to the one month LIBOR or prime. Within our 8.2 floating rate book, we have approximately 700 million of loans where the average floor is approximately 50 basis points above its corresponding rate index. As previously disclosed in December, we exited all of our loss share agreements with the FDIC. The impact of that termination was that we wrote off the remaining indemnification asset during the fourth quarter which had an after tax non-core EPS impact of $0.28.

On a go-forward basis the quarterly amortization of the indemnification asset will go away and according our net interest margin will increase as we have historically netted the amortization out of interest income. The base level of amortization for 2017 was projected at approximately 8 million again that will go away. The other tangible benefit we will enjoy is that now we will realize the full benefit of recoveries whereas in the past we shared the majority of the recoveries with the FDIC. We believe that there will be significant recoveries associated with these portfolios as we move forward. Although we do not have the ability to forecast future recoveries, I thought the 2016 numbers could help provide you a sense of the opportunity that exists. In 2016, we had gross shared recoveries on FDIC loans of 10.4 million of which 8.4 million or 81% was reimbursed to the FDIC. Additionally, any potential clawback liability that may have arisen at the tail-end of these agreements no longer exist. All in, we believe that exiting loss share will provide a positive double-digit IRR over the remaining term of the canceled loss share agreements and eliminates all downside risk on clawback liability.

We will provide quarterly provision expense on a go-forward basis that is required for a portfolio risk migration and expected credit losses in a manner consistent with our other SOP portfolios. Moving over to non-interest income, we saw the seasonal decline in mortgage entitled businesses that traditionally occur. The potential strength in the mortgage business I discussed during the last conference call did not materialize as I had hoped. The business actually performed similarly to the fourth quarter of 2015 with one small exception. We were negatively impacted on our hedging activities by the significant interest rate move post-election by approximately $1.4 million. I would remind everyone that we hedge our mandatory delivery obligations but that hedging is never 100% perfect and large swings in interest rates will cause some small levels of volatility for us. I do not believe we are an outlier in this regard based on a review of our earnings releases this quarter. overall our mortgage business had a terrific here in 2016.

During the quarter, we also saw a decline in customer swap activity by about 900,000. I think the lower level of swap activity was tied to lower levels of loan production in the quarter and I would expect this activity to pick up given the recent upward movement in interest rates. And finally, at ICP, we participated in a number of investment banking transactions during the quarter and the business had its best income level all year in very nice quarter over quarter growth. on a core basis, we demonstrated continued expense control during the quarter and performed a little better than previously provided guidance. Our core tangible efficiency ratio continues to hover around 60%. We had one notable item in the core expenses that I want to highlight for you that I think is important if you're evaluate the quarter. A phantom stock expense increased $1.5 million versus the prior quarter and reduced our core EPS by about $0.02. phantom stock is a cash based restricted share equivalent program that we use for retention and recruitment. The quarterly expense is impacted by the quarter-end stock price and the movement in the stock price in a quarter impacts the overall level of expense.

The stock price increase of $16.63 during the quarter drove the incremental 1.5 million of expense. Assuming the stock price stays relatively stable, the expense of the phantom stock will return to normal levels during the first quarter. During the quarter we raised 280 million in net proceeds from the sale of common stock. The common stock was sold at a price of 81.50. The proceeds from the offering are being held at the holding company level and earn interest at the current Fed funds rate and created a $0.03 drag to EPS during the quarter. The common stock offering improved our book value by $1.31 per common share. Absent the capital raise, the company continues to grow organic capital. Before I talk about 2017, I'd like to hit a few highlights for full-year 2016 and the solid progress we made.

In 2016, we continued to see or continued to see very strong operating leverage, we improved our core return on average assets year-over-year by 7 basis points to 95 basis points. We improved our tangible core efficiency ratio by 436 basis points and sit at 60%. Our net interest margin was flat. Our energy portfolio continues to play out as expected and the credit rollover in the book has begun. We grew loans at 8% when adjusting for the risk off trade. Deposits grew at 8%. Our fee-based businesses had a great year, we raised our capital and we continue to invest in the franchise for the long term with the entrance into South Carolina as well as investment in additional people and infrastructure to support upcoming growth. We ended 2017 [ph] in a very favorable position and believe we are well positioned to achieve outstanding results in 2017.

So now let me give you some thoughts on 2017. Given some of the large variables we've seen relative to where the final EPS number will be, we've decided to provide some high level metrics to steer you in the right directions but will not provide a range at this time. The biggest two variables we see that will move around the results for 2017 are the timing of the excess liquidity deployment and the deployment of the most recently issued common stock that sits on in cash interest today. So for 2017, we expect to see high-single digit loan growth at the consolidated level. We expect the headwinds to loan growth from a risk off trade to decline materially. We expect to see deposit growth in the mid-single digit range. We expect to see the net interest margin improve as excess liquidity is deployed into higher yielding assets. Again timing of the reduction in excess liquidity is the most important factor on the overall margin level for the year. We expect consolidated credit metrics to improve throughout 2017. We expect to see the provision, expense decline from 2016 as credit conditions within the energy portfolio continue to improve. We expect our noninterest income to build slightly as declines in the mortgage business offset by other non-interest income categories.

We expect continued cost containment on noninterest expense and believe that we will push below 60% on overall tangible efficiency. We expect our tax rate to be around 34%. The excess capital will continue to have a monthly drag to EPS of $0.03 in totals deployed and earns a rate better than Fed funds. And finally we expect to realize the full benefit from our absolute sensitive position, the freights move higher and we still believe that the next 25 basis points Fed moves will result in approximately $0.05 of quarterly EPS impact in the full quarter [indiscernible]. Overall, I feel very good about where we sit and I'm looking forward to strong 2017 results.

I’ll now turn the call over to Randy.

Randy Bryan

Thanks Anthony and good morning everyone. Today, I'm going to start on Slide 14 by giving an update on what we refer to as our risk off trade. The term we've used to describe our approach to reducing our direct and indirect exposure to the energy sector. We've moved nearly $800 million dollars off the books and when coupled with the normal growth we expected from these segments. The impact on our earning assets has been even greater. As a reminder, the pretax impact which is nearly $21 million over the past few years and runs $0.06 a quarter of EPS but it was the right thing to do. Associated headwinds will begin to subside in 2017 as the impact from the indirect auto portfolio eases, the energy portfolio levels off and we begin to return some of the tighter underwriting standards we put in place in our energy impacted markets to more normal levels. Turning to Slide 15, criticized energy loans decreased during the quarter. Classified energy loans also declined. This is net of paydowns, upgrade additional draw as working capital needs increased in conjunction with the pickup in activity levels.

The additions to criticize energy loans have effectively stopped. And I believe we peaked at the $356 million we saw in the first quarter of 2016. We will likely have more line utilization as industry conditions improve, but we will others paying down, paying off or upgraded back to past ratings. In December, we saw the first upgrade of a service company loans since the beginning of the downturn from criticized to back to past rate status. We expect more of those to follow as these companies see upturns in volume and selective opportunities to regain some level of pricing power. The companies that survive a lawsuit benefit from less competition and industry capacity as other companies have gone away and equipment scrapped. Energy related non-accruals are shown in the lower left side of the Slide 16, they also declined in the quarter. On last quarter's call we indicated that we thought asset quality challenges in the energy portfolio [indiscernible]. The fourth quarter declines in the levels of classified, criticized and non-accrual loan balances give us further confidence in that view. I believe that we saw the peak in non-accruals in the third quarter of 2016.

With more than dozen and a half relationships in non-accrual status, we have more clarity in the past that they will follow to resolution. Those E&P companies for which bankruptcy was necessary have largely entered that process and are working through it relatively quickly. In fact we saw the first of our borrowers which entered Chapter 11 emerge this month. It has returned to accruing pass rated credit, in addition we incurred no loss and received all interest due on that credit. To the other relationships that we expect to resolve outside of bankruptcy plans are progressing for asset sales, [indiscernible] sales, strategic combinations, additional equity injections or increased drilling in production. I do not expect to see any significant energy names move into non-performing status. And our forecast calls for a steady decline in non-performing asset as we move through the year beginning this quarter. We may see some fluctuations imbalances. As noted above working capital needs are increasing and that's actually a harbinger for improving cash flows.

We project non-performing energy loans to decline $100 million plus or minus this year. There will actually be a handful credits that will remain at year end but we would expect those to resolve in early 2018. Furthermore, we expect these resolutions both this year and next to be achieved through a combination of pay-offs and upgrades to past ratings. We also expect to see some pick up in interest income as loans return to accruing status with interest previously collected but not recognized to the income flows back through. In addition, I’ll point out that overall by balance 86% of our non-energy - our non-accrual energy loans were zero days past due at the end of the year. Some additional credit detail is available on Slide 17. Outside of energy, non-performing assets decreased from last quarter and represented 48 basis points of loans that’s including both legacy and acquired assets.

Total accruing loans past due declined in the quarter and still just under $29 million and that's less than 19 basis points of the total portfolio. Net energy charge offs in the quarter were 1.5 million, down 5.5 million from the third quarter. All in including energy charge off, the annualized number was 21 basis points in the fourth quarter. Cycle to date, our total energy related charge offs are just above $16 million or approximately 1.8% of our peak outstanding at the beginning of a cyclical downturn. Although we may see some incremental gross charge offs in the first half of the year they should be well within the allowance we have against that portfolio. The risk of that occurring is much more isolated into a handful of names and we expect the risk to decline further as time progresses.

The provision expense was down when compared to both the prior quarter as well as the fourth quarter of 2015. For the year, the total provision expense came in $13.5 million higher than 2015 and was inside of the third quarter guidance we have provided. Although we can't completely rule out the risk of unexpected energy related negative credit events, we believe those risks have now been confined to a handful of what remains in a non-controlling asset category. While it may not be a completely straight line of improvement and all of the energy assets credit quality metrics in each and every quarter, the basic trends for the next year should be improving based on the key assumptions, the commodity prices remain within the recent ranges, our estimation liquidation collateral values hold up, restructuring and other actions play out as expected and the sponsors behind certain of our service companies continue to perform as expected as they have throughout this downturn. Over the past nine quarters, the energy portfolio has generally behaved in the manner we expected and we had downward migration of ratings in the significant portion of the book roll into criticized and classified categories. We believe with respect to the energy portfolio, our highest levels of criticized, classified non-performing loans as well as charge offs are now in the rearview mirror. We will continue to leverage the power of market and entrance into new markets such as South Carolina to drive long growth in addition to using the earning asset headwinds we created when we began executing our risk off strategy.

Now I’m going to turn the call back over to Daryl. Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

Randy thanks, again I want to thank our associates for the dedication to our organization and for the many accomplishments achieved. I'll now open the call for questions. Denis?

[Operator Instructions] And your first question this morning will come from Ebrahim Poonawala of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ebrahim Poonawala

I just wanted to go back to I think Anthony made this comment around when he was giving his 2017 outlook. I think it would be helpful, Daryl, if you can first talk about just in terms of the thought process around on the capital rates in December and in terms of the opportunity set both from an M&A perspective and organically to deploy that capital. And again you don't want to pin yourself down but would be disappointed if you don't find yourself sort of deploying this capital maybe over the next few months or could it take longer than that?

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim, I'm going to start, I know John is going to want to jump in here but [indiscernible] I think we were thoughtful in evaluating considering the conditions relative to the capital rates. I want to be pretty clear, my view of the opportunities that we have has not changed since the equity raise. Also as I mentioned in my comments, we're pretty excited about Greenville and the Carolinas. And there are several with deep history and experiences there and we're excited to have Sam on board. And John you might talk about the opportunities that we're kind of seeing.

John Davis

As you know we focus both on organic and acquisitions and with acquisition I think we’ve shown 20 some odd we've done since we've been here. It's really a core competency of our company. I think we’re doing, I think we’re doing think and we've been very fortunate to find the right partners. The pipeline remains very robust, M&A conversations remain very active. There are a few specific geographies where I think we're seeing significant increase in activity so that's a positive in that regard. And I do think that we raise the capital with the expectation that we're going to deploy even through those organic or acquisition means and still feel like that's appropriate at this stage. So, I think we feel pretty good about that.

Ebrahim Poonawala

And John, I'm wondering if you can talk about sort of the markets in terms of where you’re seeing those higher opportunities or if you can talk in terms of your preference around in market deals which are cost savings related or ones which get you into new markets like you're growing and cross sell some of your sort of product suite.

John Davis

I think the way we look at it is there's two different types of acquisitions - opportunities that we have. One would be as you're describing in market deals which I think we love to find those opportunities where we could deploy our infrastructure we already have in that particular market. But the other means would be to enter either new or adjacent markets where we're not but we really still have the ability to recruit the right team or to grow the franchise in a manner consistent with what we've been doing historically So I think those are really the two things and you’ve seen really both of them, both a cash-light organization that we acquired was an end market and we’ve had significant cost savings but then Atlanta for example or Orlando or Tampa were new markets for us, so we've done both and we're constantly looking for those opportunities to plant new flags we think would fit our organizational structure well. And I think when you look at where a lot of the growth has come on the loan side of the equation over the last several quarters, they’ve been those newer markets as we've done in - that we've acquired. So I think things are working pretty well in that regard. I think we're pretty pleased with the progress there. As far as the opportunities that exist like I said I think there are some specific geographies where we're seeing significant pickup in activity and others where still not much going on. Prices have clearly risen I think in most recent deals but I can't tell how much of that was really driven by the fact that they were negotiated, some time ago before the move associated with the elections. How much of that’s really just more recent negotiations it’s hardly to tell.

Ebrahim Poonawala

And it doesn’t sounds like based on what Daryl said and you said that you don't think there's been a significant shift in seller appetite to still look for the right partner despite this improved macro outlook.

John Davis

I would say I think the seller appetite has probably increased that's what we're seeing. Now, price expectation [indiscernible] appetite is there, yes.

Daryl Byrd

And again, Ebrahim, my view is that the opportunities for us have not changed since we raised the capital.

Ebrahim Poonawala

That's clear. And just flowing quickly I guess to Anthony in terms of when we look at the fourth quarter deposit growth, is it all public funds and I think how much of that do you think you retain even after some of the loss that you expect in 1Q. And just thoughts around deployment in terms of if you're looking to put some of that money into securities.

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim, Anthony and Michael will cover this one. Anthony you can start.

Anthony Restel

So Ebrahim just kind of walking through the questions in order, about a third roughly of the growth in the fourth quarter was in the term of kind of the seasonal public funds. I would expect the majority of that public fund money to kind of move out here in the - towards the tail-end of the first quarter as it traditionally does. I think as we look at our overall level of liquidity we typically see a reduction in our deposits as we move into the first quarter. So we'd see the public funds like we just talked about leave, we see a lot of money go out to pay the tax payments for individuals in similar things. So right now if I had to handicap and I'm thinking, we should see somewhere around $600 million worth of deposit outflows by the end of the quarter. That wouldn't be abnormal for us, one thing we are - we have picked up a little bit deposits early in the year, so we might get a little bit off of that number but that's kind of what I'm thinking. Relative to moving our recruiting into bonds, obviously we worked really hard at that last quarter I’d say we probably bought more bonds in the last quarter than we've ever bought in a quarter before and we’ll continue to do that. And so I think you know if you think about it this way we had on average basis $930 million worth of cash, I’ll call it cash for the quarter that earned average of 45 basis points. Our ability to move into something that earns greater than that can have a huge impact on earnings and the margin. So we're going to keep working to deploy the liquidity, a preference would be able to go in the loans but certainly we can go temporarily in the bonds. And so you'll see continued growth in the bond portfolio in the first quarter. You'll see some level of reduction in deposits. And so you know I think overall you'll see the margin start to rebound nicely as we kind of get into the first quarter and able to kind of push that liquidity out as we move through the year.

I will tell you one thing about deposits. If you look at, for the year, I know the fourth quarter was pretty telling in terms of deposit growth. We grew deposits for the year about $1.2 billion, which is really outstanding, about 8% and almost 50% of that deposit growth was non-interest bearing. So again, I think there’s been a lot of good, I know, it's - the inflows have been tremendous at the end of the year and it's caused us a little bit of challenge kind of dealing with all cash. Longer term, I think this is going to serve us real well, particularly if we do believe that interest rates are going to be rising.

Ebrahim Poonawala

And just in terms of, see, you mentioned in terms of it’s been tremendous growth at the end of the year. Is it something that you did different in terms of sort of prospecting for the deposits, which led to it or will just customer and so I’m kind of wondering why [indiscernible] relative to the last few years?

Daryl Byrd

So, a couple of things, right. As a company, we’ve really invested a lot in terms of enhancing our treasury management capabilities over the last couple of years and we've seen really steady consistent quarter-over-quarter growth in terms of treasury management activity. [indiscernible] strength in treasury management as we become more of the primary bank for a lot of our customers and so we've seen a nice growth in our commercial customer deposits. And so, we're just naturally getting more. I will tell you that certainly we really - we've run our traditional specials that we’ve grown in markets from time to time, but we're not running - we did not run anything special per se in the fourth quarter. So the campaigns that we’re running in the third quarter, we’re still running in the fourth quarter. And so I don't think there's any, I'll call it secret part to it. There has been really good focus and really getting some payback on the investments we've made over the last couple years, whether it be people or investments in technology, relative to treasury management accelerated.

Anthony Restel

And some really good markets as well.

Daryl Byrd

And some great markets.

Anthony Restel

We’re going to have to move to the next question.

The next question will come from Stephen Scouten of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Hi, guys. Good morning. I had a question Anthony just on, I wanted clarity on what you said on expense guidance. What was the range you said you thought from an efficiency ratio standpoint, where you guys could get?

Anthony Restel

We're going to push below 60%. I think alternately, the ultimate level is going to really depend on how the earnings, the liquidity deployment really shakes out through the year. But I'm confident we can get, I'm confident we can get through 60% for the full year.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. Great. And then I was kind of curious about the mortgage trends. Obviously, a lot of that, like you said, is a move of rates I mean a lot quicker than we probably all expected there in the quarter, but I also saw there were some press release where somebody maybe picked up 27 or so, I think the number was of your loan - of your house loan officers, any material impact from that that we’ll see on the run rate for mortgage revenue?

Daryl Byrd

Yes. Stephen, I’d start because yeah, I saw that that number given out, but that’s not loan officers. That would be a group of some originators and then processors that go with them. I ask Bob Kottler to kind of talk about it because we lose some people from time to time, but we’re always recruiting. So Bob.

Bob Kottler

Thanks, Daryl. We really did have a really strong mortgage here and the team did a great job. We did lose a team mostly in rural Georgia and Alabama. They went to an independent, we have always had a strong recruiting effort, Bill Edwards has done a great job with that and I feel pretty confident, we're going to recruit through that team, we may have a little bit of downside in the first quarter, but overall for the year, we'll get that revenue back. And we expect mortgage to be about even or slightly down from where we were this year.

Daryl Byrd

Yeah. And Bob, we did some terrific new metropolitan markets that we have the option to recruit in.

Bob Kottler

We do Atlanta. If you look at Atlanta and Florida and South Carolina, they’re great markets to recruit in. There are a lot of mortgage originators in those markets and we have a pretty small number. So we have a kind of upside there and Bill’s primary goal for the year is to be at recruiting and I feel pretty good about that.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. That makes a lot of sense. Thanks. And then maybe just lastly for me, I'm curious as to what you guys are vocalizing or putting out there to folks in terms of the plan for Greenville and South Carolina maybe as a whole with the addition of Sam. I mean is it some more we’ll see just kind of incremental hires or new teams or would you think you'd probably expand in the state via M&A?

Daryl Byrd

Yes, Stephen. I’ll start. We're really excited to have Sam on board. Sam has a great knowledge of the state and obviously as I said in my remarks, I'm from South Carolina and you’ve got several of us that have lived in the Carolinas and multiple places in the Carolinas. So we think it's - these are markets that we understand pretty well. Certainly think Sam has the ability to recruit effectively and we’ll see on the M&A side, but like I don’t want to say which markets are which people or anything like that, but I would guess with our history, our experience in those markets, we’ll do pretty well.

The next question will come from Matt Olney of Stephens, Inc. Please go ahead.

Matt Olney

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Last quarter, I believe you discussed interest reversals from energy downgrades that negatively impacted the NII. Did we see any of that creep back in the fourth quarter with the upgrades or is that still a potential 2017 event?

Daryl Byrd

Randy and Anthony.

Anthony Restel

Yeah. So we really didn't have any interest, I’ll call it recoveries in the fourth quarter. Matt, we’re going to see some recoveries in 2017 and it would not surprise me that those recoveries kind of start to begin in the first quarter.

Randy Bryan

Matt, this is Randy. I mentioned on the call that in my prepared comments I should say that we actually had our first company that went through Chapter 11, started that process in 2015 and actually came out since the end of the year and that's the case where we got back all of the interest that was due on that credit already as we said here at this point in 2017 and more of that to come.

Matt Olney

Okay. And then how do I think about the total dollar amount of reversals last year that could potentially come back the positive direction in 2017?

Anthony Restel

Matt, I will tell you that today, at kind of year end, we were sitting with, you remember as Randy has alluded to, something in the tune of about 85%, 86% of our non-accrual energy loans are still panacea even though they are non-accrual. To year end, our total kind of non-accrued or non-earned interest that we have collected was kind of pushing about $4 million in this building. So obviously, as credit start to work their way back through some of that will come back.

Matt Olney

Okay. That's helpful. And then my last question, in the past years, you've highlighted the seasonal challenges in the first quarter of the bank with respect to both fee income and expenses. That doesn’t sound like a big part of your message today. Am I reading that correctly?

Anthony Restel

No. I think the first quarter for us is always a little bit of a challenge. We will see the mortgage business towards the tail end of the first quarter will start to kind of pick up as we kind of get into the spring time. So little slow. Keep in mind, we've cut lot of days which always hurts a little bit. Our payroll taxes will kind of go back up as they normally would in retirement contributions. We've provided I believe in the supplemental, we've just got to traditional graph, so you should not expect anything different than that. And so I think if you're thinking about an overall efficiency ratio below 60% for the year, probably make sense to think that you might be a little bit above that early in the year, little bit below middle of the year and somewhere close to the end of the year. So I would say don't break from the pattern that you've seen us over the last couple of years.

Daryl Byrd

Payroll taxes haven’t been moved around and in February, it remains as one of the months in the first quarter.

Anthony Restel

And Matt, that information is on slide 21.

The next question will come from Catherine Mealor of KBW. Please go ahead.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks. Just one more back on the excess liquidity and the deposit. Anthony, you mentioned that the new deposits that came on in the quarter came on at a higher rate. Can you quantify that and even if you can break out if there is a difference between the deposits that you think are going to stay on for a longer period of time, what kind of that average rate is versus the seasonal public funds that may come off and is that differential as the needle mover at all?

Anthony Restel

Yeah. So the public funds for us came on, had an average rate of 90 basis points during the fourth quarter. Most of our public fund agreements are tied to kind of the treasury rates plus a small spread and so that will move around tied to that. Again, we expect a large portion of that to kind of move out of here. Just as that money is deployed as it always is post year end Catherine, I think as you look at the other deposits really that came in, I would say that we did pick up a few lumpy deposits as I mentioned during my script. We’ve had some customers that did capital market transactions and put some money temporarily to be ready to do some acquisitions. They've got loaded up. That money typically is sitting near between 75 and 100 basis points.

And so when I gave a $600 million number of a decline for the first quarter, again, I don't know that that's going to be the absolute number where it goes and just given you my best estimate at this time. I think we'll see that money move out. And absent that, I did say that we really haven't moved our deposit rates. I would expect as that money moves that, just like I said in my script, I expect our cost to deposits to subside back to, back down a little bit. And so again, we're not - as a company, we're not changing rates. We're not really seeing a whole lot of pressure on deposit data. Unfortunately, we’ve had a few of our newer dollars come in, where those dollars have just happened to find a little bit of higher priced categories, but we haven't changed that. So again, I think we're going to see some of the higher price money move out. We should kind of pull back a little bit relative to overall deposit costs.

Daryl Byrd

And Anthony, I think we would comment that we're really very happy to have deposits as we think, as we kind of move away from the risk off trade, begin to reengage in energy. We're actually seeing a market like [indiscernible] that has done, doing very well, we lost some employment in the downtrodden, but actually has performed way better than we expected but we’re very happy with the resilience of that market. So as we begin to kind of reengage, we think we’ll have a place to use these deposits.

Anthony Restel

Yeah. And one other thing. So as accompany, right, we’re always in a need to be growing our deposit customer base right. So we as a company are always running specials Catherine. Those specials will be a little bit higher than just call it, the base rate that helps us grow and feed other deposits or other types of deposits. I kind of went back and we talked about the year-over-year growth, where 50% of our deposit growth is in non-expiring deposits, right. So again, we've got some campaigns and some things we do, but I think this is working really well for us in terms of growing our customer base from the deposit side. And really the most important thing I can tell you is, when you look at the growth in deposits and the notion that these are rates that we manage and that at this point, we're not seeing any pressure on our deposit guidance, makes me feel really good at a couple of things we can work with.

One is, we're going to be able to move that money, the higher price, some of the stuff that's, I’ll call it, transitory, we’ll move out, which will help us back in terms of the margin. We can put some of those deposits out earning something significantly higher than where they are and as rates rise, kind as we move through the year assuming that the forward curve kind of holds, we're really going to see that asset sensitivity pickup. So I think we're probably exactly where we want to be and I think we feel pretty bullish relative to what the deposits can do for us.

Catherine Mealor

Great. Thank you for the color. And maybe one other thing on the margin, on the loan side, is there a way to quantify to how you're seeing the legacy loan yields improve, just given where you’re maybe seeing new pricing come on. And the ability to quantify the impact of the higher rates that you’re already seeing this quarter?

Randy Bryan

So what I can tell you is just based on prime and LIBOR repricing we've seen so far in January, if you just look at the movement in rate and you look at it on a yearly basis, that movement just for this month has added $6 million to interest income for the year.

Catherine Mealor

Got it. That’s helpful. And then incrementally, where new loans are coming on kind of?

Randy Bryan

I think that there is a pretty wide range, Catherin, let me see if I can kind of dig out specifics. I don't want to give you a wrong number. I wasn't - you caught me off guard with that question. So let's move on and I'll try to come back to that.

The next question will come from Michael Rose of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose

Hey, guys. Just want to talk about the growth in the commercial loan pipeline this quarter, how much of that you think kind of, you could attribute to the post-elections in Korea. I assume that very much. But as we kind of move through the year, should we think about that pipeline continuing to grow and I guess what would be the puts and takes of you maybe exceeding kind of the high single digit loan growth for this year? Thanks.

Daryl Byrd

Yeah. Michael, I’ll let Michael Brown kind of handle that one. Michael?

Michael Brown

Yeah. I mean, to your first part of the question in terms of the impact of Trump Presidency, it’s not reflected at all in that pipeline. That pipeline built up over a period of time that sort of predates that. We are bullish about growth this year for a number of reasons. One is our markets that are newer markets which provided a lot of the growth in this past year, 2016. We’re more developed, we’re more entrenched and one would expect to see a great level of growth from them as we move into ‘17. As Daryl mentioned, we've obviously ventured into a new market. We would expect growth from there. And as we tail back the risk off trade, we're going to start seeing growth from our existing markets, which as we've noted, were a significant run-off over the last 12 to 18 months.

So we're forecasting high single digits and that's what we're sticking with, but certainly we're very bullish about ‘17 and the growth opportunity that exists. One point that I would emphasize, which ties into what Anthony was talking about relative to deposits, we're doing a much, much better job as a company cross selling inter-relationships. So when you think about those deposits, those deposits are coming from a combination of factors, but a lot of loan clients being converted into treasury management clients, we’re doing swaps, title. It continues in terms of improving the profitability on a client level, which obviously benefits the organization as a whole. We expect that to continue in a much broader way into ‘17 as well.

Michael Rose

That's very helpful. And maybe one broader question for Daryl, just on M&A, you guys have done a wide range of deals over the years, as you kind of talked about, what is the ideal franchise or Iberia look like today, both in terms of size and what it gets you in terms of returns and any sort of updates on parameters and things like that. Thanks.

Daryl Byrd

We've looked at a lot of different size franchise, so I probably tend not to focus on size. We’ve done some small transactions. We've done some much larger transactions. We've looked at all kinds of deals, but, yeah, I go back, it's always the ideal franchise is where we know we're picking up the right people who do business with the right clients in that market. That's a formula that's worked well for us for many years and it's one that I think will continue. So we're very focused on the kind of people that we see in the market and what kind of clients we have. That's I think the winning formula.

Michael Rose

And just in terms of size, is there a sweet spot in terms of size that you look at, at this point. I assume you wouldn’t look at a lot of deals, 1 billion in assets, just given how big you are?

Daryl Byrd

Well, you say that, but we went into Dallas with a much smaller transaction. And I think Dallas is going to be an absolutely fabulous market for us. We’ve got a great team there that we continue to add to that team. And I was just looking at the unemployment rate in Dallas. It's very low and the market is doing really well. So we went in with a small transaction and it’s turned out to be a really good for us. At the same time, yeah, we’d love to get the larger kind of more efficient opportunities and we will see how that works out for us.

The next question will be from Christopher Nolan of FBR and Company. Please go ahead.

Christopher Nolan

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. For 2017, should we anticipate capital ratios actually starting to drift down or do you anticipate that you'll be generating enough internal capital to sustain those.

Randy Bryan

Chris, I’ll start. We were pretty thoughtful in the capital raise and yeah, as I've said a couple of times, we think there are some pretty unique opportunities and so we intend to deploy some of that capital. It’s just a matter of time.

Anthony Restel

Let’s strip aside the new, the kind of recent equity raise, right, my expectation is that we're going to grow, kind of continue to grow organic capital. So to answer your question, I would expect the net income that we can use for the year to be more than sufficient to cover the capital needs and support the balance sheet growth and provide a little extra.

Christopher Nolan

Great. And looking ahead, in terms of the prospect of possible regulatory relief, what is the areas that you would welcome regulatory relief, are there specific areas that's particularly sensitive for IP.

Randy Bryan

Yeah. We thought about that a lot, Chris. I think there's certainly been a lot of, what I would characterize as sort of fairly general I think somebody used the word euphoria earlier talking about something else related to the election. I think it's been very, very general. As I kind of look through kind of our company and where I think there might be the biggest impact from some regulatory relief, there really isn't one area that particularly stands out where I would tell you that a change here is going to translate into a significant cost save for us. For me, I think broadly speaking, just kind of a reduction or a slowdown just in the pace of change from a regulatory perspective in and of itself would be a pretty big benefit to us and to the industry. Just in terms of kind of treading water where we are would even be helpful. And as some of those things begin to roll back, that becomes a benefit, but I wouldn’t say there’s one particular area that stands out in that regard.

Daryl Byrd

Chris, we certainly wouldn't perceive ourselves as systemically significant. So some raise in that cap and I'm looking at Bob who has kind of the consumer side of our franchise and I'm pretty sure he'd like to have some of his Durban income back. But it's, I think, and he's covered it, so it’s kind of broad-based.

Christopher Nolan

Final question, for the energy loans, talking to clients, do you anticipate a recovery in terms of the energy sector hitting onshore energy production or do you think it's going to hit offshore pretty quickly as well?

Daryl Byrd

I think it's going to be onshore more quickly. I think that's a fairly widely shared view. But I mean I think if you look at, just look at some activity level, so the rig count in the last year was down in the 400 range. It’s back last week, when it was down, it was almost back to 700. Most of that activity is onshore. You're not seeing a big chunk of that offshore, but you look at some other dynamics, as the U.S. production is down kind of where it was [indiscernible] almost 400,000 barrels a day, inventories are down off of their high. So I think you're going to see that begin to flow through in terms of increased activity levels. I think as we look at some of the service companies in our portfolio, they are seeing fundamental improvements in activity levels in the business as I said in the beginning to see some level of pricing power return in some sectors. But again most of what we see there I think is more onshore and then I think it will take a little longer to get offshore is my view.

Jeff, you might talk about drilling efficiencies as well.

Jeff Parker

I’d be happy to. I think as Randy, I would be in agreement with you that the improvement that you've seen so far has been onshore and probably until you see some additional improvement in ore pricing probably to the $60 or $65 a barrel level. You'll see some pickup in the offshore at that point. That's probably a year off by most people's estimates right now. I think the other thing that Daryl brings up is he mentioned drilling efficiencies and wells that two years ago took 30 days can be drilled in 12 days today. So you don't need as many rigs to drill the wells and yet at the same time, you do need the pumping services and you do need some of the other downhole services that are provided by in the service sector.

And as such as Anthony mentioned, you've seen some movement in price already. We're talking to a lot of the E&P companies, many of which we recapitalized last year. Thank you equity markets, they're well positioned to continue drilling. They need more services. We’re beginning to see interestingly some bottlenecks in a couple of areas right now. Even with that modest improvement of rig count, as Randy mentioned from 400 to 700 down from 1900, you wouldn't think you'd get that pricing. So you are seeing a recovery in the energy sector. It was E&P last year. It will be service this year. It will be offshore next year.

Daryl Byrd

And maybe just to talk about key question together, Christopher, another interesting thing, if you look at the bureau of energy management, it’s beginning of the month kind of put in a six month delay and putting in to new financial assurance requirements for the companies that operate offshore relative to their P&L obligations and some other things, which can be pretty significant for some of those operators out there and I think there's probably a better chance that some of that stuff becoming more permanent for that industry as well going forward and so that’s probably a positive.

[Operator Instructions] The next question will come from Peyton Green of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Peyton Green

Yes. Good morning. Anthony, I want to make sure I heard a couple of your comments correctly, but you'll paid 90 basis points for your public funds balances at the margin and 75 to 100 basis points for your new deposits at the margin, on the lumpy deposits, is that right?

Anthony Restel

Yeah. 90 basis points is the average cost on the public funds that came in during the quarter. We did have some of our growth come in at 75 to 100, but not all of it Peyton, starting with some other came in at much lower. We did have growth in the non-interest category as well.

Peyton Green

Sure. But I guess if I look at the balance sheet for getting a link quarter comparison and just looking at it year-over-year, now the loan yield is down about 12 basis points, the cost of deposits are up 4 basis points. A year ago, you would have claimed asset sensitivity and it’s just not showing up. Do you think the December move is going to create some asset sensitivity or is this a $0.05 or $0.06 EPS benefit, just more of an image rather than a reality?

Anthony Restel

No, it's reality. You're going to see it starting coming up right here in the next quarter.

Peyton Green

So why are C&I loan yields down year-over-year?

Anthony Restel

So you've got a number more of non-accrual loans pushing yields down, right. We've got a little bit of mix shift where our percentage of originations continues to tilt a little bit more towards the floating throughout the year. Kind of going back and hitting on Catherine's question, in terms of where the origination yields are at, in the fourth quarter, the floating stuff came on at an average of LIBOR plus 290. Our fixed rate, when you adjust for kind of the institutional tax effect, is probably about 410 and 415. I would expect the LIBOR spreads came in fairly constant and look, I hope to see the fixed rates kind of start to creep up.

Randy Bryan

Yeah. And you already talked about the amount of interest sitting out there that may come back to us.

Peyton Green

Yeah. But the interest reversals should have helped the loan yield on a linked quarter basis and that was down 8 basis points?

Anthony Restel

We didn't have any interest reversals in the fourth quarter. So there was, you actually had a - no, there is still a lot of non-accrual in the fourth quarter and we only had a part, non-accrual for a partial of the third quarter for the full quarter on the fourth quarter, so that more of a negative impact to positive impact.

Peyton Green

All right. And then I mean just thinking about securities purchases, I mean if you just look at the investment securities, ignoring the billion or so of average liquidity versus 400 million a year ago, the actual securities yield purchased are down. And that's a big counter to the industry. Can you explain maybe where new securities purchase yields are?

Anthony Restel

Our new securities are coming in somewhere around 215 to 225 depending on kind of the day we buy them relative to where the 10 years are. I'll tell you that during the year, amortization picked up quite heavily against the security portfolio as we went through year, has backed off a little bit in terms of the bond premium amortization, Peyton. So if you look at the year quarter-over-quarter, portfolio 209 kind of flat quarter versus quarter. So I feel like at this point, at least a push on the overall investment portfolio and if amortization moves around a little bit in a higher interest rate environment, I think amortization can back down a little bit more and give me a little bit more tailwind to the yield.

Peyton Green

Okay. And so if we looked at the other earning asset piece, the billion that's roughly overnight, how much of that would you expect to move out with public funds and we’ll call it lumpy commercial deposits?

Anthony Restel

Like I said, I think you could see a $600 million decline in some of these excess deposits. So that's where I would say most of that money is fitting today.

Peyton Green

Okay. All right. So I guess the way to think about the fourth quarter margins is really you took in $600 million or $700 million at a negative spread of 20 basis points or and as that reverses out, the margin goes back up. Is that fair?

Anthony Restel

Yes.

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to Mr. Byrd for closing remarks.

Daryl Byrd

Thanks. Appreciate everyone participating in today's call and your confidence in our organization. Have a great day and a great weekend. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

